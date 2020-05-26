The CFO of Alibaba was upfront in discussing how the company would stand up to scrutiny in response to the passing of the Holding Foreign Companies Accountable Act.

Shareholders feared that stocks like Alibaba, Baidu, JD.com and other Chinese companies could be affected and wondered about the implications.

Market players were spooked by the passing of a Senate bill aimed at boosting the oversight of foreign companies and potentially resulting in them becoming delisted from U.S. stock exchanges.

With a week choke-full of earnings beats at several Chinese Internet companies, we should have been celebrating a surge in share prices. Not forgetting that we started the week on a strong footing given the long-awaited confirmation that Alibaba Group's (BABA) Hong Kong shares would be slated to join the Hang Seng Index ('HSI'). The HSI is one of the best-known indices in Asia and the combined valuation of the ETFs tracking the index is hefty.

Unfortunately, market players were spooked by the passing of a Senate bill aimed at boosting the oversight of foreign companies and potentially resulting in the share delisting of non-compliant companies from U.S. stock exchanges. Shareholders feared that stocks like Alibaba, Baidu (BIDU), and JD.com (JD) could be affected and wondered about the implications.

Nasdaq (NDAQ) also announced more stringent rules on initial public offerings ostensibly to address concerns regarding recent accounting scandals. Ironically, Bloomberg noted that the changes would not have kept out Luckin Coffee (LK), a fast-growing Chinese beverage retail chain that confessed a large chunk of its revenue was fraudulent.

To add fuel to the fire, President Trump's comments on Twitter raised doubts about whether the U.S.-China Phase One trade agreement would hold. Later in the week, Mike Pompeo, the U.S. Secretary of State warned that Hong Kong could be stripped of special trading privileges if the Chinese government proceeds with imposing a proposed national security law on the self-governed city.

On Friday, the omission of a GDP growth target for the first time in decades was interpreted by analysts as a bearish sign that the fallout from COVID-19 continued to rear its ugly head on China's economy. Amid the treacherous backdrop, it's not surprising that the equity indices of Chinese companies (CQQQ)(FXI)(MCHI) underperformed their U.S. counterparts (SPY)(DIA)(QTEC).

The Chinese Internet sector representative ETF, the KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (KWEB) was not spared from the upheaval, closing down 2.1 percent for the week. Among the key holdings of the KWEB ETF, the share prices of e-commerce players Pinduoduo (PDD) and Bilibili (BILI) bucked the trend and scored hefty gains of 12.1 percent and 7.0 percent respectively. Shareholders cheered their strong quarterly results released during the week.

Baidu, which also reported stellar results, lost much of its post-announcement appreciation but still managed to register a 3.5 percent increase for the week. On the other hand, the consensus-beating set of quarterly results at Alibaba Group was unable to keep its stock afloat. The share price of Alibaba declined by 2.0 percent. Vipshop (VIPS) lagged for another week, widening its gap with its peer group of e-commerce stocks.

As explained in a past issue of the Chinese Internet Weekly, I found the KWEB ETF holding the most representative stocks in the sector. As such, an overview of the week's share price movements of the top few holdings of KWEB as compared with the ETF itself is provided as follows for convenient reference especially for the stocks mentioned in this article.

In the subsequent sections, I will discuss the quarterly results of Alibaba Group released on Friday. I will review the threat facing Alibaba from the passing of the Senate bill mentioned in the introduction.

Alibaba's consensus-beating results nullified by the negative sentiment towards U.S.-listed Chinese stocks

Alibaba Group reported its results for the quarter ending March on Friday showing that its revenue of $16.14 billion (up 22 percent year-over-year) surpassed consensus estimates by $860 million. Non-GAAP EPS of $1.30 (up 7 percent year-over-year) handily exceeded forecast by $0.44 while GAAP EPS of $0.16 was $0.04 higher than consensus.

The earnings beat was the largest in years while the revenue beat was the best in eight quarters. Knowing that analysts could have underestimated Alibaba's performance was itself surprising given the widespread media coverage about the internet titan's overcoming of challenges to leverage on the business opportunities as a result of the coronavirus outbreak. For instance, Alibaba's suite of office productivity offerings helped power the massive remote working phenomenon when much of China went into lockdown.

