On the consumer side, the delay of the tax filing date to June 15 (which is causing a tough comp to Intuit's recently-released Q3 results) adds additional risk.

More than half of Intuit's revenue derives from its small business group, which may experience much higher churn this year.

Share of tax software company Intuit are up nearly 10% this year despite a ~10% decline in the S&P 500 over the same time period.

Intuit (INTU), the well-known software publisher behind many popular tools like TurboTax and Quickbooks, has been one of the better-performing stocks in the tech sector this year. investors have shrugged off any impact of the coronavirus on Intuit, and confidence in the stock has led to a nearly 10% rise year-to-date, despite a loss of the same magnitude in the broader S&P 500.

Intuit recently released fiscal third-quarter (the period through March) results, and though the true impacts of the coronavirus are difficult to assess from that quarter alone (especially because the federal government officially pushed individual tax filing deadlines to June 15), investors weren't concerned enough about Intuit's results to put a dent in its year-to-date rally.

I, however, remain skeptical of Intuit on the following counts:

Intuit has heavy exposure to small businesses, many of which are shuttering under pressure from the lockdown closures

The consumer side also brings many unknowns, with an unprecedented tax filing pushout to June and a mammoth acquisition of Credit Karma which may pressure Intuit's liquidity

Valuation seems overfull at ~10x forward revenues and ~34x FY21 EPS

Be careful of Intuit at present levels. I'd prefer to sit on the sidelines here.

Heavy small business exposure

The biggest concern I have with Intuit at the moment is its heavy dependence on small business customers for the majority of its revenue. See the company's historical breakdown of revenue by segment in the chart below:

Figure 1. Intuit revenue by segment Source: Intuit fact sheet

As can be seen above, in FY19, Intuit's small business/self-employed segment contributed 52% of the company's total $6.8 billion of revenue. Moreover, the small business arm of the company is also the faster-growing side, and pulling up the company's total growth rate to make up for the slower-growing consumer and strategic partner (essentially software for accountants) segments.

Not surprisingly, Intuit has noted that since the coronavirus began, its small business customers have been disproportionately affected. The company's commentary on its recent Q3 earnings release clarifies this in greater detail:

Figure 2. Intuit Q3 results commentary Source: Intuit 3Q20 earnings release

Quickbooks' customer growth decelerated fifteen points in March alone. And what's not mentioned in the commentary here is churn. Quickbooks' primary clientele are smaller businesses who opt for its simplicity over more powerful and complex software tools that are intended for companies with large, formal accounting departments. Small businesses around the U.S. have been under pressure, especially the types of businesses that are most likely to be Quickbooks clients - restaurants, mom and pop-owned restaurants, independent hotels and vacation homes, or service providers. I wouldn't be surprised to see the small business segment slip into negative revenue territory in Q3 - though Intuit's CEO Sasan Goodarzi noted on the Q3 earnings call that "we continue to expect the Small Business customer base and ARPC to grow in fiscal year 2020."

It should be noted as well that auxiliary products such as payroll and time tracking form a lot of the "upsell" packages that Quickbooks sells to its clients. A lot of these packages are priced per employee, as shown below:

Figure 2. Quickbooks payroll pricing Source: quickbooks.com

Small companies that don't completely go belly-up are likely at least to let go of a few of their employees (consistent with the record-breaking unemployment numbers in the U.S.), which will have the effect of reducing payroll-related revenues for Intuit. Quickbooks noted that since mid-March, the number of workers paid through Quickbooks payroll had declined to -10% y/y, though pre-virus that figure had been growing at +20% y/y - indicating thirty points of headwind from the virus to payroll volumes.

The last small-business related risk is QuickBooks Capital. As most investors know, Quickbooks also has a small lending business that makes small loans directly to its customers. The general idea behind QuickBooks Capital is that since QuickBooks already has access to years of its customers' financial data, loans could be safely made and the process sped along as well.

