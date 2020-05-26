DISCLAIMER: This article is not directed at, nor intended to be relied upon by any UK recipients. Any information or analysis in this article is not an offer to sell or buy any securities. Nothing in it is intended to be investment advice and it should not be relied upon to make investment decisions. Cestrian Capital Research Inc or its employees or the author of this article or related persons may have a position in any investments mentioned in this article. Any opinions or probabilities expressed in this report are those of the author as of the article date of publication and are subject to change without notice.

Introduction

This, the fifth in our “Fundamentals of Leadership” series, charts the progress of Iridium Communications (IRDM) under its CEO Matt Desch, who has led the company from its Phoenix-From-The-Ashes days in 2006 to the growing, profitable, cash-generative business it is today. It hasn’t been without its moments, as we shall see. Today we believe the company is in excellent shape and we have the stock as a confident Buy within our ‘Marketplace’ subscription service.

Background to Iridium

We’ve covered IRDM extensively here on Seeking Alpha. IRDM is a global on-net telco which achieves its global coverage via its ownership of a large, modern satellite network. The company operates a pure-play telecom business model with no distractions such as streaming content, advertising software or any of the other shiny objects that have occupied management attention and investor cash at AT&T (T), Verizon (VZ) or others. IRDM operates a high-reliability communication satellite network, utilizing spectrum in the L-band (frequency range 1-2GHz). It provides comm-only services ie. voice and data. Customers are mainly government- and safety-sector organizations, be they the US DoD, first responders, scientific missions, or other such categories. In addition, industrial sector customers use the IRDM network for low-bit-rate “Internet of Things” asset tracking/monitoring. The overall value proposition for IRDM is to provide voice and data coverage to anywhere in the world that doesn’t have cellphone coverage. The company estimates that to be about 85% of the planet by surface area. The paucity of cellphone coverage beyond the major land-masses means that IRDM targets other sectors such as maritime (for vessels at sea) and airlines (for in-cockpit comms). In essence, if you have to be able to absolutely rely on your voice or data connection, wherever you are, you can use IRDM. There are other satellite operators who provide higher-bandwidth, lower-reliability services, for things like consumer internet access in low teledensity locations, but for must-have comms – IRDM is the US player of choice.

What’s In A Name?

Iridium is so named because its original satellite constellation design was made up of 77 spacecraft – and the element with the atomic number of 77 is Iridium, a transition metal akin to platinum. Today the name has lost its luster somewhat. This is because the original incarnation of the company, a $5bn investment project led by Motorola and a number of industry partners, wound up bankrupt, paying creditors virtually nothing after a long court process. The causes were manifold but in essence the original value proposition was for a global civilian voice network; that value proposition was eroded before service commenced by the lowered cost of cell phones and, in particular, the emergence of the international roaming market with cross-carrier settlements handled by third-party clearing houses.

The new Iridium emerged from bankruptcy in 2001 and after a spell in private ownership listed on the NASDAQ by way of a reverse-merger into a special-purpose acquisition company controlled by an affiliate of the investment bank Greenhill. The company is nothing like the operation which launched its name. It is growing, profitable, cash generative, and in our view has both a bright future and a depressed stock price, an unusual combination in the current environment.

But the market has a long memory and the company chose to keep their name, so the specter of that bankruptcy still haunts the halls – particularly because the company carries a relatively high amount of leverage for a public company (it’s more akin to a leveraged buyout in this regard) and that as a result of the most recent round of capex, heavy depreciation charges cause net income to be negative. So the average telecom analyst sees a name that gives them the shudders, a lot of debt on the balance sheet, no dividends, and negative earnings per share. This causes the analyst to file IRDM under “Too Difficult” and then to look again at their T and VZ models to see if those companies’ dividend yields could move up by a quarter point and therefore justify a Buy note.

In our opinion the average analyst is just that, average. Because they tend to look at only one financial statement, the income statement. That’s precisely the wrong way to analyze IRDM. To reveal the truth of the business model you have to consider the more demanding parts of the SEC filings, the balance sheet and cashflow statement, as well as that income statement. It’s true that IRDM carries a lot of debt - $1.6bn at the end of Q1 2020. But it’s also the case that the last capex round was sufficient to operate the business for many years without a repeat thereof, and that means that there is plentiful cashflow with which to service that debt. Telecom companies tend to not grow revenues all that quickly, but they have high levels of revenue visibility and generate big EBITDA margins. If capex is low and working capital well managed, that means big cashflow margins and predictable cash inflows. Which is precisely what you need to support a debt load.

