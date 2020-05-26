Sally Beauty Holdings (SBH) has been one of our more challenging portfolio positions over the last few years. The market has severely discounted the company’s earnings and free cash flows despite incremental progress in turning the underlying business. The likely reason – aside from ongoing competitive pressures and a general dislike of traditional retail – is the company’s high debt load and preference for share repurchases instead of deleveraging the balance sheet.

We’re sympathetic to the debt concerns to a degree. The company is overleveraged and would benefit from the flexibility of a lower debt balance and lower interest expense. However, our view is that the magnitude of the debt related discount is disproportionate to the actual risk – a view we’ve held for some time – though this clearly continues to be a minority viewpoint.

Unfortunately, the positive progress the company was making on its transformation, with comparable store sales running decently higher in the early months of the current calendar year, was rudely interrupted by coronavirus related store closures. Nonetheless, we remain optimistic and feel the present share price presents an appealing opportunity for long term shareholders. Our models and multiple analysis suggest a two year forward fair value closer to $15.00 within a range of $12.00 and $20.00. The $15.00 base valuation, achievable once revenues have stabilized in 2022 after coronavirus related store closures, incorporates only modest ongoing improvements in the business albeit starting from a notably lower base revenue threshold. In comparison, our low case valuation reflects a modest acceleration of revenue erosion experienced over the last few years (despite the improvement in the first part of the last quarter) while our high case reflects a more aggressive attitude towards debt reduction even with only modest operating gains. The valuations are all reasonably appealing, especially given the recent share price of $11.50, with expectations clearly biased towards the upside. The forward implied compound average annual return under our two year base case is approximately 14%.

The market may well take its time recognizing the underlying intrinsic value in the company – or possibly may never recognize it – but we’re holders in the meantime based on our perspective on the financial and fundamental qualities of the business and corresponding valuation potential while opportunistically adding to our positions.

Positive Commentary

Sally Beauty reported generally decent results for the second quarter (ended March 31, 2020) despite the initial effects of the coronavirus. The point of sale issues which plagued first quarter results appear to have been resolved and management noted comparable store sales before the impact of coronavirus related store closures were trending in the positive mid-single digits. The Sally Beauty segment posted a respectable 4.8% improvement while the professional oriented Beauty Systems segment posting a slightly lower 4.5%. In the context of the company’s past performance, these are rather strong results. It’s disappointing that the coronavirus interrupted the progress. It remains to be seen whether the company can recapture and sustain the positive trajectory in comparable store sales after stores reopen in what will certainly be a different economic environment.

We’re also encouraged by the company’s commentary around the third quarter to date. Specifically, the company has seen customers returning to reopened stores and strength in sales to the professional salon community as customers anticipate demand as states lift or relax restrictions on businesses. Indeed, salons are providing to be one of the early businesses returning to operation though under much different conditions. However, negative press about potential infections in salons, should this become a trend, could dampen the near term rebound in demand in the professional segment.

The strength in beauty products sales has also been noted by other companies including Target (TGT) which reported a strong uptick in beauty products late in the quarter as consumer spending shifted after the “great grocery stock-up” towards other categories. The confirmatory reports from competitors of similar experience reinforces a view that the strength is widespread rather than concentrated at specific retailers.

Sally Beauty’s growth in online sales was also impressive though we felt management dwelt on this particular aspect a bit too much during the conference call. The transitional value of sudden growth in the online channel will only be realized if the company proves capable of capturing revenues from entirely new customers on a recurring basis after stores reopen. We’re not sure how sticky those customers will prove, and our projections don’t incorporate a high degree of retention, but management is at least clearly conscientious about the opportunity.

The revenue results for April, though, warrant caution. Revenues, as should be expected, were down steeply from the year earlier despite the growth in online traffic. The result doesn’t mean much, though, without having a good sense of the associated operation expenses. The company commented that margins on online sales remain narrower than on sales derived from stores implying that operating expense pressures will offset a portion of the benefits from revenue retention. Sally Beauty is making progress on narrowing this gap but, as noted, work remains to achieve anything approaching parity.

We account for the higher cost sales from the online channel in our financial forecasts, which are constructed based on quarterly projections, by assuming an erosion in gross margins during the third quarter. In combination with our expectation that selling, general, and administrative expenses will decline (despite rising as a percentage of revenues due to lower revenues), we anticipate the company will report a material net loss during the third quarter. The details of our model are discussed in fuller detail in a moment, so suffice it to say that the company’s not entirely out of the woods just yet despite positive commentary on early store reopening experience.

Still, on the whole, the second quarter report was remarkably positive.

Cash and Liquidity

Sally Beauty finished the second quarter with $364 million in cash and cash equivalents, including a $300 million drawdown of the company’s asset backed loan facility. The issuance of senior notes subsequent to the end of the quarter, noted below, boosted cash a further $295.5 million after expenses to around $660 million before considering any cash drain in the current quarter associated with store closures. In comparison, our baseline financial model suggests the company’s negative free cash flow for the current year shouldn’t exceed $120 million to $150 million. Cash outflow of this magnitude would not be insignificant but, relative to the cash balance, easily manageable while leaving a wide margin for further disruption such that the company has more than enough cash to weather the current storm.