The coronavirus, of course, has thrown a wrench into this formula, with many small businesses failing to meet rent, payroll, and supplier payments - all higher priorities than debt repayment. Now, QuickBooks Capital's balance sheet is relatively small in relation to Intuit as a whole. At the end of Intuit's most recent quarter, QuickBooks Capital had $89 million of loans outstanding - which is small in relation to QuickBooks' ~$7 billion annual revenues, ~$4 billion of balance sheet cash, and ~$75 billion market cap. Even so, investors will still have a negative reaction if these loans sour, consistent with investors' reaction to higher credit loss provisions in the consumer division of most major banks this quarter.

Consumer side isn't free and clear of risk either

Though I believe Intuit's risk is largely concentrated in its small business arm, its consumer business isn't without its share of risks either.

You'll see in Intuit's revenue table above that consumer group revenues declined by -15% y/y in Q3. This is because Q3 is typically the quarter in which consumers pay for TurboTax to file their taxes - this year, of course, the federal government has allowed for an automatic extension of the tax filing date to June 15.

Most investors may be content to think that the consumer revenue that Intuit lost in Q3 will simply be pushed out to Q4 when taxes are due. I think to assume that all of these revenues will be recaptured, however, is overly optimistic. Intuit's simplified tax software is largely geared to individuals with less-complicated deductions and for those who tend to get refunds at the end of the year - individuals who are more likely to file on time than delay filing to June 15. When you put Q3 and Q4's eventual consumer revenue together, I expect we'll see some deceleration in Intuit's consumer revenue growth relative to the low-teens growth seen in prior quarters.

The other consumer-oriented risk is Intuit's February announcement of its acquisition of Credit Karma for $7.1 billion, to be paid for in a mix of cash and stock. Expected to close in the second half of 2020, Intuit originally expected that Credit Karma would be "neutral to accretive" to Intuit's pro forma EPS in the first full fiscal year after the transaction closes. But now, the company isn't so sure, with CFO Michelle Clatterbuck noting as follows on the Q3 earnings call:

We expect the acquisition to be accretive over time. But given the current environment, we don't have visibility into whether it will be neutral to accretive in the first full fiscal year after closing. We continue to expect the transaction to close during the second half of calendar year 2020,"

This is a big acquisition that will add $1 billion (~15%) to Intuit's revenue base, and any integration missteps especially in the midst of a global pandemic will cause Intuit to trip even further, on top of its cash outlay for Credit Karma. The $7.1 billion purchase consideration is split 50/50 into cash and equity (per the company's February SEC filing), and Intuit's current 3Q20 balance sheet has ~$4 billion of cash and $400 million of debt on it, or $3.6 billion in net cash. Intuit (which maxed out its $1 billion credit line in May to increase its cash balances) is essentially reducing its net cash balances to near-zero in order to acquire Credit Karma, while the earnings contribution timeline from the acquisition is unclear.

Valuation and key takeaways

As seen in the chart above, Intuit currently trades at 10.4x EV/forward twelve month revenues and 41x P/E based on forward-twelve month EPS. When calculating its P/E against a more normalized FY21 EPS, based on Wall Street's consensus of $8.26 (per Yahoo Finance), Intuit's P/E multiple only squeezes down to ~34x.

Most software companies with a growth rate in the low/mid-teens (where Intuit was growing pre-pandemic) tend to trade at mid single-digit valuation multiples, while larger software companies with an earnings base that are also growing in the mid-teens, like Microsoft (MSFT) and SAP (SAP), also trade at lower P/E multiples. It should also be noted that unlike Intuit, these enterprise software companies aren't disproportionately reliant on small business customers:

Intuit's peak valuation multiples, in my view, represents the fact that investors are rather complacent about the risks this company faces, especially by the small business segment that is seeing declining payrolls and likely much larger churn as the pandemic wears on. The fact that Intuit is also spending the majority of its net cash balances for an aggressive takeover of Credit Karma is another near-term risk on the horizon. Intuit is essentially priced for perfection, even though many unknowns are stacked up against it.

Stay on the sidelines here.

