The combination of increased trade restrictions and a lingering coronavirus will likely extend the time needed for Xilinx to get back on track.

End markets that had not been as affected by trade restrictions could face a bigger threat with the coronavirus.

Xilinx's top and bottom line shrank in Q4, and the forecast calls for more of the same in Q1 FY2021.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) put the finishing touches on another fiscal year when it posted its Q4 FY2020 earnings results. Although there were some gains made, FY2020 turned out to be a disappointing year as a whole. While the year got off to a good start, FY2020 did not go the way it was expected to. What led to this and why this is likely to remain the case for the time being will be covered next.

Q4 and FY2020 earnings

(GAAP) Q4 FY2020 Q3 FY2020 Q4 FY2019 QoQ YoY Revenue $756M $723M $828M 5% (9%) Net income $162M $162M $245M - (34%) (Non-GAAP) Revenue $756M $723M $828M 5% (9%) Net income $193M $171M $242M 13% (20%)

Revenue declined by 9% YoY to $756M in Q4, and non-GAAP net income fell by 20% to $193M. Q4 was essentially a repeat of what happened in Q3. Both quarters had to deal with a shrinking top and bottom line. On the other hand, Xilinx still managed to post a new record in terms of annual revenue. Revenue for all of FY2020 increased by 3% to $3.16B. Xilinx continues its recent trend of increasing its annual revenue in comparison to the year before. Such a pattern, if maintained, bodes well for the future of the company.

Fiscal year Revenue Net income 2020 $3,162M $792M 2019 $3,059M $889M 2018 $2,467M $463M 2017 $2,356M $628M 2016 $2,213M $550M 2015 $2,377M $648M

However, a closer look reveals a worrisome trend. While Xilinx got off to a great start with Q1 in FY2020, momentum was lost in subsequent quarters, and the company has been struggling to get back on track. The company peaked in Q1 when quarterly revenue reached a record high of $850M, but top and bottom line growth has since reversed.

The table below shows how the first half of the year contrasts with the second half of the year. A small consolation is the fact that the declines seen in Q4 were less than the ones in Q3, which may give some hope that the worst is behind us. Nevertheless, business at Xilinx is no longer as robust as it was earlier in the year.

(Non-GAAP) Revenue YoY Net income YoY Q1 FY2020 $850M 24% $249M 30% Q2 FY2020 $833M 12% $240M 8% Q3 FY2020 $723M (10%) $171M (28%) Q4 FY2020 $756M (9%) $193M (20%)

The numbers from Xilinx could be a reflection of the stocking up of extra inventories by Chinese companies in anticipation of U.S. sanctions. Recall that trade sanctions on China's Huawei were imposed in May 2019, something some had anticipated way beforehand. The pulling forward of future sales may have distorted quarterly results at Xilinx.

Some companies may have added extra inventory, which artificially boosted demand in previous quarters before restrictions went into effect. Once this slowed down due to trade restrictions and other reasons, demand fell. A previous article goes into further detail as to its impact on Xilinx.

Q1 FY2021 (guidance) Q1 FY2020 YoY (midpoint) Revenue $660-720M $850M (19%)

The outlook calls for further declines. Xilinx is forecasting Q1 FY2021 revenue of $660-720M, a decrease of 19% YoY at the midpoint. The company also declined to provide full-year guidance because of all the uncertainty in the current environment.

Q4 FY2020 earnings call

Xilinx provided more details as to the current outlook in the Q4 earnings call. Trade restrictions were a big reason why FY2020 turned out to be different than what Xilinx had hoped for. These factors impacted the company in ways that were not anticipated. Management explains in the Q4 earnings call that:

"Fiscal 2020 was much more challenging than we anticipated. Our business is materially impacted by the U.S. export restrictions to Huawei early in the fiscal year and the overall challenging global trade environment, coupled with general weakness in the semiconductor market in calendar 2019."

The inability to conduct business as usual with certain Chinese companies affected revenues, as can be seen in the table below. Revenue from the Asia Pacific region declined substantially compared to a year ago. Asia Pacific made up 47% of revenue a year ago, but this percentage fell by 10 percentage points in Q4.

According to the 2018 Form-10K, China contributed roughly a quarter of revenue in FY2018, the year before China and the U.S. initiated a trade war. It's therefore inevitable that a company like Xilinx will be negatively impacted if trade restrictions are imposed on a big part of your client base.

Revenues by geography Q4 FY2020 Q4 FY2019 North America 37% 27% Asia Pacific 37% 47% Europe 18% 18% Japan 8% 8%

The impact of not being able to conduct business as usual with Huawei, a leading supplier of telecommunications equipment, can also be seen in revenues from end markets. The "Wired and Wireless Group" was by far the worst performer in the table below. The WWG segment has fallen from 42% of revenue to just 24% in one year.

