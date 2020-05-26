Since I last checked in on ReWalk Robotics (RWLK) in late January 2020, some major developments have happened in Germany that will positively impact the revenue outlook going forward. In the bigger picture, the issues are still the same as they have been for years, with insurance coverage and cash burn, now the pandemic and overall market volatility have tossed the company's shares all over the place. The shares hit a low of $0.41 back on April 3, but have since recovered nicely to over $1.20.

Re-Introducing ReWalk

As ReWalk Robotics is relatively tiny and a very thinly traded public company, it merits some introduction. The company's founding goes back to 2001, when Israeli doctor Amit Goffer started working on plans to develop a robotic exoskeleton that could help people walk again after suffering spinal cord injury. Dr. Goffer, himself a quadriplegic after an accident but already a successful medical inventor, had prototypes of what is now the ReWalk 6.0 system ready by early 2008. The FDA and CE had approved the device by 2014 for home use, after previous approval for use in a hospital setting. The ReWalk 6.0 is basically a hard-frame exoskeleton with robotic assistance for walking, and by being approved for home use, the product really does positively help people. ReWalk has longstanding partnership with the Wyss Institute at Harvard University, recently extended to 2023, and in 2019, the company introduced a second product, a soft-suit for use in stroke rehabilitation that enhances walking recovery. While the ReWalk 6.0 is largely intended for home use, the ReStore is to be used in rehab setting. The company went public in 2014, and six years on has required multiple injections of new capital, as to this point insurance coverage has been extremely limited on the ReWalk 6.0.

(image source: https://exoskeletonreport.com/2016/06/wyss-institute-rewalk-robotics-form-collaboration-new-trend/)

Re-view of 2019, COVID-19 and into 2020

In my January piece, before 2019 results were out, I was anticipating a cash burn of about $4.6 million ($3.5 M loss from operations and another $1.1 M cash for debt financing) that would have left cash on hand of just under $16 million. Actual results were very close to that, with year-end cash on hand of $16.2 million. Sales were level in the 4th quarter from the prior quarter, but gross margin continued to expand, up to 61%, with a year-end average of 54%, a substantial improvement. The trend of containing SG&A expenses on strong down trend since 2018 is evident, with a management statement on the Q4 call as 1 out of 5 goals for 2020 that "operating cost will be kept level with 2018 with a focus on commercialization activities," while listing another goal separately of keeping gross margin at approximately 50%.

However, the primary goal that CEO Larry Jasinski shared was growing sales from the $1.2 quarterly baseline, and it is possible that pre-virus impact, sales were seeing improvement; sales and marketing is one area the company has indicated it is willing to spend on in the transition to a full commercial focus. New and expanded sales staff had been hired, and combined with some insurance decisions allowing broader coverage in Germany, those sales figures may yet come out strong for the quarter.

The lion's share of revenue at the moment comes from the ReWalk 6.0 system, and these are primarily insurance decisions, not really a sales force closing deals. Therefore, with increased coverage, revenues may see a nice bump. For a sense of scale, in 2019, $4.7 million out of $4.9 million total sales came from ReWalk 6.0, although the ReStore product was only really available for Q4. Insurance coverage is expanding, especially in Germany, where management has previously guided that contract language was being finalized in the first half of 2020. In mid-March, an agreement came out with a group of statutory health insurers in Germany, and then again in late April, a final agreement with 2 larger statutory health insurers: Techniker Krankenkasse, and DAK-Gesundheit, covering about 16 million Germans. In addition, a few weeks later, the finalization of an agreement with the German national accident insurance, covering injuries at work. All told, the ReWalk 6.0 is clearly now better covered in Germany than anywhere else in the world, and improved sales results should then start showing up.

