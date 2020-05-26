AWR has a consistent revenue stream due to the fact they are a utility, which will allow the company to continue generating revenue during the pandemic.

The COVID-19 pandemic has opened a lot of eyes for investors. Most importantly, we have learned a lot and will use these lessons over the last few months to grow as investors. One of the major lessons I have learned, after seeing countless dividend cuts, is the importance in companies that have a long track record in growing, or maintaining, their dividend is critical. That is why today, I will be reviewing a Dividend King to determine if: 1. their dividend is safe and 2. if they are considered undervalued. If the answer to both is yes, we will add the company to our watch list. Let's take a deep dive and review American States Water Company (NYSE:AWR).

American States Water Company, AWR, was founded in 1929 and is headquartered in California. The company operates in 9 states on the west coast. Hence, I am not as familiar with the name of the company since they do not operate here in the great state of Ohio! Despite the name of the company, AWR provides water and electric utility services to their customers.

To earn the title of Dividend King, a company must increase their annual dividend for 50+ consecutive years. AWR has increased their dividend for 65 consecutive years. That is one of the longest dividend increase streaks in the market. If you're looking for consistent dividend growth, look no further than AWR. In the company's last earnings release, management stated that the company targets a 7% compound annual growth rate (CAGR).

Source: Q1 Earnings Presentation

That is a mark that is significantly higher than the rate of inflation and provides shareholders with a strong dividend growth rate. The company's dividend yield is low. So I don't know if I would quite classify AWR as a low dividend yield, high dividend growth rate stock. This list would include companies like Visa (NYSE:V), which currently boasts a strong 5-year annual dividend growth rate of 20%.

AWR Financial Review

It is clear that the company has a strong and impressive dividend history. So let's take a look at the company's financial statements. The company recently released earnings for Q1 2020 and filed their Form 10-Q. Luckily, we have recent and relevant financial information.

First, let's look at the income statement. In Q1 2020, the company earned $.38 per share, an increase of $.03 per share compared to the previous year. The company's largest segment, water, had a lot of activity in the first quarter. Water saw an increase in top line revenue due to the approval of the company's rate increase plan in 2019 (covering a period of 2019-2021). Thus, you will continue to see revenue growth for AWR for the next 7 quarters. In the 10-Q, management estimated that the rate increase will add $10.4m in gross margin for the entire calendar year. Having a regimented, set revenue plan in a utility sector during this economic period will be crucial for AWR. Especially since it impacts the company's largest revenue generating segment, Water.

Outside of the increase in water segment's revenue, there were not really any major changes in the income statement. The one other line item that jumps out is a $3.6m negative swing in the "Other Expenses" category. Upon further review, the loss was predominantly due to a decrease in the value of investments held in the company's retirement plan. Due to accounting standards, the changes in fair value are recognized through the income statement. Since the market plummeted in March, the company unsurprisingly had a major mark against their earnings for the quarter. Luckily, this will change and hopefully continue reversing course in the second quarter since the stock market is close to reaching its pre-March crash level. If the trend remains, the line item would swing in the other direction potentially in the next earnings release if this market trend continues.

Overall, I feel comfortable reviewing the company's income statement for the quarter and the company's ability to continue generating strong earnings despite the COVID-19. Revenues are predictable, as AWR operates in an industry that is still needed despite the nationwide shutdown, and expenses haven't increased significantly either.

Now let's take a look at the company's balance sheet. There are two different ways I want to analyze the company's debt in the coming section. By reviewing the company's current ratio and their long-term debt maturities. Many of the dividend cuts realized in other sectors were due to high debt balances and/or heavy debt and interest payments coming due in the short term. By reviewing those two metrics, we will see if AWR has enough current assets to cover their current liabilities and the company's short-term debt payment obligations.

The current ratio is calculated simply by taking the company's current assets and dividing it by the current liabilities. This will allow you to determine if the company has enough short-term assets to pay what they are expected to owe over the next 12 months. Ideally, we look for a company to have a current ratio of 1X. As of March 31, 2020, the company's current ratio was .96X ($127.4M/$132.5M). While the number is just below our 1X threshold, this was actually a sharp decrease compared to their 1.06X current ratio at year end.

