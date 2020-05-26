USD Forever

The Fed to the Rescue

In order to stem the current financial crisis the Fed has created a very large amount of new US dollars. In September 2019 the repo market tightened up, and the Fed intervened by making available large amounts of credit in order to calm the market. One can thus note that the crisis was first manifest in the repo market. One problem was the amount of Treasury notes in circulation. See the Fed Notes by Sriya Anbil, Alyssa Anderson, and Zeynep Senyuz.

The Fed - What Happened in Money Markets in September 2019?

More Debt

In connection with the COVID-19 crisis, the CARES Act for $2.2 trillion and an additional $384 billion had to be financed with more debt. To meet the financial crisis an alphabet soup of SPVs was created by the Treasury with initial funds but which would ultimately be financed by the Fed. The amount needed to finance these means of dealing with the financial crisis is not definite but might be as high as $6 trillion, which will go to swell the Fed balance. At the same time the federal budget deficit is over $1 trillion and rapidly increasing with the total debt at $25.5 trillion. See the US debt clock.

U.S. National Debt Clock : Real Time

Deficit Spending

All this spending means that the budget deficit continues to grow. The Debt Clock (see above) records that the actual budget deficit is nearing $3.5 trillion. It is highly likely that the deficit is going to increase even further because tax income is going to come in far lower than expected due to the disastrous economic conditions resulting from enforced shutdowns of businesses. In this context it is interesting to note the significant recovery of the stock markets while the real economy is in a tail spin. One segment of the economy at present does not at all reflect the reality of Main Street and the huge numbers of unemployed, over 30 million, a figure that denotes a depression rather than a recession. It is not clear at present how much higher the deficit is going to climb, but it demonstrates that the politicians in Washington have lost control of spending and are financially irresponsible.

Dim Future Prospects

Given the disastrous financial situation of the federal government and the calamitous state of the real economy that is not going to enjoy a V-shaped recovery but rather struggle over a longer period to re-establish some sort of equilibrium, one may well ponder what prospects the US dollar has for the future. Since the US dollar is also the main global reserve currency, creating enormous sums of new dollars to deal with domestic problems may have an effect on the global economy and the value of the US dollar in Forex markets.

Japan

The example of Japan helps to shed some light on what might happen to the dollar. After the collapse of the yen, the Japanese currency managed to maintain a fairly stable value. See the chart below. For the last 30 years, the yen has held up well even though the BoJ has increased its balance tremendously and has practically bought up the Japanese ETF market

Dollar Yen Exchange Rate (USD JPY) - Historical Chart

The conclusion that can be drawn from this example is that a DM currency can remain stable even if the central bank increases its balance significantly.

The question arises whether the US dollar can sustain its position as the dominating global reserve currency and also as the most important currency in Forex markets. With a trade balance deficit of $800 billion annually, the US provides lot of dollars to the global economy. As long as sellers are willing to accept US dollars as payment for goods and there is a demand for US dollars in the international economy, it is reasonable to assume that the greenback will maintain its position. The dollar index has also held up and its volatility, given the financial tensions currently affecting global commerce, has remained within bounds.

The question remains to what extent the Fed can issue new dollars and inject them into the economy before the value of the US dollar begins to lessen with the result that central banks turn to other currencies for their reserves and Forex transactions take place mostly in other currencies. Since there is already so much international debt denominated in US dollars, it will take some time before any other currency will be able to supplant the greenback. The Chinese plan far ahead, and they will probably have been planning to supplant the US dollar with the renminbi. It is not clear at the present time how long this process will take.

Investors can conclude that it will take several years before the Chinese succeed in their plans, but they should carefully observe the progress that the Chinese currency is making towards becoming a major reserve currency. The introduction of a Chinese gold-backed digital currency employing block chain technology may speed things up. It will be interesting to observe future developments.

Additional disclosure: Data from third-party sources may have been used in the preparation of this material and WWS Swiss Financial Consulting SA (WWW SFC SA) has not independently verified, validated or audited such data. WWS SFC SA accepts no liability whatsoever for any loss arising from use of this information, and reliance upon the comments, opinions and analyses in the material is at the sole discretion of the user. Please consult your own professional adviser before taking investment decisions.

The comments, opinions and analyses expressed herein are for informational purposes only and should not be considered individual investment advice or recommendations to invest in any security or to adopt any investment strategy. Because market and economic conditions are subject to rapid change, comments, opinions and analyses are rendered as of the date of the posting and may change without notice. The material is not intended as a complete analysis of every material fact regarding any country, region, market, industry, investment or strategy.



All investments involve risk, including possible loss of principal. Stock prices fluctuate, sometimes rapidly and dramatically, due to factors affecting individual companies, particular industries or sectors, or general market conditions. Bond prices generally move in the opposite direction of interest rates. Thus, as prices of bonds in an investment portfolio adjust to a rise in interest rates, the value of the portfolio may decline. Special risks are associated with foreign investing, including currency fluctuations, economic instability and political developments. Data from third-party sources may have been used in the preparation of this material and WWS Swiss Financial Consulting SA (WWW SFC SA) has not independently verified, validated or audited such data. WWS SFC SA accepts no liability whatsoever for any loss arising from use of this information, and reliance upon the comments, opinions and analyses in the material is at the sole discretion of the user. Please consult your own professional adviser before taking investment decisions.