ReStore, on the other hand, is a product requiring a sales force reaching out to physical therapy facilities and getting them to commit to purchases. The COVID-19 pandemic affects those sales in two negative ways - first of all, because rehab centers assist people not just recovering from stroke, but those recovering from elective surgeries as well. The rehab centers have likely faced at least a temporary reduction in business with elective surgeries largely stopped for well over a month. Secondly, while not unique to ReStore but across medical sales broadly, facilities with patients just don't want non-essential people coming in and out, so direct sales in person have hit a hard bump. ReWalk did release a letter to shareholders in March on the impact of COVID-19, and stated in part:

We expect this situation to delay direct sales activities, training and service contacts which will impact our sales in late Q1 and in coming quarters, lasting until the limits on activities for training and trial use are lifted. The insurers and other purchasers of our products are processing sales that are in our pipeline; however, training and delivery will be limited until all conditions are deemed safe for our employees, rehabilitation personnel and the users of our products. Our pipeline with insurers in Germany and with the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs remains active now that the clinical study recruitment is complete and we will seek to supply those systems and further grow it as conditions allow in 2020 and 2021.

So those goals for growth in 2020 could well be up in the air, as they are for plenty other companies. Nevertheless, I think that German insurance decisions are enough to strongly suggest that ReWalk can see improved results by year end and a slow in cash burn.

First quarter's results should be released in early June, which I hope will not only illuminate the quarter but provide extensive details on the actual impacts of the pandemic fairly deep into the 2nd quarter. When management last updated results in February, an additional $7 million in cash had been raised in a stock offering earlier that month. With year-end 2019 cash of $16.2 million and new capital of $7 million, I anticipate ending Q1 cash to be around $18.7 million, and ending Q2 cash on track to be around $14.2 million. The next big question, I think, is if cash burn actually starts to let up significantly in the second half of year. I think it can, if two things happen:

German insurance contracts start paying on claims for the ReWalk systems, and, ReStore sales potentially ramp if the virus lets up enough to allow the sales force to do its job.

While unit sales for all of 2019 came in at 54 of the ReWalk 6.0 units, I think it is not a stretch to imagine that German coverage alone would start to pick up steam to the point of covering 10 to 15 units per quarter. While that may slightly cannibalize existing sales in the German market - the numbers will not be starting from zero - it should nevertheless provide a boost, and I would hope to see a target for 2020 of more than 65 units, or $5.5 million in sales. Beyond 2020 and into 2021, I think closer to 80 units is reasonable, 40 to 50 in Germany and 30 to 40 in the United States, which would be $6.80 million in revenue.

The ReStore figures are a little harder to peg. Pre-pandemic, the goal as laid out in sharing Q3 2019 results was to reach 40 active accounts for 2020, and hopefully close to that in confirmed purchase orders. The virus has likely delayed that figure being accomplished, although Q4 of 2019 managed to place 16 units of the ReStore, so 2020 results might be as bad as one could imagine.

Conclusions

There are other potentially positive factors lingering out there as well: the conclusion of Department of Veterans Affairs study on the health benefits of the ReWalk system relative to restriction to a wheelchair, which could add nicely to the literature for securing more American insurance coverage. As was previously reported, Cigna (CI) was the first American commercial insurer to stop automatically denying claims and start considering them on a case-by-case basis, so I would expect to start seeing a handful positive determinations result. And finally, ReWalk is in the process of applying with the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid for ReWalk to have its own HCPC code (the specialized codes used for billing medical claims used by Medicare, Medicaid and commercial insurance). Original timeline for a decision was the current quarter, but it is possible that pandemic related disruptions could be pushing that back. Receiving the code approval does not necessarily imply positive coverage outcomes, it does make it much more straightforward for healthcare providers to submit claims for consideration.

In spite of the good developments, I would not make a recommendation to new investors, as shares are highly volatile. Although I am personally long ReWalk shares, I am deeply underwater; I have added once in the last 6 months personally to lower my cost basis, but the path forward towards actual sustained value creation remains highly murky. Even with significant revenue growth combined with cost containment, when a company burns through cash over time, it has to make up the difference somewhere, and that almost inevitably comes at the cost of hurting existing shareholders. Until broader insurance coverage kicks in, a process delayed far longer than the company was hoping, jumping in now remains a speculation that eventually insurance will decide to cover the device, or that ReStore will take off wildly and manage to offset slowness for the insurance coverage. Either way, buying ReWalk equity remains a highly risky investment.

Disclosure: I am/we are long RWLK. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.