Co-produced with Trapping Value

It has been a fun ride, if you love waking up at 6:00 AM to the futures halted limit-down and find it exhilarating to spend time wondering where exactly the markets will open. The volatility between mid-February and mid-April has been one for the charting textbooks. One indicator we keep an eye on is the "average true range" or ATR over the past 10 trading sessions. That number tends to hit its low point near tops, and peaks near bottoms. Below, we see the average true range charted over the last 5 years. Today we are at levels where the flush declines of 2018 ended. That is truly remarkable and shows just how volatile this ride has been.

Source: Stockcharts.com

While things have calmed down from a relative perspective, the indices are still exhibiting lots of volatility. The media continues to put the spotlight on the swinging market and investors of all stripes and colors have opined on its future direction. While Bill Miller and Jeremy Siegel have suggested the longer term bottom is in, others like David Tepper and Stan Druckenmiller have called stocks outrageously overvalued, offering a very poor risk-reward. We decided to break down the key bullish and bearish arguments and tell why they are very relevant for determining where we go from here.

Bullish Argument One: Cash Equals Fear

At the end of the day all money needs to find a home. You can hold your money as cash in your wallet or under your mattress or put it in money market funds. Alternatively, you can invest it in bonds or stocks, directly or through mutual funds and ETFs. The home you deem fit for your money, serves as a great gauge of sentiment. The more bearish the overall public is, the more cash it holds. Conversely, you will find money market funds holding very small amount of assets at market peaks. This brings us to our first bullish argument.

Money market funds have become the new rage and have shown zero signs of declining even as the indices have risen.

Due to their reputation for investment safety, total assets in money markets climbed from $3.62 trillion in the first week of February to nearly $4.77 trillion for the week ended May 6.

Source: SPGlobal

Even more interestingly, the bulk of the rush to money market has come from institutional investors.

Cash in retail money market funds - sold primarily to the general public, including offerings that are part of employer-sponsored retirement plans and variable annuities - has increased by $138.7 billion, or about 9.7%, over the past 10 weeks, ICI data shows. Meanwhile, cash going into institutional money market funds, which are sold primarily to institutional investors or accounts and have a high minimum investment, jumped by $946 billion, or about 42%, over those 10 weeks.

Source: SPGlobal

Our Verdict: This is definitely a bullish indicator and one that bears (no pun intended) watching. We still think the importance has been neutered by two major facts.

Firstly, the cash accumulated here is high, but at the same time one has to be cognizant of the cash in relation to the total market capitalization of the U.S. stock market. Cash assets reached $4 trillion in March 2009 and were almost 40% of the U.S. total market capitalization. In contrast, today's money market assets have reached just 15% of U.S. total market capitalization. Hence, we think that while this indicator can lead to a higher market, it has to be supported by other factors.

The second more pressing fact is that a lot of this money is credit lines that have been drawn down for emergencies. These credit lines have been drawn down at an explosive rate in 2020.

Where do you think these companies have been parking this drawn down cash? We think it is money market funds.

Bullish Argument Two: TINA

There Is No Alternative to equities. That is the common bull mantra and one that is supported to some extent by the figure below.

At the market bottoms, almost every dividend paying stock yielded more than the 10-Year U.S. Treasury bond. Investors are increasingly finding out that if they want anything more than return of capital, they have to stick their necks out.

Our verdict: With the Federal Reserve buying bonds and trying to keep the bond yields low, this case has some merit. On the flip side, dividends are being cut at an unprecedented pace as we described in our previous article. Overall, we see this is also a bullish indicator and stocks that offer a high dividend yield will likely enjoy a big premium in the years ahead.

Bullish Argument Three: Helicopter Money

So far, the Federal Reserve has expanded its balance sheet at an exceptional rate but the appearance continues to be that the debt is still owed by the U.S. Bears are sounding the concern on market valuations because even the deteriorated outlook has required a $3 trillion budget deficit in the U.S. Paying this down or even trying to run a revenue neutral budget is likely to have a severely negative effect on earnings. This is where the "Helicopter Money" argument comes in. This was pitched close to the March 23 bottom but never took hold as the market rebounded. The crux of this pitch was a direct financing of the U.S. deficit for a period of time by the Federal Reserve. In this case, the fiscal and monetary authorities would remove even the illusion that this money needs to be paid back. It is probable that Europe would not join this experiment initially, but Governments may ultimately relent to do a "one-time" large cash transfer to low wage earners. While the idea has taken a backseat recently, it is one that keeps many bears from going "all-in" as they realize the sheer risks of the full-on impact of the printing presses.