This is an impressive performance in typical settings and Alibaba achieved that despite the COVID-19 pandemic having "negatively impacted" most of its domestic core commerce businesses starting in late January, according to chief financial officer Maggie Wu. She also revealed that the company has "seen a steady recovery since March."

With this positive backdrop, investors would have expected the share price of Alibaba to shoot upwards robustly. However, the reality was starkly different, with the stock suffering from losses instead. Living in a period where "unprecedented" and "new normal" are the buzzwords, perhaps nothing is surprising anymore.

Nevertheless, as famed investment guru Benjamin Graham once said "in the short run, the market is a voting machine but in the long run, it is a weighing machine," investors would still do well to review the operational results to better grasp Alibaba's fundamentals.

The detractors among Alibaba's businesses

With the 22 percent revenue growth, investors may be forgiven for thinking that all was well at Alibaba even with the pandemic ravaging the economy. However, that is far from the truth. Alibaba's local consumer services segment saw an 8 percent year-over-year revenue decline during the latest reported quarter. The mass closure of restaurants and local merchants affected its food delivery and services business including Ele.me.

Alibaba's diversification efforts turned sour with the pandemic negatively impacting the travel, transportation, and offline entertainment sectors badly. Even the international online retail business suffered from significantly slower year-over-year growth as supply chain and logistics disruptions resulted in missed sales to the Americas and Europe.

Interestingly, Alibaba's flagship e-commerce platform in Southeast Asia, Lazada, saw order growth remaining "strong", despite experiencing "some negative impact in certain countries beginning in March." This might explain Alibaba's confidence to further invest in the region, as seen from its recent acquisition of a half-stake in a prime mixed-development building in the central business district in Singapore to house its regional operations.

Resilient domestic e-commerce landscape supported Alibaba's core revenue growth

While Alibaba experienced lower consumer spending in major categories such as apparel and accessories, home furnishing, and auto parts, the strong growth in fast-moving consumer goods ("FMCG"), including daily necessities and household goods, as well as "resilient demand" for consumer electronics helped Tmall online physical goods GMV to register a 10 percent year-over-year increase.

Despite the behemoth Alibaba has been, its China retail marketplaces were able to continue enjoying the flywheel effect of higher annual active consumer numbers and greater purchase frequency per consumer in the fiscal year 2020. To find new avenues of sales, Alibaba had in late 2017 acquired a 36.16 percent stake in China's leading hypermarket player, Sun Art Retail (OTCPK:SURRY) (OTCPK:SURRF).

Besides getting a steep discount (24 percent) for the deal, Alibaba was able to perform its online-offline retail integration strategy on the brick-and-mortar outlets of Sun Art. For the twelve months ending March 31, 2020, Alibaba revealed that its digital commerce platforms "generated and enabled around 10 percent" of Sun Art's total revenue.

Brands of Sun Art Retail

Another demonstration of the benefit of Alibaba's wide tentacles came in the form of its Alipay app attracting over 40 percent of its new food delivery customers in the fiscal year 2020.

Bright spots are emerging

Alibaba expects to generate over RMB650 billion in revenue in the fiscal year 2021, matching Bloomberg estimate of RMB657.5 billion. This is supported by signs of recovery from March. Tmall online physical goods GMV, excluding unpaid orders, has already seen a strong recovery in April and a continued improvement in May.

Although lockdown measures in China have largely eased in April and we would have expected more dine-ins as a result, Ele.me food delivery GMV growth actually turned positive. This was likely due to the reopening of more restaurants increasing the options for users while the avoidance to eat at on-site premises remained high.

What's reassuring to hear as a shareholder was the chief financial officer emphasizing during the earnings call in response to an analyst question that Alibaba is "not a believer of just burning money to grow the GMV." Instead, the company is focused on "helping merchants in an efficient and effective and sustainable way." This philosophy has enabled Alibaba to have around US$50 billion in cash and US$33.56 billion in net cash, the highest level since its public listing.

