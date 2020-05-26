GOLD is a long-term investment. Some short trading is required to take advantage of the gold volatility.

The company's board also declared a 40% dividend increase for the first quarter of 2020 to $0.07 per share.

Gold production for the first quarter of 2020 was 1,250K Oz down 13.1% sequentially. The gold price realized was $1,589 per ounce.

Source: Barrick Gold

Investment Thesis

The Toronto-based new Barrick Gold (GOLD) has dramatically changed since I have started to cover this gold miner. After the acquisition of Randgold and the creation of the JV with Newmont, the company turned out to be a dominant international player led by proper proactive management with the CEO Mark Bristow at the helm.

It is this gold miner profile that you crave in your long-term gold assets portfolio. The size of the company and its diversity makes it the best proxy for gold, in my opinion. I will show you below why the company deserves this special attention.

The gold price has increased in popularity recently because the world economy is showing signs of weakness and trouble. Gold is seen as a refuge and generally profits significantly from such an environment. Thus, many new investors started to buy gold and created a substantial positive momentum that pushed the price of gold to a multi-year high and closed on Friday at $1,736 per ounce.

GOLD has outperformed the VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (GDX) this year, so far.

Data by YCharts

Barrick Gold is one of the four gold miners that I consider my core long-term "gold miners" with Newmont (NEM), Agnico Eagle (AEM), and, more recently, Kirkland Lake Gold (NYSE:KL). I own them for years, and I am thrilled to have such good stocks that have protected me during this catastrophic period.

The investment thesis that I recommend is to keep a long-term position and never really sell-off with a slow accumulation during weakness. However, it is essential to use about 30% of the total capital invested for trading GOLD short term and use the volatility of the gold industry.

The main difference between "core" gold miners such as Barrick Gold and the other less significant gold miners is that I allocate a smaller part for the short term and avoid selling out unless the stock has reached my long-term high target. We are not there for Barrick.

CEO Mark Bristow said in the conference call:

What makes us different to our peers is that our 10 year plan is both on our portfolio of tier one strategic and embedded projects, of which all post plus 10 year life of mine plans except for Tongon. Consequently, our business has a standout value foundation that does not require new Greenfields builds or discoveries to support our 10 year plan, giving our investors the comfort they require to invest for the long term.

Barrick Gold has changed drastically since last year

Two fundamental structural changes have produced a stronger gold miner. One inspiring initiative was Nevada, in my opinion. If you want more information about the difference, please read my preceding article here.

Barrick Gold and Newmont Goldcorp created a 38.5% [for Newmont]/61.5%[for Barrick] joint venture called Nevada Gold Mines NGM, with Barrick as an operator for the eight assets located in Nevada with apparent synergies.

Source: GOLD Presentation

Barrick Gold's total gold production in 1Q'20 was 1,250 K Au Oz.

Randgold operated exclusively in Africa with now six mines producing [e.g., Loulo-Gounkoto (80%) Kibali (45%) Tongon (89.7%), North Mara (84%), Bulyanhulu, Buzwagi and Morila (40%)].

Gold output for the joint venture with NEM was 526K Au Oz in 1Q'20 (including the Turquoise mine) compared to 585K Oz sequentially. This amount represents Cortez, Goldstrike (including South Arturo), 75% of Turquoise Ridge, Phoenix, and Long Canyon, both at 61.5%. The production represents 42.1% of the total output of the company.

One exciting initiative for the Nevada JV is the two power plants going to be permitted soon.

The TS power plant conversion to natural gas. Barrick expects permit approval in the Q4 2020 Project that allows the company to replace the original coal fuel with cleaner natural gas with a reduction of 650K tonnes of CO2 per year. The TS solar project Initial phase of 100MW (potential to go to 200MW with battery back-up). Permitting approvals are expected from Q3 2020 through Q1 2021. The project will eliminate 130k tonnes of CO2 per year (for the 100MW initial phase).

Below is indicated the first quarter gold output detailed per mine. Nevada represents the four mines on the left side.

Barrick Gold - Balance Sheet And Production In 1Q'2020: The Raw Numbers

Barrick Gold 4Q'18 1Q'19 2Q'19 3Q'19 4Q'19 1Q'20 Total Revenues in $ Billion 1.904 2.093 2.063 2.678 2.883 2.721 Net Income in $ Billion -1.197 0.111 0.194 2.277 1.387 0.400 EBITDA $ Billion 0.15 0.85 0.84 3.89 3.222 1.656 EPS diluted in $/share -1.02 0.06 0.11 1.30 0.79 0.22 Cash from operations in $ Million 411 520 434 1,004 875 889 Capital Expenditure in $ Million 374 374 379 502 446 451 Free Cash Flow in $ Million 37 146 55 502 429 438 Total cash $ Billion 1.57 2.15 2.15 2.41 3.31 3.33 Long-term Debt in $ Billion 5.72 5.80 5.80 5.56 5.5 5.2 Dividend per share in $ 0.03 0.04 0.04 0.05 0.05 0.07 Shares outstanding (diluted) in Billion 1.167 1.746 1.752 1.756 1.779 1.778 Gold Production 4Q'18 1Q'19 2Q'19 3Q'19 4Q'19 1Q'20 Gold Production K Oz 1,262 1,367 1,353 1,306 1,439 1,250 Copper Production Mlbs 109 106 97 112 117 115 AISC $/Oz by-product 788 825 869 984 923 954 Gold price realized $/Oz 1,223 1,307 1,317 1,476 1,483 1,589

Data Source: Company filing and Morningstar

Note: Historical data starting 2015 are available for subscribers only.

Gold Production Details Gold production for the first quarter of 2020 was 1,250K Oz down 13.1% sequentially. The gold price realized was $1,589 per ounce.