Our Verdict: We believe this is an idea that will gain serious traction should the markets start testing the lows or if the unemployment numbers remain stubborn despite repeated interventions. In other words, this is a "put' on the market, but the strike price is closer to SPX 2,000.

Bearish Argument One: Time

Bear markets take time to decimate both your money and your patience. The current decline, while brutal has many indices hitting close to all time highs just days after the decline.

Source: Stockcharts.com

The average length of a bear market in a recession is 18 months. In the most brutal recession, at least as measured by peak to trough GDP, can we really expect just a month?

Our Verdict: This is a very strong argument for a possible consolidation if nothing else. Investors will need time to digest the news and we could remain range bound for the next for 12 months.

Bearish Argument Two: Valuation

Valuations are extremely high and there is no two ways to slice this. Measured by just pure forward P/E, stocks are most overvalued since the tech bubble.

This indicator is likely going to hit even higher numbers as we believe the $130 12-month forward EPS is a fantasy and likely to come in lower.

Our Verdict: While valuations based on PE ratios look high, they are very low based on where the Treasury Yields (interest rates) are today. To get returns, investors have to allocate to equities. Furthermore, some growth stocks might be expensive, but at the same time, cheap stocks are now aplenty and the valuation gap we are seeing is very favorable for stock-picking.

Bear Argument Three: Things Will Never Be The Same Again

Whether it is the way we view air travel, or use office space, things will never go back to being exactly Pre-COVID-19. At least that is how the bears frame it. A key rationale for this is we have suddenly discovered a new vulnerability of the global system and we will have to fix it. Insurance policies will now be redesigned with this in mind. Firms will now try and retain an even larger amount of liquidity as they are actively trying to fight the last crisis. We saw this post 9/11 when peak air traffic was exceeded almost four years later.

In the August preceding 9/11, the airline industry experienced what was then a record high in the number of airline passengers for a given month when 65.4 million travelers took to the air. After 9/11, that number trailed off dramatically, and it took nearly 3 years, until July 2004, for the industry to match and finally surpass the pre 9/11 levels. But the number of available seats-an industry measure of capacity- in July 2004 was just 98.3 % of its August 2001 peak. By July 2005, the number of airline passengers had reached 71 million.

Source: BTS

This time almost every industry has been hit with the same level of nuclear detonation. It will take time (and possibly love and tenderness) for things to get back.

Our Verdict: We tend to partly agree with this as we have laid out a U-shaped recovery outlook in our earlier articles. Early data seems to back this up.

Source: Jordan Weismann

Another key reason we are agreeing with this bearish argument is that the U.S. economy was at max employment just before the pandemic. As we highlighted in an earlier article, we were due for a recession any way, even if we did not have COVID-19 as our favorite, CEO expectations minus Consumer expectations was sending us a warning.

Conclusion

While bulls and bears have strong arguments, our overall conclusion is that the markets are likely to remain in a consolidation mode for a while. We look for investors' digestion of the pandemic impact. This does not mean that there are no value in the individual stocks. In fact, many REITs, energy companies and financials are trading at some of the cheapest valuation in decades.

Longer term, as we head to the year 2022, we are bullish on equities, simply because there is no other place to be. The world is currently awash with liquidity, and business opportunities in a low growth environment are rare. Stocks with a reliable income stream are likely to be very well rewarded. So this is a market where stock picking is crucial to strongly outperform.

Investors should buy dips selectively and build positions slowly. As income investors, we have been targeting those defensive stocks that are set to generate revenues regardless of the impact of the pandemic. Good examples in the Property REIT sector are healthcare REITs such as Medical Properties Trust (MPW) and Physicians Realty Trust (DOC). These are two medical real estate companies that will see business as usual as lockdowns are removed, and will generate solid cash flow and able to reward investors with high dividends. Basically, look for businesses that offer essential product or services. Would you want to be an owner (or landlord) of a medical facility and collect rental income? I am personally delighted with the idea and this is why I own both MPW with a yield of 6.2% and DOC with a yield of 5.5%.

That is why we mentioned REITS, energy and financials as they can return 8% to 10% a year going forward, for several years.

Alternatively, as an income investor, you can emphasize fixed income in your portfolio where the risk-reward is better for this environment. Those include preferred stocks, bonds, and fixed income Closed-end-Funds ('CEF's) including Preferred Stock CEFs.

Thanks for reading!