Unfortunately, a portion of that liquidity came at a cost. The $300 million in aforementioned senior notes issued after the end of the second quarter bear an interest rate of 8.75%, well above the company’s other outstanding senior notes which bear rates between 4.5% and 5.625%. The new senior notes are not callable for two years (i.e., through April 2022), so the company will incur the interest expense for at least two years.

Granted, while the cash balance is significant with respect to projected cash requirements, the cash and cash equivalents pale somewhat in comparison to the company’s $2.25 billion in debt which rose meaningfully as the company drew down credit lines and issued senior notes to hold cash on the balance sheet. Fortunately, the company has sufficient time to address repayment as maturities don’t occur for at least three years. The first outstanding tranche of senior notes due, in the amount of $200 million, matures in November 2023, with the company’s $688 million term loan maturing next in July 2024 and the balance of the senior notes outstanding, amounting to just under $1 billion, coming due in 2025. These amounts obviously exclude outstanding balances on the company’s asset backed lending facility.

The concentration of debt maturities in sequential years, even if three years in the future, does warrant ongoing attention. In particular, shareholders should be attentive to the company’s actions on refinancing and repayment of debt. We’re not especially concerned given the relatively long time horizon to the first maturity, the fact that the company has about $500 million more in cash on hand than our model indicates will be necessary, and our expectation that Sally Beauty will generate free cash flow of between $150 million and $200 million annually beginning in fiscal year 2021. Sally Beauty should be in a good position by the time of the first maturity to repay the maturing senior notes, call the high interest rate senior notes, and reduce the outstanding balance on the asset backed loan facility.

Indeed, in the event forward results come in reasonably close to our expectations, we expect Sally Beauty to repay as much as $750 million in debt over the next two to three years, thereby reducing outstanding debt to $1.5 billion. The repayments would reduce forward annual interest expense by approximately $40 million, adding as much as $0.30 to earnings per share for years beyond 2022.

Still, we’d encourage management to revisit the stated long term leverage target of 3.0x to 3.5x. In a market where indebted companies (and in particular retailers) experience depressed valuations in the face of burdensome debt loads, the company’s capital structure may be causing more economic harm to shareholders than economic benefit. We’d suggest a ratio closer to 2.0x to 2.5x, allowing more financial flexibility and likely boosting the share price due to a much lower perceived risk of failure in the event business were to quickly turn against the company.

Projected Impact of Store Closures

Sally Beauty has provided a measure of information about the impact of store closures on the business. April revenues were $94 million, well below the company’s historical monthly revenue but respectable given the closure of virtually all stores during the month. The revenue figure provides a basis for projecting current quarter results although there remains a high degree of uncertainty about gross margins and operating expenses.

Our projections indicate annual revenues will decline 20% from the last fiscal year due to the impact of store closures. In addition, higher operating expenses associated with robust online sales and store closures will offset a significant portion of any compensation and rent expense savings achieved through furloughs and rent abatements. The result will be that selling, general, and administrative expenses as a percentage of revenues will rise even as expenses in absolute dollar terms decline for the year. We’re also anticipating a lingering impact on revenues and profitability from store closes and the subsequent recession in future years, as reflected in the following chart:

Source: Winter Harbor Capital

Gross margins should recover close to their level prior to the coronavirus although we expect operating expenses will remain elevated as a percentage of revenues even though the absolute level of operating expenses in dollar terms should remain below earlier levels. We’re hopeful that the company will be able to retain a measure of the cost reductions incurred during the pandemic to offset incremental costs associated with higher online sales and the revenue impact from recessionary pressures. In any case, our base model assumes impairments to earnings and revenues which will not quickly reverse.

The last point is worth nothing with respect to our projections: they are meaningfully below those of the broader analyst community in the short term (specifically through the end of the current fiscal year) as well as below those in subsequent years though to a lesser degree. Our base case projections don’t anticipate or rely on a particularly rapid rebound in revenues or, for that matter, forward revenues returning to recent historical experience. Instead, we consider our projections and resulting valuations, discussed in a moment, to be somewhat on the conservative/pessimistic side.

The primary risk to our projected results is the company’s ability to press forward with and retain operating cost reductions, including those planned before the coronavirus pandemic. A 100 basis point change in operating expense as a percentage of revenues results in a change in our forward earnings per share projections of about 15% or $0.20 to $0.25 per share. The expense line will be our focus as the company reports future quarterly results.