What about the passing of the Holding Foreign Companies Accountable Act?

The timing of Alibaba's quarterly results seemed almost perfect as we get to hear from the executives on their take regarding the Holding Foreign Companies Accountable Act passed by the U.S. Senate on Wednesday. The legislation is undoubtedly the biggest elephant in the room, more so than Alibaba's Q4 FY2020 results or FY2021 outlook.

I was glad that Maggie Wu, the chief financial officer of Alibaba, did not wait until the question-and-answer session and was upfront about the topic during the prepared remarks.

"We will closely monitor the development of this bill and I think it’s important for investors to understand Alibaba’s practice and issues raised under this proposed legislation. First, there is an existing framework of the [PCAOB] conduct -- of the [PCAOB] and for its conduct, an inspection of audit companies with Chinese operations. In this regard, we understand that there has been ongoing dialogs among the big four accounting firms China’s securities regulator DSRC SEC and [PCAOB]. With respect to the types of information that are permitted to be exchanged to issuers with Chinese operations while maintaining compliance with Chinese law. Number two, Alibaba’s financial statements are prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP and since our inception in 1999, we have been audited by PWC Hong Kong, PWC Hong Kong is the local affiliate of the worldwide PWC’s firm and its auditing standards are overseen by the PWC national office in the United States. The integrity of Alibaba’s financial statements speaks for itself. We have been an SEC filer since 2014 and hold ourselves to the high standards of transparency. Each year we have received and qualified by the opinion our financial statements from PWC."

I am assured by the fact that Alibaba did not shy away from the potential Sword of Damocles, and the reply by Maggie Wu was rather substantive. I believe the Trump administration is doing the right thing to protect U.S. investors and agree with the concept of the Act. At the same time, I don't think the lawmakers would do anything to harm the interest of shareholders owning stocks that are already listed on U.S. stock exchanges if they have been complying with the existing regulations.

On the part of the Act where the Chinese companies need to prove they are not owned by the Chinese government, I was reminded of the book titled Alibaba: The House That Jack Ma Built written by Duncan Clark where the author detailed the history of the company and how it became successful, including a mini-biography of Jack Ma.

Readers would be intrigued to know that prior to Alibaba, Jack Ma started a venture that he eventually lost control to the Chinese government. It left a very bad taste on him and he was determined that history would not repeat.

That said, a study by Seafarer Capital Partners, an investment adviser focused on emerging markets, established that U.S. investors are an insignificant source of financing for Chinese companies. The research which was published in August last year estimated that U.S. investors accounted for less than 5 percent of the entire market cap of all Chinese companies at around 11 trillion USD-equivalent. The sum includes the market cap of both those listed inside and outside of China, which means U.S.-listed Chinese companies are factored in as well.

The findings suggested that shareholders may not need to be too concerned over an escalating hostility from Americans. Nevertheless, it bears reminding that while the political environment is creating more uncertainty and distractions, companies like Alibaba are occupied with improving their operations and developing their businesses, adding value to their shareholders.

At the same time, ordinary employees are busy carrying out their duties. These folks are behind the successes of the Chinese internet companies and enabling us shareholders to enjoy the gains. I came across a video posted by South China Morning Post (owned by Alibaba Group) on an Ele.me (also owned by Alibaba Group) delivery rider who was assigned to collect and deliver a cake but later realized the cake was meant for him. Turns out, it was the delivery rider's birthday.

I highlighted the dedication of delivery personnel like those working at JD.com in my mid-February article titled Alibaba Bares Its Heart; JD Logistics Enjoys Enormous Goodwill. What I did not emphasize then was the fact that the goodwill attributed to the company was cumulatively built by the individual employees from the ground up.

While as shareholders we cannot ignore the headwinds from factors beyond the management control, we should be assured that the companies continue to grow and do what's needed to expand. At the same time, the workforce expansion, together with productivity increases enable the business and revenue growth we are seeing. This is tangible.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BABA, BIDU, JD, TCEHY, NTES. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.