Iridium, in short, is a business that at the end of Q1 2020 was growing revenues at 9% year-on-year (Q1 20 vs Q1 19) with TTM EBITDA margins of 51%, paying down its current leverage nicely. As leverage falls, we expect it will begin to pay a dividend. And that average telecom analyst will see that dividend flash across their screen and say, whoa, a dividend from IRDM, we better put out a Buy note for our income fund clients. And then the income funds will in our view start buying IRDM stock. And that structurally increased demand will, in our view, be a strong upward catalyst for the stock. So in short: dividends are the prize here, not because as Iridium shareholders we want to receive a dividend, we don’t, we think that’s just tax-inefficient for us; but because we think it will elevate demand for the stock and push up the price per share.

Pretty neat, right?

It wasn’t always that way. When the current CEO Matt Desch took over in 2006, the company was privately-owned following the buyout, and had little in the way of funds to pay for the next generation of satellites. Yet without that next-gen fleet the company could offer only low-bit-rate services, meaning little if any revenue and earnings growth.

In our recent conversation with Desch, we asked him, what attracted you to IRDM at that time, since the picture was not so pretty then as it is now. The answer he gave us was, in essence, that he could see through the noise to get to the signal.

A longtime telecom executive with stints at Bell Labs, Nortel Networks and Telcordia (once part of Science Applications International Corp (SAIC), one of the space & defense stocks we cover), Desch got the call from IRDM in 2005. He said that coming out of telco equipment companies at that time, he felt that “Huawei was likely to take over the world” in that market segment, as a result of the far lower prices the Chinese company was offering telecom operators. So he was looking for something different; and that when IRDM called he saw “a powerful platform, with very limited competition, at a time when Internet of Things services were starting to grow and the company had a strong offering in that regard”. He said he knew that the technical platform of the next-gen fleet would be better than its competitor, Inmarsat (a privately-owned European operator), and that the principal question was, could the company raise the money to buy and loft the new fleet. His experience in the telecom sector was such that he knew that if the fleet could be launched, the company would be able to generate plentiful cashflow whilst at the same time growing revenues quickly. So the challenge was all about raising the money to get that new fleet in operation.

The route to raising that money was unconventional. First, the company went public, a process Desch said was hard work indeed. It wasn’t a conventional IPO with a tier-1 investment bank as bookrunner and underwriter. Instead the company completed a “reverse IPO” using a special purpose acquisition company (“SPAC”) – we understand that this was one of the few approaches available to the company in 2008/9, during the financial crisis. This kind of transaction seem to have a bad name – in our coverage of Virgin Galactic (SPCE) we get a lot of comments to the effect that “any deal done by way of a SPAC is bad and should be avoided”. This always puzzles us a little. There are any number of bad IPOs, bad mergers, bad take-privates, bad strategic acquisitions. It’s not the transaction structure that is the issue, it’s the specific transaction one needs to understand – what the underlying company is, what the rights are in the SPAC, and so forth.

For the uninitiated, a SPAC is simply a cash shell set up by speculative investors – in IRDM’s case it was a fund affiliated with the investment bank Greenhill & Co (GHL). The SPAC is typically a listed company ie. you can buy and sell stock in that SPAC on a regular exchange. The point of the SPAC is to find a company or companies it can acquire; once the acquisition completes, the acquired company has in effect IPO’d insofar as you can now buy and sell stock in its holding company on a regular exchange. Typically, SPAC stocks trade at more or less the value of their cash, until such time as an acquisition completes – thereafter the stock trades at a price based on what the market thinks of the acquisition terms and the underlying performance of the acquired company.

The IRDM / GHL deal was completed in 2009, in the teeth of the crisis. It went through a number of iterations prior to completion, as you can read here.

Here’s the stock price performance since IPO.

Source: Ycharts.com

It’s up c.1.4x since IPO, but had you become a shareholder on day 1, you’d have had to wait a long time for that return. The reason is back to that capex.

Absent big funding of its own, IRDM had to find a satellite vendor which could bring with it some form of vendor financing, ie. a vendor which could lend money either directly or with third party assistance (such as a government backer) to IRDM to buy its products. If “vendor financing” sounds all at sea, it isn’t – it’s just a fancy name for the same thing you do when you buy a new car using the car company’s finance plan. That’s not called vendor financing, but it is vendor financing. So IRDM chose the vendor of its next-gen fleet, Thales Alenia (a Franco-Italian business), based on the fact that it both satisfied the technical requirements and it brought with it loans guaranteed by the French government’s export scheme. Those satellites were launched between January 2017 and January 2019. The stock more or less doubled during that launch period. Indeed it went up another >50% between the end of the launch period and the start of the present Covid-19 situation. And even now, in the midst of the virus-hit market, the stock is more than 2x the price it was when that first Thales-Alenia satellite was launched.