Valuation

Our baseline forward valuation of the company’s shares, based on our models, is $15.00 by the middle of 2022, implying a potential compound annual return of 14.2%. The valuation is based on a multiple of 8.0 times projected earnings per share, a rather low multiple due to our view that pessimism will likely persist in the retail industry generally and specifically with regard to highly indebted companies. A valuation at this multiple would imply above average earnings and free cash flow yields of about 12.5% based on expectations that earnings and free cash flows will be approximately equal in fiscal year 2022.

However, Sally Beauty has the potential to improve its valuation multiples through a more aggressive approach to debt repayment, exceeding our projections, or a combination of the two. The company’s historical tendency to utilize free cash flow to repurchase common shares – sometimes in significant amounts – has certainly benefited shareholders by boosting earnings per share but many of those shares were repurchased at significantly higher prices than the present price. We believe the company would experience a disproportionate response in equity valuation to a lower debt level by reducing perceived risk. In this case, a multiple closer to 10x to 11x EPS would be reasonable, if still quite modest, implying a forward valuation closer to $19.00 to $21.00 per share. The midpoint would result in a compound annual return of 20% even if it took three years for the market to assign such a valuation. It’s possible even this may prove a slight underestimate should a focus on debt reduction boosts earnings further by lowering interest expense. Finally, we’d expect the effect to be magnified the following year as the company called the recently issued high cost senior notes.

In any event, our models project forward compound annual returns of at least 14% for a company that has historically proven to be rather recession resistant. The competitive landscape will remain challenging and the potential for new competition exists, but Sally Beauty is an established brand with a large number of exclusive and private label products with traction among consumers.

In contrast, it’s difficult to develop a significant downside risk based on the company’s financials short of an outright collapse in gross margins or revenues. It’s not to say it’s impossible. Revenue has certainly been a weak point over the last three years, though the declines have never exceeded 1.5% per annum. Operating expenses have also been a challenge as SG&A expenses rose as a percentage of revenues every year from 2014-2018, contributing to declining net income even during periods of rising revenues. Net income as a percentage of revenue (on a tax adjusted basis to account for the change in corporate income tax rates during the period) declined each year from 2014 to 2018 before the company gained ground in 2019. Sally Beauty has made strides on these fronts, reporting positive comparable store sales results in the most recent quarter (before the coronavirus) and lower operating expenses last year, but let’s consider for a moment the potential impact if these negative trends continue.

In the event we ignore positive comparable store sales results for the second quarter before the impact of coronavirus and double the rate of pre-pandemic revenue decline, we actually don’t see a significant change in our projections since we already expect the post-pandemic revenue base to be smaller than before the pandemic. Alternately, applying a further decline to the already reduced future projected revenue base with only modest improvement in SG&A expenses reduces our projected fiscal year 2022 earnings by about 10%. The forward valuation based on an even more modest 7x EPS, reflecting the ongoing weakness, would still result in a valuation of approximately $12.00 per share. In this regard, an investment in Sally Beauty would essentially be dead money – not ideal, certainly, but hardly the worst proposition in the current market environment. In the meantime, Sally Beauty would still generate significant free cash flows for debt reduction and/or share repurchases.

Source: Winter Harbor Capital

Sally Beauty’s risk profile is modest while the potential for returns, even under less than optimistic forward valuation conditions, remains appealing at the current share price. In combination with our financial projections running below those of the broader market, we are comfortable with our forward expectations.

Conclusion

The impact of coronavirus related closures will not be immaterial. The revenues lost due to store closures despite the growth in online sales during the pandemic will impact Sally Beauty’s financial position and delay debt reduction. The incremental cost of the recently issued senior notes will also hamper earnings for at least the next two years.

Sally Beauty should nonetheless recover from the initial impact and has the liquidity to sustain the business until stores reopen and traffic begins to stabilize. The recovery and stabilization of revenues may actually occur more quickly for Sally Beauty, given recent observations of a notable rebound in beauty related spending both by the company and competitors, as compared to the broader retail sector. It remains to be seen whether the company will be able to retain the online sales momentum recorded during store closures though this represents an added opportunity to retain new customers and gain market share. The possibility that the coronavirus pandemic will push out some smaller competitors may also provide opportunity at the margins, especially in professional distribution channels.

Sally Beauty Holdings has its challenges, not the least of which is the coronavirus pandemic but also intense competition in the beauty products segment. Nonetheless, we consider the company well positioned to continue capturing revenues and generating free cash flows to a degree that warrants a significant higher market valuation.

Our expectation is that the company will return to earnings per share in the range of $1.75 to $2.00 within the next two years and generate significant free cash flows for the repayment of debt. The performance will support a share price well above the current market quotation, providing an opportunity to capture significant value. Our optimism may prove displaced – we’ve certainly been wrong in the past especially with respect to the market’s perception of the value of the company’s earnings and free cash flows which we expect to persist for a period of time. We’ve incorporated these discounts into our valuations with the resulting valuations still representing an attractive return with limited risk and we therefore remain shareholders of the company.

Disclosure: I am/we are long SBH, TGT. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.