End market revenue Q4 FY2020 Q4 FY2019 Growth rate A&D, Industrial and TME 50% 39% 15% Automotive, Broadcast and Consumer 16% 14% 2% Wired and Wireless Group 24% 42% (46%) Data Center Group 10% 5% 77%

However, it's not only trade restrictions Xilinx has to contend with. Another factor impacting Xilinx is the coronavirus outbreak. The need to combat the virus required drastic countermeasures, which greatly affected companies and the economies of many countries.

"we started seeing COVID-19 demand related impact midway through the quarter with weakness in our Automotive, Broadcast and Consumer business. The weakness was more pronounced in the automotive business as car sales in China and around the globe declined significantly."

The coronavirus is expected to continue to have an impact in the coming quarters, although to what extent is yet to be determined.

"while we’re not providing full year guidance, we believe the impact of COVID-19 related disruptions will be more evident in some portions of our core markets, including Automotive, Broadcast, Consumer, Industrial and semiconductor test. We expect the rest of our core markets to be relatively less impacted by COVID-19, but we are continuing to monitor the situation very closely."

On a more positive note, Xilinx remains optimistic about 5G and the impact it will have on the company.

"we overall still feel 5G is going to be a very big opportunity for us and even despite not being able to sort of Huawei anymore."

Much of the bull case for Xilinx rested on the assumption that the rollout of 5G networks would boost demand for FPGAs to be used in 5G infrastructure. The Huawei restrictions may have derailed Xilinx to a certain extent, but the road ahead looks mostly intact.

"I think two to three years out, we should, well, knock on wood, certainly, some of the challenges that we see in visibility with the pandemic, and out in that tight kind of timeframe, we do believe it will still be meaningfully larger than 4G despite not having the Huawei business."

Xilinx still believes that 5G will pay off, although the company may have to wait a while longer for the benefits to arrive.

Investor takeaways

Xilinx experienced a reversal of fortunes in FY2020. The company headed into FY2020 with the expectations that it would stand to benefit from the global rollout of 5G networks. The quarterly results in late 2018 and early 2019 seemed to validate expectations that 5G would be a potent driver of growth at Xilinx. The stock was and is still considered a 5G play.

But the coronavirus looks to be a major spoiler. 5G deployments are likely to face delays due to the need to combat the coronavirus outbreak. For instance, Nokia's CEO has stated that at least some European countries will have to delay their 5G rollout. Some carriers may have to cut back on capex spending due to a worsening economy, and that will impact suppliers to telecom equipment manufacturers like Xilinx.

Some of the end markets that had previously held up relatively well in the past could face a bigger challenge with the coronavirus. How much depends on how well countries are able to contain the further spread of the virus. The one exception may be the Data Center Group at Xilinx. That segment could benefit from the coronavirus due to the need to do more online.

In addition, Xilinx still has to deal with trade-related issues that have not gone away. If anything, trade restrictions could increase if we go by recent reports. It's possible that China will retaliate in ways that not everyone anticipates. Demand from China cannot be relied upon with the presence of trade restrictions by the U.S. government.

The consequence of these trade restrictions is that a sizable portion of the addressable market has been lost for the time being, if not permanently. While Xilinx believes that the loss can be overcome, it will still take some time to make up for lost revenue. The exact timetable for a full recovery is not certain.

Another unknown clouding the company's outlook is the degree to which Chinese companies pulled forward future sales due to the threat of U.S. sanctions. If Chinese companies build large inventories of semiconductor chips, recovery may take longer to materialize. Companies will need to use excess inventories before replenishing, which will temporarily reduce demand for new chips from suppliers like Xilinx. This article delves deeper into this issue.

The coronavirus outbreak and trade restrictions are both issues that have yet to be settled. Xilinx will have to deal with both factors for the time being and the likely negative effects that they bring with them. Both could potentially lead to additional weakness at Xilinx that has yet to be accounted for at this point. For instance, it's assumed that a vaccine is only a matter of time. Once here, possibly as soon as the end of the year, it's expected that the economy will return to where it was before the outbreak. But those assumptions may not be correct. A vaccine may take longer to develop, and the impact of the coronavirus on the global economy could be much more severe than currently anticipated.

Bottom line, trade restrictions were the initial catalyst that put Xilinx in the rough patch it finds itself in. These have not gone away, and could even become worse. If Xilinx was rated neutral previously due to trade sanctions and its effects, then the additional burden of the coronavirus and its consequences does not help Xilinx. Xilinx therefore stays at neutral.