That's really interesting, especially given the fact that was only three months ago. The main driver was an increase in the company's short-term notes payable to banks. The amount that the company will owe to banks in the next 12 months increased $27m. That's a big jump; however, this is also a perfect segue into the next portion of the balance sheet review. As you'll see, this is just a small part of the company's debt picture.

We already know the company's short-term debt obligations increased $27m compared to year end. Overall, AWR has $481.3m in debt outstanding. This consists of $0.3 million in current portion of long-term debt, $281m in long-term debt, and $200m in bank notes. The bank debt represents a credit facility that was increased to $260m last year. Luckily, the facility is not maxed out as of the end of the quarter. Although it would not be entirely shocking if the company's credit facility were maxed out by the time this article is published.

The long-term debt may seem massive. Luckily, for the company's cash flow today, the majority of the debt is due 5+ years out from today. So the company's cash outflows are minimal in the short term. The last debt maturity schedule was published in the 12/31/19 10-K. While it isn't up to date for the quarter, it does give you an accurate picture of the upcoming obligations associated with the long-term debt.

This is huge and this alone makes me feel a lot better about the safety of the company's dividend. While the company has debt on their balance sheet, this is expected given the fact the company is a utility and operates in a high debt industry. But the company's revenue stream and earnings performance remain solid despite the slowdown. Further, the company's debt is long term in nature and their short-term obligations are minimal.

Dividend Diplomats' Dividend Stock Screener

With the financial review behind us, let's jump into the second objective of this article: determine if the company is an undervalued dividend growth stock. To do this, we will use our infamous dividend stock screener. The Dividend Diplomats' Dividend Stock Screener examines the following metrics and is what we use to determine whether a company is considered an undervalued dividend growth stock.

P/E Ratio (Valuation)

Dividend Payout Ratio (Safety)

Dividend Growth Rate and History (Longevity)

For this analysis, I will use the company's 5/22/20 close price of $79.61, average analyst earnings of $2.27 per share (per Yahoo! Finance), and an annual dividend of $1.22 per share. Let's see how the company performs.

1) P/E Ratio - For this metric, we compare the company's current valuation to the broader market. Since we look to invest in undervalued dividend growth stocks, we use this metric to help identify those undervalued companies. Currently, AWR's P/E ratio is ~35X. This is SIGNIFICANTLY higher than the current S&P 500's P/E ratio of ~20X. AWR does not pass this metric of our stock screener.

2) Dividend Payout Ratio < 60% - The dividend payout ratio is one of the most critical metrics for dividend investors, especially when times are tough. A company cannot pay out more in dividends than the company earns in the long run. That is not sustainable. In our screener, we use a 60% threshold as we believe this percentage indicates the company is serious about returning a nice dividend to shareholders without sacrificing the safety of the dividend. That's the sweet spot for us. AWR has a dividend payout ratio of 53.7%. AWR passes this metric of the stock screener; however, that is an awfully high dividend payout ratio for a company with a <2% dividend yield. That is not a trend that I am liking.

3) Dividend Growth Rate and History - We covered this earlier and AWR easily passes due to the fact that the company is a Dividend King.

Summary

The purpose of this article was to answer two questions. Is AWR's dividend safe and is the company an undervalued dividend growth stock? The answer to the first question is yes and the answer to the second question is no. AWR has a strong revenue stream and has realized growing revenues in their largest, regulated sector. This water utility revenue should not take a significant volume hit due to COVID-19 due to the fact that water is still a necessary commodity, whether you are stuck at home or on the go. Further, while the company has long-term debt, the company's short-term obligations are minimal. Their current ratio is just below 1X, a solid mark for a company. Lastly, the company's dividend payout ratio is below 60%. All of these facts considered allow me to easily reach the conclusion that the dividend is currently safe.

From a valuation standpoint, the company is clearly trading at a premium to the market. Their current P/E ratio is much higher than the S&P 500. While I mentioned at the beginning that I am looking to invest in companies with safe dividends, I am not going to pay a significant premium to accomplish this goal. Especially for a company with a <2% dividend yield and a multiple that is much higher than the broader market. There are just too many other great dividend growth stocks trading at a lower multiple offering a higher yield at this time.

What do you think about the safety of AWR's dividend? Do you agree with the conclusion? Would you purchase the company at this premium based on their dividend track record and safety?

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.