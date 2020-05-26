Attractive risk/reward even with conservative projections. Intrinsic value is likely closer to 570-637 GBP mark, representing an upside of >30%.

Price has fallen over the cliff (~80%) over the last two years following poor results, high leverage and execution challenges with HPE takeover.

Summary

I believe there is a potential opportunity with Micro Focus (NYSE:MFGP) to enter on the long side for a cheap price. Share price has suffered steep declines of >80% in the last two years, tremendous value destruction since the takeover of Hewlett Packard's (NYSE:HPE) software business.

The valuation exercise estimates value to be around 570-637 (sensitising with PGR), which represents a 35%-52% upside to current trading levels.

Additionally, I see this as a potential take private opportunity by a well-capitalised financial sponsor with a strong expertise in restructuring/distressed assets.

Micro Focus Market Update

Micro Focus has been under significant pressure in the past year. Share price performance has absolutely plunged (~80% decline since 2017), given concerns over debt and significant challenges since the transformative acquisition of the Hewlett Packard Enterprise carve-out in 2017.

Despite a strong track record in cost reduction and synergy execution following past M&A, guidance has been on a downward trajectory due to delays in new IT system implementations, unexpected attrition in sales personnel and disruption in the acquired customer base due to deconsolidation from HPE. Notably, the company withdrew its FY20 (October-end) guidance which is not entirely surprising.

Given the massive re-rating thus far, I seek to assess the intrinsic value and ascertain if this is an opportunity to buy.

Company Background

Micro Focus is a portfolio of predominately mature infrastructure software assets that are in most cases experiencing declining revenues, yet are still critical to smooth functioning of customers’ IT systems.

Whilst in decline, there are many years of highly profitable maintenance revenues given how embedded these solutions tend to be in clients IT estates. Customers will need to assess the cost and risk of replacements.

The company offers software that bridges the old and the new, providing compatibility solutions that allow legacy software to work with modern platforms.

Allows organisation to deploy IBM mainframe based apps on Linux or Windows

Integrate legacy COBOL apps with modern programming languages (i.e. C/C++/C# and Java)

Micro Focus operates very much like a private equity roll-up vehicle, buying up other mature infrastructure software assets with leverage. It seeks to apply to a well-honed playbook of pricing increases and cost rationalisation across those assets. It deploys a "four box" model to manage its existing product portfolio and identify potential investments.

Valuation

WACC assumption of 8.5% is based on a risk-free rate of 1.37% and equity risk premium range of 5.5%-6.5% and cost of debt of 6.5%. A higher terminal WACC of 9.5% (additional 100 basis points) is utilised as the terminal cost of capital to represent a more normalised capital structure. Given the declining profile of mature infrastructure software space, a PGR of negative 2% is used.

Operating model has been projected based on my view on how financials will evolve. I have taken a more conservative view, factoring a medium-term headline revenue decline of 11% (as per management guidance) that moderates to a negative 2% by the terminal year. Adjusted EBITDA margin is forecasted to improve from ~37% to ~40% over the long term.

Based on a 7-year DCF, my model generates an intrinsic valuation that implies a share price of ~570 GBP, representing an upside of 35.7% to current share price of 420 GBP.

The risk/reward is heavily skewed to the upside, with PGR sensitivities highlighting the tremendous opportunity here.

Given the high trading volatility in this ticker in the past 12-24 months, this is a high beta play and one only for the brave, with the capital and long-term horizon to stomach the ups and downs.

Catalysts

Increasing murmurs on potential buyout activity on the horizon

Last October, multiple sources reported that Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) was considering a takeover bid. This was shortly denied by Open Text (source: Bloomberg).

Recently, in April 2020, the Financial Times reported a possible take-private bid for the UK-based software company. FT cited a report from TMT Finance, which said prospective buyers were holding discussions about taking Micro Focus private (source: merger market).

My view is that buyers are likely on the sidelines, waiting for more visibility on the full impact of the HPE Software takeover.

Value crystallization through the divestment of parts of the portfolio

Possibility of long-term value crystallization through the sale of certain smaller growth assets embedded within the portfolio.

Risk Factors

Execution risk

Notable balance sheet challenges amidst contracting P&L continuing to play out. These concerns have triggered rating cuts and might lead to increasing cost of borrowing.

Persistent execution challenges and concerns around lack of definitive steps/low confidence in execution plans.

Technology risk

View cloud as disruptive for infrastructure software. Majority of Micro Focus' portfolio is cloud exposure.

FX risk

Micro Focus derives ~50% of revenues outside the US with EUR, GBP and JPY being the other more material currencies.

Additional Information

Broker consensus are wary of Micro Focus, with the majority leaning towards a sell rating. While I do acknowledge the concerns over leverage and execution risks, I believe the peak of the negativity has already been priced in, leaving room for this name to recover.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.