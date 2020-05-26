Do valuations matter?

Over the past couple of years, the markets have been continually violating the laws of finance. Boosted by the coronavirus, markets are pricing equities as if rates are going to remain this low and even drop further. Value investors may feel dislocated, as valuations seem to matter less and less over the past five to ten years. I was watching this short CNBC clip, in which hedge fund manager Jeff Ubben was on. Ubben is known as a value investor. Near the end, he describes how value investing has died, as the world has become "valuation agnostic," losing a sense of intrinsic value. "But what does intrinsic value even mean," he questions, "when the terminal value is discounted back at 1%?"

Since that interview, the 10-year T-bill has dropped further, to 0.65%. The current return is not enough to even cover for inflation, as the graph below illustrates. It, therefore, makes sense that investors are left with buying equities, as they try to take advantage of their higher total return yields. This pushes equities higher and higher and makes valuations less and less critical. But do valuations matter? Absolutely.

For us, retail investors it makes sense to buy stocks whose valuations we can justify. Sure, Shopify (SHOP) may shoot higher, and at some point, justify its current valuation. I just don't feel comfortable buying a stock at 50X sales.

Here's where Apple (AAPL) comes in. I am going to discuss why its current valuation is more than reasonable, and its total returns attractive, under the current economic environment.

Source: Pixabay

Is Apple too high?

Several authors express their concern once in a while when it comes to Apple's valuation. Their point is that Apple's multiple expansion is not justified. That the current P/E of ~25 is too high for a "hardware" company that derives most of its revenue from the iPhone. Therefore, it should trade back to its historical average P/E of around 15, that being more reasonable.

However, to think that way, does not take into account my introductory reason why equities are priced higher. Moreover, the following factors must be taken into account.

Apple is rapidly expanding its services, resulting in a recurring revenue stream. Apple's ecosystem is resilient. EPS growth boosted by buybacks drives value over time.

Services revenue expansion

Services revenues have been growing rapidly. From $4.4B in Q1 of 2014, sales have expanded to $13.35B as of today. This change suggests a CAGR of ~20%. The important thing here, besides this segment's impressive growth, is that Apple starts to rely less and less on selling new iPhones. Instead, it manages to milk more money out of each existing device and Apple user there is. Moreover, gross margins from services rose to 63.7% in FY 2019. Apple has grown a very profitable segment swiftly, whose model is also mostly recurring (iCloud, Apple TV).

Source: Statista

Now, it's true that the majority of the company's revenues do still come from selling iPhones. I don't necessarily see that as a problem because:

iPhone sales have been consistent throughout the years. Historic sales prove that consumers upgrade their phones consistently. 5G is also coming.

By introducing the iPhone SE, consumers who could not afford $1000 iPhones should find the powerful A13-powered iPhone SE very attractive at $400. New users will be introduced to Apple's ecosystem resulting in more services revenues.

Source: Statista

Apple's ecosystem

Speaking of Apple's ecosystem, its family of products, along with the growth of the services as mentioned, are what make Apple not just a "hardware company." Unlike HP, Apple doesn't only sell its MacBooks for the underlying specs itself. Apple sells its culture and its slick design.

Consider a user who owns a combination of an iPhone, a MacBook, an Apple Watch, and Airpods. Once a user is used to the flow and convenience of Apple's ecosystem, it's incredibly challenging to move away. Information, photos, messages, and apps are automatically being updated to every device. Accessibility is smooth and seamless. Once everything is synced with iCloud, even the idea of moving everything out of it is exhausting. Finally, considering that security is a hot topic, the company's commitment to encryption and data protection is an additional layer of customer retention. Overall for these reasons, I expect that the company's cash flow in terms of selling devices will continue being robust.

Earnings and buybacks growth

Even after COVID-19 reduced earnings expectations, the company is still expected to rapidly grow its earnings over the next couple of years, driven by services and its upcoming iPhone 12. Consensus estimates point towards EPS of $16.12 in 2022, implying a CAGR of 14.4% from this year.

While earnings alone may not grow by such a rate, Apple is rapidly growing its EPS by buying back tons of its own stock. Over the past seven years, the company has repurchased a little more than 1/3 of its shares. This is just staggering. In its latest earnings report, the company announced that it had added $50B to its share repurchasing program, bringing the total authorized amount to $90B. Even after the recent rally, shares have a buyback yield of 6.5% at the current market cap of 1.38T. Combined with an additional ~1% dividend yield, investors can buy shares at a total yield of ~7.5%. Even assuming no further earnings growth that would cause further share price appreciation, that return is, in my view, more than appealing. Considering the current market risk premium, with rates so incredibly low, getting 7.5% from buybacks and dividends alone is great, especially when your funds are invested in Apple. The company being able to issue 30-year notes at a rate of 2.65%.

Discounted free cash flow (DCF) valuation

In regards to the company's current price, I performed a DCF valuation model, as shown below. I have assumed the S&P 500's historical risk premium, and FCF growth of 3-4%, before settling to a terminal growth rate of 2%. Apple's intrinsic value comes at $319/share, in line with its current price.

As I mentioned at the beginning of the article, what intrinsic value means has become blurred at the current rate environment. However, under traditional metrics, shares are definitely not overvalued, as the DCF model suggests.

Conclusion

For the reasons mentioned, Apple is not just a hardware company whose valuation multiple has fled. Apple is a world-class investment case with a powerful ecosystem and a rapidly expanding services segment. While its P/E ratio has shifted towards a higher range lately, this is completely rational. In an environment where valuations seem to matter less and less, investors can buy a free-cash-flow monster for 25x earnings. The next earnings season could disprove the market's expectations, correcting the recent rally. If this is the case, Apple shares should face significantly fewer capital losses in comparison to other firms, with out-of-this-world valuations. With the 10-year T-bill yielding below 1%, I will happily take Apple's 7.5% total yield. In a "valuation-agnostic" world, as Ubben describes, it's better to buy companies whose valuation you can justify. I believe that this is exactly the case with Apple.

If you liked this article, please consider following me here on S.A. Your support is much appreciated. Best of luck and happy investing!

Disclosure: I am/we are long AAPL. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.