Copper production increased by 8.5% compared to last year to 115 M Lbs. The average realized copper price was $2.23 per pound down from $2.76 sequentially.

AISC (by-product basis) is still one of the lowest in the industry with $954 per ounce in 1Q'20, which gave a $635 per ounce profit margin based on $1,589/Oz for gold. Assuming nearly $1,700 per ounce for the second quarter of 2020, we can expect another $100 in margin increase, which is very positive and will add more free cash flow.

Barrick Gold indicated a higher AISC (by-product) below $1,000 per ounce, which is better than its peers, as shown in the table below:

AISC $ per ounce 4Q'18 1Q'19 2Q'19 3Q'19 4Q'19 1Q'20 GOLD (By-product) 788 825 869 984 923 954 AEM (By-product) 852 836 953 903 1039 1099 NEM (By-product) 835 896 1016 987 946 1030 Average 825 852 946 958 969 1028

Source: Fun trading (more historical data available for subscribers-only).

One sensible issue right now is the Porgera mine in PNG.

In April this year, the government of Papua New Guinea has decided not to extend the mining lease for the Porgera gold mine. It was a real surprise for Barrick Gold and its joint venture partner Zijin Mining.

Late in April, in the middle of a global pandemic and slow-boiling domestic economic crisis, the government of Papua New Guinea made the surprising announcement not to extend the mining lease on a goldmine that contributes roughly 10% of the country’s total exports.

In the conference call, CEO Mark Bristow said:

In Papua New Guinea, as you know, the government's recent response to our engagement towards the extension of the SML came as a surprise. Consequently, we were forced to place the mine on care and maintenance. Last week, we filed a lawsuit in the PNG court, seeking to quash the government's decision.

Barrick indicated 62K Oz produced in 1Q 2020. The Court will deliver its decision next month.

Barrick Gold - Balance Sheet Analysis

1 - Revenue details. GOLD earned $2.721 billion in 1Q'20

Barrick reported its first quarter 2020 results on May 6, 2020. Barrick recorded total sales of $2,721 million, up 30% year over year. The company's net earnings were $400 million or $0.22 per share in first quarter 2020 compared to an earnings of $111 million or $0.06 per share in the year-ago quarter. Numbers were in-line with analysts' expectations.

Net cash provided by operating activities grew 71% year over year to $889 million.

The company's board also declared a 40% dividend increase for first quarter 2020 to $0.07 per share ($0.28 per year). The dividend is payable on March 16, 2020, to shareholders of record at the close of business as of February 28, 2020.

2 - Free cash flow was $438 million in 1Q'20

Note: The generic free cash flow is the cash from operations minus CapEx.

Free cash flow is a critical financial component when it comes to long-term investment, and it must be sufficient to pay for the dividend, share buyback program, and debt reduction.

Barrick Gold shows that the dividend is not reflecting the success of the company. The dividend is dismal and should be much higher. It is a general weakness with the gold miners' sector with a dividend yield generally below or equal 1%.

Free cash flow for the quarter was $438 million. Free cash flow (yearly) is $1,424 million. The new Dividend payout represents now about $498 million.

3 - Net Debt is now down to $1.85 Billion in 1Q'20 Total Debt was $5.18 Billion at the end of the first quarter. With a net debt to EBITDA of 0.19x, which is excellent. The EBITDA ("ttm") is now $9.621 billion.

4 - 2020 Guidance is revised down.

For 2020, Barrick is guiding attributable gold production in the range of 4.6-5 million ounces, down from 4.8-5.2 million ounces.

AISC is expected in the range of $920-$970 per ounce, unchanged from the prior guidance. The cost of sales is expected in the range of $980-$1,030 per ounce, also unchanged from previous guidance. The company forecasts copper production in the range of 440-500 million pounds at an AISC of $2.20-$2.50 per pound and the cost of sales of $2.10-$2.40 per pound. Capital expenditures are projected between $1.6 billion and $1.9 billion.

Conclusion And Technical Analysis

Barrick Gold is doing great, and I do not have much problem with the company. Production has been a little low this quarter, but it was expected.

The big driver is the gold price, and the momentum is particularly strong. However, signs of a plateau are slowly appearing, and we may now be flirting to a long-term resistance. The situation is that the higher-highs expansion is weakening, bending down the stock. Then financial gravity does the rest.

The issue is to pinpoint divergence and sell sufficiently when a probable retracement occurs. I believe we are in the early stage of that trend.

Technical Analysis (short term)

GOLD experienced a weak breakout of its ascending channel pattern on May 11 but did not correct much because the gold price is still supporting the stock. The news trading range is now $19.30 - $30.25.

Lower prices often follow the ascending channel patterns, and it was expected. The problem is now to define the new low. In my opinion, it is essential to look at the 50 MA and 200 MA to get an idea of the original accumulation range. I recommend selling at or above $29 now and up. Conversely, if the stock retraces, I see a good entry around $20-$23.

As I said earlier, GOLD is highly correlated to the gold price, and it is vital to trade while following the price of gold.

Author's note: If you find value in this article and would like to encourage such continued efforts, please click the "Like" button below as a vote of support. Thanks!

Join my "Gold and Oil Corner" today, and discuss ideas and strategies freely in my private chat room. Click here to subscribe now. You will have access to 57+ stocks at your fingertips with my exclusive Fun Trading's stock tracker. Do not be alone and enjoy an honest exchange with a veteran trader with more than thirty years of experience. "It's not only moving that creates new starting points. Sometimes all it takes is a subtle shift in perspective," Kristin Armstrong. Fun Trading has been writing since 2014, and you will have total access to his 1,865 articles and counting.

Disclosure: I am/we are long GOLD. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I trade short term the stock frequently.