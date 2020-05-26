Unfortunately, the core problems in the business - poor European gas prices and Canadian crude - are structural and will be around for some time.

While commentary from Anthony Marino has not been a 100% commitment - the team acknowledges scenarios exist where the dividend is at risk - I still think the team will come to regret commentary made on the payout safety.

As a CEO, if you stick your neck out too far on too many occasions, you are bound to see the guillotine eventually. Over the weekend, news hit the wire that Vermilion (VET) CEO Anthony Marino, who had become rather notorious for his commentary on the company's dividend, was resigning, effective immediately. As I shared above late in 2019, there are likely significant regrets when it comes to tone from this CEO as he packs up his desk.

Co-founder Lorenzo Donadeo is returning to the firm to try to pick up the pieces, as is Curtis Hicks who was the Chief Financial Officer from 2003-2018. Further, an "Executive Committee" is being reestablished, with a focus on "key financial, operating, and strategic" decisions on the company. It is clear the Board of Directors now frantically trying to put out fires as it is now obvious that there will be no saving grace for the company's operational problems in Europe and North America (disastrous European gas pricing, weak Canadian crude).

Look, it is pretty easy to read the lines here. Vermilion Energy has lost 80% of its equity value in under one year, destroying much of the shareholder value creation since its founding in 1994. Once a holder of a pretty stellar track record (especially in energy) that is now marred. While some of the problems here were outside of the executive team's control when it comes to the asset base (see my December 2019 coverage "Vermilion Energy: Core Profit Centers Break Down"), strategic and financial decisions could have easily made this situation far better than it currently is. And, quite frankly, extremely poor commentary on the health of the dividend has destroyed retail investor confidence. Many of these investors have no confidence, have since sold, and are unlikely to ever return.

Has the tide turned for Vermilion? While investors that have (unfortunately) held this all the way down are looking for a light at the end of the tunnel, there appears to be none. I spent much of my December research outlining the core problems in Vermilion assets that will not change over the coming years. Those are now worse. Some now see natural gas prices in Europe potentially going negative, as Europe deals with the same issue as the United States did with crude oil: a lack of storage and a wave of supply from Russia and LNG shipments - the latter only getting worse as more American LNG trains come online. And, while Vermilion Energy has exposure to Saskatchewan crude production that is priced off of Light Sour Blend ("LSB") which has been healthier, differentials remain wide.

Today, Wall Street consensus is that Vermilion Energy earns just $336mm in EBITDA in 2020, down more than 50% since the beginning of the year. Given current futures prices, there is little hope in the way of a meaningful recovery to where the company can generate free cash. Despite the axing of the dividend, the 2025 bonds (CUSIP 923725AB1) continue to trade with signs of distress (15% yield to maturity), and the equity remains overpriced in my opinion versus alternatives either in Canada or in the United States. There is little reason to be a buyer in my view, and just as was the case in December 2019, I advocate the same view: invest elsewhere in energy.

Are you an investor looking for sustainable high income? The energy sector is filled with opportunities to do just that. At Energy Income Authority, the focus is on finding high quality companies with the asset footprints necessary to throw off dividends for years to come. Tired of lackluster coverage that barely breaks the surface? Deep dive analysis forms the cornerstone of the platform. Hundreds of companies fall under the coverage universe, from pipelines to refiners to the producers themselves. Members receive actionable research to keep their portfolio thriving. Sign up for a NO OBLIGATION FREE TRIAL today to find out more.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.