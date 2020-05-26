It is hard to assess the value of Ennis Inc. (EBF). The company does business in a slowly declining industry. They were founded in 1909 and are the largest provider of business forms and other printed business products in the U.S. based on management estimates. Approximately 95% of their sales are custom made orders tailored to their customer's specifications. Ennis markets its products mainly through distributors.

The stock has been trading between $10 a share to $20 for the past 10-years. The market has been willing to pay an average EV/Sales multiple of 0.9x, reaching a high of 1.4x in 2018. That said, we are willing to pay a sales multiple of 1.2x, which brings the value of the company to $20 based on analysts' sales projections for next year. With shares trading at $17, there is 17% of potential upside.

The future of Ennis is very clouded

The biggest threat the company is facing is the digitalization of documents, which is eroding the need for business paper forms. Digital documents are becoming a more efficient and cost-sensitive solution to using paper forms. The company sees the advancement of that technology plus a low-interest-rate environment as putting pressure on their business. Technology is deflationary in nature and low-interest rates make the financing of specialized printing equipment available to more end customers. There are no entry barriers to the industry, which makes price competition fierce.

The industry is also cyclical and subject to the volatility of its raw material (paper). For example, the supply of paper can be heavily influenced by the strengthening or weakness of the U.S. Dollar. A strong dollar floods the market with volumes of imported paper. A weakening dollar lowers the volumes of imports. That allows suppliers to change their prices which causes an imbalance in the company’s numbers, as they cannot adapt to sudden changes in price and pass along those costs to their customers due to the custom nature of their products/orders and contractual relationships with customers. However, playing to the advantage of the company is their size and financial health:

Given our long-term relationship with our major paper supplier, our financial strength, and our size, we were able to avoid material disruptions to our supply chain during fiscal year 2019. – 2019 10K

Looking at their numbers

Before we get into the numbers, it is important to know that Ennis used to have two operating segments: print and apparel. Their apparel segment used to be a big contributor to sales before the business was sold in 2016.

With that said, we can notice the volatility of their results by looking at their numbers. We can see that revenues can have high growth years, as well as big declines. From 2009 to 2013, revenue growth was mostly flat, masked by high volatility. For the most part, management has been able to align its cost structure to match its revenues. In 2012, however, we saw the first sign of trouble, when COGS accelerated faster than revenue growth. Looking at the 2012 annual report, the company explained the higher COGS as relating mostly to their apparel segment:

Our manufacturing costs increased by $22.9 million from $386.5 million for fiscal year 2012 to $409.4 million for fiscal year 2013, or 5.9%. Our gross profit margin (net sales less cost of goods sold) decreased from 25.2% for fiscal year 2012 to 23.3% for fiscal year 2013 due to the decline in our apparel margin during the period. Our apparel results during the period were negatively impacted by high raw material costs and continued sale side competitive pressures. – 2012 10K

The increase in raw materials, primarily cotton, continued to be a headwind for the next several years.

The company decided to sell its apparel business, Alstyle, to Gildan Activewear (GIL) for $110M in 2016, which is why we see a sudden drop in revenues.

Long-time CEO Keith Walters commented on the sale of Alstyle in his 2016 annual report, describing his reasoning for the sale of the business as "increases in imports from free trade agreements, new non-cotton fabrics, and a difficult competitive climate from off-shore competitors with low effective tax advantages" as his motives to complete the divestiture of the segment.

The sale of the apparel business completely changed the business from a working capital perspective. Working capital as a percent of total sales decreased from 26.4% in 2010 to 14.7% in 2019. The company has also managed to bring down its cash conversion cycle by half and brought down its days' sales inventory from a high of 172 in 2014 to only 41 days in 2019. Total inventory as a percentage of sales now account for 8% compared to 25.6% (its highest point) in 2011:

If we look at their income statement, it is important to note that operating income is reaching the range achieved between 2009 and 2013, but with significantly fewer revenues. Operating income margins are also stabilizing and trending higher. The better profitability and efficiency at the company, has allowed them to increase their return on tangible capital, from 17% in 2016 to 21% in 2019.

For the past years, the company has been growing its top-line mostly through acquisitions, its main growth driver in a declining industry. With an industry consolidating, management has not encountered difficulties finding deals. That said, they have a very disciplined approach and have been acquiring other businesses at very attractive sales multiples:

We believe a highly accretive acquisition was the purchase of Wright Business Forms in 2018. The price paid for the business included 829K in Ennis common stock as part of the transaction representing approximately $16.2M. This is an example of the company using stock as a high currency medium to acquire other companies at lower valuations which should be accretive to shareholders.

Ennis might be fairly priced, but they are the safest bet within their industry

From their comparable peer group, we can see that Ennis is trading at a premium. We also believe that premium to be justified. Many companies in their industry are facing challenges as seen by their low margins and capital returns. Also, most of them carry debt on their balance sheet. Ennis, however, currently has a net cash position. That should help them in a consolidating industry, as they have the resources to pursue accretive acquisitions, while most of their competitors are constrained by their balance sheets. That increases their probability of gaining more market share.

We believe an EV/Sales multiple of 1.2x to be a fair multiple to pay for Ennis. We based our valuation multiple on the assumption that Ennis can sustain EBITDA margins of 15%. The company has averaged a reinvestment rate of 20% and a return on tangible capital of 12%. If they can sustain both averages, then an intrinsic growth rate of 2.5% seems highly probable. We also use a cost of capital of 10%, considering that the industry is in decline.

With 2021 revenues estimated at $400M and applying a sales multiple of 1.2x, we get a per-share value for Ennis of $20, for a 17% potential upside. As a side note, the company pays a dividend of $1.44 per share yielding 5%.

Takeaway

Investing in Ennis is a bet on management. In that department we believe Ennis is top quality. That said, we don't know if that is sufficient enough to create value in a slowly declining industry. Then there is the added uncertainty of COVID-19. Businesses are Ennis' end market. With businesses shut down and entering a recession, we could only expect revenues to be depressed. During these times, their strong balance sheet protects the business.

