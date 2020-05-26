MAIN has a solid management team with significant inside ownership, but the somewhat recovered share price does not bake in further uncertainty.

Investment Thesis

Main Street Capital's (MAIN) shares have gone on a wild ride since February, swinging from a high of $45 to a low of $14.11 before clawing to the present 52-week middle of $30.35 as of writing. While I believe the company's long-term thesis remains intact, shares today are not exactly cheap given the near-term headwinds and the difficulty it experienced in Q1, but they are not excessively expensive either. Shareholders should take a wait and see approach over the next two quarters while getting paid the dividends, which were declared through September.

Brief Overview

Main Street Capital is well-regarded as one of the highest quality BDCs in the sector. Its competitive advantage is primarily through lending to the lower middle market (LMM), where it finds less competition for deals. MAIN, currently, has a well-diversified portfolio of 181 debt investments, with 133 investments in LMM (including private loans) representing three-quarters of their total investment portfolio at fair value.

Source: First Quarter Investor Presentation

In addition to prudent underwriting, around 95% of MAIN's loans are either a first lien or secured debt, helping to ensure the safety of the principal in the event of a default. MAIN also has equity participation in its LMM with a healthy unrealized gain of 62%.

The shareholder-friendly internal management at MAIN has a low cost structure, resulting in a solid track record of rewarding shareholders with increasing dividends. Investors who bought at the IPO price of $15.00 per share in 2007 and held on would have gotten $28.98 in dividends, nearly double their initial investment principal.

Source: First Quarter Investor Presentation

Q1'20 Results

What was concerning in MAIN's results was that Distributable NII per share fell 10% YoY to $0.61, just shy of the $0.615 quarterly dividend. This was attributable to a 5% YoY drop (-$2.4M) in interest income from their debt investments and a whopping 36% YoY drop (-$4.5M) in dividend income from their equity investments.

This tells me that while their debt investments proved durable due to their senior position in the capital stack, many of MAIN's portfolio equity investments went into full-blown cash preservation mode by cutting their dividends to their investors.

As dividend income from portfolio companies accounted for 20% of MAIN's year-ago Total NII, a sustained Q1'20 level or further cuts can put MAIN's dividend at risk. This forced management to cut the semiannual dividend indefinitely. NAV also dropped by 13% YoY to $20.73 due to net depreciation mostly in its Middle Market and Private Loans portfolio.

Three Months Ended March 31, 2020 2019 Change ($) Change (%) Interest income $ 44,877 $ 47,320 $ (2,443) (5%) Dividend income 8,041 12,496 (4,455) (36%) Fee income 3,232 1,549 1,683 109% Total investment income $ 56,150 $ 61,365 $ (5,215) (8%)

One bright spot, however, was an increase in their fee income by $1.7M YoY. The fee income is generated by what MAIN's external manager charges to manage assets on behalf of private investors. As the CFO Brent Smith remarked on the conference call:

The activities of our external investment manager benefited our net investment income by approximately $2.3 million through the allocation of $1.6 million of operating expenses for services we provided to it and $0.7 million of dividend income.

Encouragingly, amidst the COVID-19 crisis, over 90% of MAIN's LMM investments were either deemed as essential businesses or able to continue to operate on a full or limited basis. MAIN also went on the offensive by taking advantage of its strong liquidity position and making $66 million in primarily LMM investments during the quarter at what I presume to be attractive prices given the economic fallout due to COVID-19.

In addition, MAIN continues to execute with best-in-class operating expense management at just a 1.1% forward operating expense ratio on an annualized basis, down 20bps compared to their trailing twelve months. Keeping operating expenses low has long been a competitive advantage for MAIN as this allows for greater returns to shareholders. As seen below, MAIN's OpEx ratio compares favorably to peers and commercial banks:

Source: First Quarter Investor Presentation

As a sign of continued alignment of interest with shareholders, MAIN's Management and BoD put significant skin in the game by taking the opportunity to buy shares at multi-year lows. Collectively, this group owns an impressive ~4.5% of outstanding shares. CEO Dwayne Hyzak remarked on the conference call:

And in closing as a testament to the positive use, our officer and director group continues to have regarding the strength of the Main Street platform. This group has continued to be regular purchasers of our shares, investing approximately $1.1 million during the first quarter, specifically including significant purchases by the executive and senior management team and our board during March when our stock price experienced the most significant negative impact from COVID-19. On a collective basis, our director group owns Main Street shares value of approximately $68 million at quarter end or over $80 million today.

Key Risks

As with any BDC, the success of MAIN is dependent upon the quality of the management team. As I believe the current executive team has a solid tenure and track record with the company, the same guarantee cannot be made for future management teams. While the same can be said for just about any other company, quality of management is especially important for a BDC as the business model is highly dependent on business acumen and prudent risk management.

As outlined in the article, a sustained downturn can be detrimental to MAIN's equity investments, which sits lower on the capital stack. Sustained or further dividend cuts by MAIN's portfolio companies can put MAIN's dividend track record in jeopardy.

Summary

MAIN had a difficult Q1 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and it's too early to tell what sustained effect that will have on its portfolio investments. MAIN's share price is currently trading in what I call a 'Goldilocks Range' as its current Price to NAV of 1.46 as of writing sits just below the middle of its 5-year range of 1.18 to 1.87.

This suggests that the investment community has faith in management execution during this difficult environment and that the company will pull through fine. From valuation and economic uncertainty perspectives, I believe shares are currently soundly valued and a hold at the current price of $30.35 while we wait to see how things unfold for the company in the next couple of quarters.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.