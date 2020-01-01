Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) has remained one of the most unique stories in the software sector. The machine data-mining company - which basically converts the data generated by internal corporate systems into actionable insights - is one of the few companies in the software competitor with no real close competitors and a clear value proposition to consumers, especially amid the rise of remote-work arrangements that require us all to lean more heavily on digital infrastructure.

The coronavirus has barely dented Splunk's growth rates or its transition toward becoming a cloud-based subscription offering like most other SaaS companies in the market. A late adopter of the SaaS model, Splunk has now succeeded in building up a ~$2 billion ARR (annual recurring revenue) base with a target of growing at a rapid >40% y/y CAGR through FY23. The company recently released Q1 results that showed Splunk marching well ahead of this goal, sending shares skyrocketing more than 10%:

I last wrote on Splunk when the market was at its nadir in mid-March; since then, amid a ~20% recovery in the S&P 500, shares of Splunk have shot up an impressive ~70% and are reaching for new all-time highs. Despite now crossing the double-digit forward revenue valuation mark, I still believe Splunk to be a strong long-term investment.

There's a lot to like about Splunk that makes the bullish case for this company quite clear. As already mentioned, Splunk's product is quite unique in the market. Its software essentially allows business leaders to glean undiscovered insights from their own data. In a world where most C-suites have championed the use of "data-driven decision making," companies are now keen to find out what information they can squeeze out of the data they already have. Unlike many of the other large-cap SaaS companies like Salesforce.com (CRM) or Workday (WDAY), Splunk isn't in a crowded space with many companies pending CRM or HCM systems. In addition, Splunk serves an almost inexhaustible list of use cases, ranging from security to inventory monitoring and data visualization. Splunk is applicable to companies in virtually any industry. As a result, Splunk has a fairly uninhibited path to growth as long as companies' hunger for data insights continues.

Splunk's SaaS transition also gives it a durable recurring revenue base. Splunk also has a history of being profitable and highly cash flow positive (aside from recent quarters as the company's SaaS shift has pushed out revenue over longer streams). In other words, it's easy to see Splunk joining the pantheon of large-cap, mission-critical enterprise software platforms.

Stay long here and continue to ride Splunk's momentum upward.

Q1 download: the pandemic has shortened contract durations (perhaps only temporarily), but underlying growth is still robust

Let's now go over some of the key highlights of Splunk's most recent quarter. The key message here: Splunk continued to show impressive progress toward its long-term targets, even in spite of the coronavirus. Current-quarter results are less relevant for Splunk as they are for other companies, because Splunk's in-transition business model means that revenue/profits will get pushed out of this quarter in favor of longer and more sustainable revenue streams. This quarter's flattish revenues (+2% y/y) this quarter that missed Wall Street's expectations is simply a reflection of the fact that Splunk pushed more deals into cloud (and thus, deferred more revenue into the future) than expected.

As such, ARR is one of the best ways to gauge Splunk's progress, and one that smoothes out the noise caused by Splunk's in-progress cloud transition and bookings/billings data. See the company's ARR trends in the chart below:

Figure 1. Splunk ARR growth Source: Splunk 1Q21 earnings deck

ARR grew at a rapid 52% y/y pace this quarter, virtually unchanged from the ~50% y/y growth rate over the past several quarters. This tells us that, despite the onset of the coronavirus in March, Splunk has so far been virtually unimpacted. This positions Splunk well to achieve its stated goal of "mid-40s" ARR growth for FY21, and >40% CAGR through FY23.

Interestingly, CEO Doug Merritt's comments on how Splunk's customers have behaved in response to the coronavirus are rather mild. Many other software companies like Alteryx (AYX) have reported that customers have lengthened sales cycles and postponed heavy IT projects, a category in which Splunk would fall into. However, Merritt says that customers have merely shortened their contract durations (average contract durations shortened to 27 months in Q1, versus 35 months in Q4) rather than completely pulling the plug. When excluding the length of these contracts, Merritt says that contract ACV signed in Q1 hit a four-quarter high - not exactly what we'd expect amid a global pandemic. Per his prepared remarks on the Q1 earnings call:

Second, not surprisingly, customers across all sectors are trying to understand the economic impacts of the current COVID-19 business environment. As a result, signed contracts this quarter tended to be shorter in duration going from 34 months in Q4 to 27 months in Q1. We see this being especially prominent in sectors hardest hit by the crisis, like retail, hospitality and travel. The shorter contract duration impacted overall TCV, which is reflected in slower RPO bookings growth, and lower total revenue recognized in the quarter. However, when looking at contract value on an ACV basis, which cuts through the noise of changes in multi-year duration, year-over-year growth was actually higher in Q1 than we've seen in the last four quarters."

This commentary helps to support the thesis that the coronavirus done limited damage to Splunk, with lower bookings from clients in heavily-impacted industries offset by a general need for clear data insights. We note as well that Splunk has seen terrific growth in its nascent cloud segment, supporting its transition to being a full software-as-a-service solution. Cloud ARR grew at a rapid 82% y/y pace, while cloud as a percentage of total revenues reached a sky-high 26% in Q1, nearly double the prior Q1. Merritt says Splunk is "continuing to double down" on cloud, as it accelerates Splunk's ability to reach new customers and offer greater flexibility, while also leading to longer-term deployments.

Figure 2. Splunk Cloud mix

Source: Splunk 1Q21 earnings deck

Splunk's move upmarket has also been even more pronounced this quarter. In Q1, the company signed 81 deals in excess of $1 million in annual ACV, representing 76% y/y growth. Recall as well that Splunk is recent FedRAMP certified, meaning federal government sales are now also possible:

Figure 3. Large orders Source: Splunk 1Q21 earnings deck

And in spite of any coronavirus headwinds that may have impacted billings and collections, Splunk managed to grow operating cash flows by 31% y/y in Q1. By FY23, when Splunk expects its subscription transition to be largely complete, the company expects to achieve north of $1 billion in annual operating cash flow. CFO Jason Child reiterated this target during the Q&A portion of Splunk's most recent earnings call:

I would say the driver of cash flow going forward, I think is much more tied to ARR than revenue [...] we reiterated the mid-40% ARR growth that we're expecting to see this year and then the 40% CAGR going out to '23. If you use those numbers, that gets you to an ARR number, somewhere between the $4 billion to $5 billion range. And then if you take kind of the historic cash yield that you've seen us had in the past, I think for five or six years we were over 20% cash yield on a revenue basis, you should see a similar yield on ARR as we get out to '23 where we're not going to have the cloud mix shift impacts that we have right now."

Figure 4. Splunk OCF Source: Splunk 1Q21 earnings release

Key takeaways

Splunk remains a rarefied growth story in the software sector, and one that is just beginning to show its potential as a true cloud/SaaS offering. The fact that its product is versatile and serves an endless number of use cases underscores our confidence in Splunk's ability to become one of the most significant and widespread software platforms. Stay long here.