Since no restructuring support agreement was included in any of the docket filings, it could be many months before a plan is filed.

Hertz Global Holdings Inc. (HTZ) filed for Ch.11 bankruptcy in Delaware on May 22. Because many entities in their corporate structure were not included in the bankruptcy filings, this is going to be very complex Ch.11 process that could go on for an extended period of time. I do not expect any recovery for HTZ shareholders, including Carl Icahn who holds 38.89% of the shares. Given current economic conditions, I also do not expect any recovery for unsecured noteholders, except a possible small token amount. Term loan holders and holders of second lien notes most likely will get the equity of the new company under a Ch.11 reorganization plan.

Bankruptcy Filing

Form 201 (docket 1) for the Ch.11 filing for The Hertz Corporation (case 20-11218) contains a chart of entities that filed for Ch.11 and which affiliates did not file.

Hertz International LTD. (Delaware) Did Not File For Ch.11

This affiliate that directly or in directly owns almost all their foreign affiliates and operations did not file for Ch.11 nor did most of the foreign affiliates, except two in Canada. Creditors for the foreign Non-Debtors, therefore, are not directly impacted by these bankruptcy filings. Interest will still be paid on their debt. Indirectly, they could be impacted by a number issues, including future potential litigation over any recent intercompany transfers of cash/assets.

They are still waiting for waivers from creditors to keep European entities out of bankruptcy. As stated in a footnote of CFO Jamere Jackson's Declaration (docket 28): "...anticipates that waivers necessary to keep its European entities outside of the chapter 11 process at this time will be finalized by no later than May 27, 2020." Waivers were already received for Australian operations. (Note: I will post in the comment area below when/if waivers are filed with the court.)

Hertz Vehicle Financing LLC (Delaware) Did Not File For Ch.11

Hertz Vehicle Financing is used as an entity that owns and finances the purchase of vehicles. VHF has a master lease with The Hertz Corporation and DTC Operating Inc. Under the terms of the lease there is a monthly payment that is determined by a long list of factors. (The latest actual master lease agreement I could find is at this link. I understand that from time to time there have been amendments, but I am assuming the customary standard legal statements remained about the same.) Because of the value of vehicles has dropped sharply lately, the monthly payment increased sharply. A difference of 1% between the depreciated value compared to book depreciation results in a $75 million monthly lease payment change.

A major factor in the timing of the bankruptcy filing was the $389.5 million monthly lease payment that included an additional $135 million "true-up" payment for difference between the depreciated value compared to the book depreciated value. They decided not to make this payment and try to get waivers from various creditors. Since they were not able to negotiate a deal, they filed for bankruptcy.

They have filed a motion (docket 17) for an Automatic Stay that would keep parties from seizing their assets, including vehicles, and enforcing lease/contract agreements. Two critical issues remain unclear from Jackson's Declaration. First, if they are planning on any large liquidation of vehicles. Second, if they are going to pay the total monthly lease payments according to the terms of the master lease. Under section 365 of the Bankruptcy Code, lease payments continue to be paid until a lease is rejected, which requires court approval. (They would continue to pay monthly payments during the bankruptcy process if the lease is accepted.) These two issues and other interesting facts might be discussed during a 10:30 am telephonic hearing on May 27 (docket 29).

The huge issue with liquidation is trying to sell a large number of vehicles in this economy without depressing used car prices even more. Using vehicle disposal proceeds ($9.486 billion) in 2019 and vehicle capital expenditure expenses in the prior year ($12.493 billion), there is about a 25% decline in average selling vehicle selling price compared to purchase price. In 2019 they spent $13.714 billion on new vehicles. It will be interesting to see how large of price drop will be needed to sell even part of their fleet. Cars are a quickly deteriorating asset just based on model year alone even without consideration given to the condition of a specific vehicle. Usually they sell most of the used cars via 87 company-operated used car dealers, but they may elect to go outside of their normal operations if they decide to dispose of a large number of cars quickly.

Fleet Composition -U.S.