Source: TradingView, Cestrian Analysis

As you can see from our prior coverage of IRDM we’re big fans of the business model, and we consider the stock to be attractively priced right now. We’re at Buy on the stock in our Marketplace subscription service. Our positive view is based entirely on the basic, comms-only revenue lines and the cash they generate, with a view to a future dividend as we explain above. But there’s another leg to the Iridium story which is also to its CEO’s credit.

One of the aspects of the new satellite fleet is that it enabled the company to include “hosted payloads”. As the name suggests, that means third-party hardware sat atop your own spacecraft. IRDM included on the new fleet an aircraft-tracking system using the ADS-B protocol. We asked Desch how it was that this came to pass. The answer, as we find so often in our company analysis, lies in the CEO’s background. A trained pilot, Desch was aware of the limitations of current generation aircraft tracking systems. Understanding that the FAA was planning to use ADS-B to deliver closer airplane separation (which means more flight density, meaning more available seats, more revenue potential for airlines, airports and so forth), Desch told us that he saw the potential immediately to extend the coverage of ADS-B globally, including the ocean coverage that IRDM was positioned to offer. Iridium formed a joint-venture with a number of international state-owned air traffic control entities, called Aireon LLC. It has an equity stake in that JV, and the value of the JV is recorded as such in IRDM’s earnings. Today that valuation is c.$40m, modest in the context of IRDM’s overall assets, but the company expects significant growth in usage and value (clearly interrupted by the Covid-19 lockdown, but the long-term case remains strong).

Finally, let’s turn back to that cashflow that Desch said he could see coming back in 2009. It’s about to come to fruition. Look over the capex spend – you can see it coming down fast (it is expected to be down still further in 2020). And cashflow after capex, after change in working capital – that was substantially positive in 2019.

Now, there’s debt to service of course. IRDM refinanced that government-sponsored debt last year, so they have a regular syndicated debt facility today. It’s getting paid down nicely now – you can see the net leverage reducing quarter by quarter from a peak of >7x in 2018; as the company heads towards four-point-something times TTM EBITDA, expect to see talk of those dividends within say 18-24 months.

Source: Ycharts.com, Cestrian Analysis

In the above numbers you can see that Desch has delivered a performance that any leveraged buyout house would be proud of – all the while doing so as a public stock with the scrutiny that brings.

But What About The New Space Billionaires?

If you’ve glanced at the news lately, or just looked upward at night at the right moment, you’ll know that SpaceX is in the early stages of launching a new fleet of communications satellites branded “Starlink”. They’re not alone. Telesat, a Canadian operator, OneWeb (currently in Chapter 11 but its assets are likely to survive and be operated by someone else), oh, and Amazon, are all planning to launch and operate low-earth-orbit fleets of broadband communication satellites too. That’s a lot of capacity in the sky. Remember the 1990s boom in fiber? Here it comes again, in space.

One of the reasons Iridium stock is under pressure at present is the market’s misunderstanding of the company’s positioning vs. these emerging vendors. At first glance IRDM looks just like an older, lower bandwidth and likely higher cost-per-bit operator than the new kids on the block. Given the tech market’s predilection for paradigm shifts ushering in 10x cost reductions and then slowly engulfing the former incumbent until it succumbs, the standard view on IRDM is that it might be heading that way. The IBM of space.

This is a misunderstanding of IRDM’s spectrum positioning and its service offering. Using L-band spectrum means its services are safety-critical. In essence, when it rains a lot, you can’t count on a sustained signal from a K-band operator. All the new fleets are K-band. That might sound trivial if you’re just waiting for your download of cat videos to complete, but if you’re trying to make a rescue call from a maritime vessel or from a helicopter grounded in the northern Tundra – you need L-band service. IRDM revenues are predominantly from such safety-critical services. The new ‘Certus’ broadband service is also intended for niche markets – on ships or yachts for instance, when out at sea. The system is configured to maintain maximum mobility for its users. This impacts user terminal design (as small as possible), user antennae design (same) and power requirements for those terminals (again, as small as possible). The K-band operators are set up to serve high-bandwidth broadband across a wide area of the globe, where the user is able to deploy large antennae and higher-power terminal equipment.

IRDM has but one real competitor for its services, being the private-equity owned Inmarsat. The new fleets are expected to compete hard with one another, using investors’ equity capital as the weapon. This is one reason why OneWeb threw in the towel already. Expect to see early price competition from those K-band operators, until only the investors with the whitest knuckles can hold on. Just like the 1990s fiber buildout in fact!

We believe the future for IRDM is bright. We think the stock is oversold. And so we remain at a comfortably Buy.

Cestrian Capital Research, Inc – 26 May 2020.

Disclosure: I am/we are long IRDM. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Cestrian Capital Research, Inc staff hold long position(s) in IRDM on a personal account basis.