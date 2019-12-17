Investment Thesis

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) continues to adjust its business model away from selling licenses towards a software-as-a-service ('SaaS') platform. As it does this, it has to overcome its headwinds from last year, as now it books its contracts annually rather than all upfront.

This shift depresses its near-term revenue growth rates and cash flow generation. The idea behind that as we get closer to its long-term fiscal 2023 target, investors will see Splunk generating $1 billion in revenues and growing at a rapid clip.

And while this is very alluring, indeed, I'm admittedly less bearish Splunk than I was, I continue to be puzzled by the multiple investors are willing to pay for participation in this company's future prospects.

The New Normal for Cloud Stocks

It appears that mentioning cloud growth is all it takes to see any stock that is not yet trading for 20x forward sales to reprice higher. And this is frightening.

The discrepancy between old-era companies and new-era cloud stocks; if this doesn't remind you of that period in the late '99 and early 2000s, nothing will.

And I'll be honest with you, Splunk's results are exciting. Yes, on a GAAP metric, its results are fairly unimpressive. But behind GAAP accounting, it is where the fun takes place. Come with me, and I'll show you.

Q1 2021 ARR up 52%, What About The Rest of 2021?

Splunk guides to grow its ARR at approximately mid-40s percent for fiscal 2021.

Valuation - Too Much Optimism Already Priced In

For this investor, paying north of 11x forward sales for a company that is expected to grow with a CAGR of 40% is simply too expensive.

The Bottom Line

The video together with the article show that although I'm less bearish the company than I previously was, I still can't find enough upside potential that warrants my capital deployment here.