Expected Recoveries Under the Reorganization Plan

Since there was no restructuring support agreement filed, it could be a very long time before we know the actual recoveries for specific classes of creditors and shareholders. I assume that one of the reasons for creditors not agreeing to a RSA is due to the extreme uncertainty for the economy over the next year. If the economy remains very weak, the term loan holders will be reluctant to give much, if any, recovery to 2lien noteholders, but if the economy becomes robust later this year, 2lienholders are likely to assert that they should receive almost a full recovery for their claims.

The company has the exclusive right to file a Ch.11 reorganization plan for 120 days under § 1121. It is very common, however, for the exclusive period to be extended. I think it could be early 2021 before a plan and disclosure statement are filed.

Shareholders

I do not expect any recovery for HTZ shareholders under a reorganization plan. Because the Third District Court last year reaffirmed that nonconsensual third-party releases are allowed to be included in Ch.11 reorganization plans in the 3rd District (Delaware is in 3rd District), I do not even expect any token payments to shareholders for releases that are expected to be included in the reorganization plan. The stock should continue to trade until the plan effective date when the shares will be cancelled. Carl Icahn could see a $1.6 billion loss on his Hertz investment.

Unsecured Noteholders

The holders of $2.7 billion of unsecured notes most likely will not receive any recovery, except a possible small token amount if the unsecured class votes to accept the plan to avoid any costs associated with litigation. There is just too much debt that has priority. By canceling the $2.7 billion debt, the new Hertz would save on interest payments and create a more viable new Hertz. Proceeds from vehicle sales would not flow to unsecured noteholders. That cash remains within the Non-Debtor vehicle entities for payment to their specific creditors.

Since $900 million in 2lien notes were paid off last summer during a refinancing process that included a $750 million rights offer ($12.95 per share) and unsecured note offers, some holders of unsecured notes assumed their potential recovery from any future bankruptcy improved with the large reduction in higher priority 2lien debt. Because of the current extreme drop in car rental demand and drop in used car prices, unsecured notes are, however, way under water. The economy would have to soar in the next few months, which I think is extremely unlikely, for the unsecured noteholders to receive a meaningful recovery.

Second Lien Noteholders

The holders of the $350 million 7.625%'22 2lien notes are in for a roller coast ride over the next few months. Their recovery could include new stock, rights offer participation, and even new debt in the new Hertz. I can see rational arguments asserting that they get almost full recovery if the economy improves strongly or could get just some token recovery if the economy remains flat. At least their potential recovery as a 2lien noteholder improved with the reduction of 2lien notes outstanding from $1.25 billion to $350 million as a result of last summer's refinancing program. The noteholders get a larger piece of 2lien claim class "pie".

Term Loan Holders

The current low price quoted for Hertz term loan indicates investors are expecting less than a full recovery. I am expecting term loan holders will receive equity in the new Hertz. In order to raise cash to partially pay down the revolver and for operations, there could be an equity rights offer open to holders of the term loan and possibly 2lien holders, but would not be open to unsecured noteholders or HTZ shareholders.

(Note: Only the non-vehicle debt is in Ch.11)

Non-Vehicle Debt Structure

A Quick Note On Why I Shorted Hertz

I sold HTZ short after the company announced that Paul Stone was replacing Kathryn Marinello as CEO. I viewed this as an indication that new management was needed prior to a bankruptcy filing. I further concluded that since it is often difficult to replace management during a Ch.11 process, a bankruptcy filing would be extremely likely on May 22. In addition, I thought that some insiders felt that Marinell should not receive the benefits of a generous management incentive plan that is often part of a Ch.11 reorganization plan. I expect to close my short position soon because of difficulty in keeping my borrowed shares and to avoid the potential of any short squeeze.

Conclusion

Covid-19 is not completely responsible for Hertz filing for bankruptcy. They had a lot of other problems such as too much leverage and high management turn-over. I think that this bankruptcy case could be highly litigated and a reorganization plan may not be filed until early next year.

I do not expect any recovery for HTZ shareholders or for unsecured noteholders given the current weak economy. These securities are rated a sell. The 2lien notes might be an interesting investment if an investor is very bullish on the economy over the next year or two. If an investor is bearish on the economy, the 2lien notes are a sell even at these already low prices.

