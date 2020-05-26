The stock is now a keeper as a long term investment. However, it is essential to trade the volatility and use about 30% to 50% of your KL position.

The company produced 330,864 Au Oz this quarter, and the price of gold for Q1 was $1,586 per ounce.

Kirkland Lake Gold posted record revenues of $554.738 million for the first quarter of 2020 compared to year-ago revenues of $304.912 million.

Source: Detour Lake

Investment Thesis

The Toronto-based Kirkland Lake Gold (KL) released its first quarter of 2020 on May 6, 2020. The COVID-19 pandemic had a definitive negative impact on gold production, and, of course, by extension, the results were not as bright as the market would have liked it to be.

However, despite this setback, the company managed an excellent and reliable quarter thanks to the fantastic gold price that has continued to climb and is now at $1,734.

Gold's increased a little over 10% so far this year and is regarded as the best-performing asset class, comfortably outperforming stocks in general. Still, despite a multi-year high, Investors continue to add gold to their portfolios.

One factor pushing gold demand is, of course, the coronavirus outbreak and its frightening impact on the world economy. Furthermore, the Fed cut its target interest rate near zero, and talks of negative rates are now resurfacing as the deadly virus ravages the economy.

It was the perfect setting for a bullish gold price, but will it continue unabated forever? Of course, some analysts and banks are fueling the momentum with extreme forecasts predicting $2,000 or even $3,000 per ounce, but we should not get carried away with such virtual bullishness that always blooms at the peak.

Thus, the investment thesis with Kirkland lake Gold is quite easy. The stock is now a keeper as a long term investment. However, it is essential to trade the volatility and use about 30% to 50% of your KL position.

CEO Anthony Makuch said in the conference call:

Looking at our cash position [...] we ended the quarter at $530 million and no debt and I think as a company we're probably the only gold company with no debt on the balance sheet at all; maintaining and this demonstrates our industry leading strength in terms of financial performance and financial capabilities.

Kirkland Lake Gold: Financials And Production In 1Q 2020

Kirkland Lake Gold 4Q'18 1Q'19 2Q'19 3Q'19 4Q'19 1Q'20 Total Revenues in $ Million 280.32 304.91 281.27 381.43 412.38 554.74 Net Income in $ Million 106.54 110.15 104.20 176.60 169.14 202.88 EBITDA $ Million 186.95 201.31 185.56 296.19 284.96 388.41 EPS diluted in $/share 0.50 0.52 0.49 0.83 0.80 0.77 Cash from operating activities in $ Million 204.14 174.36 178.38 316.75 247.10 241.51 Capital Expenditure in $ Million 112.50 79.24 125.34 135.45 114.32 110.64 Free Cash Flow In $ Million 91.64 95.12 53.04 181.30 132.78 130.87 Total cash $ Million 332.23 416.11 469.39 615.78 707.21 530.90 Current and non-current LTD and capital lease in $ Million - 22.22 19.15 18.15 15.32 26.36 Shares outstanding (diluted) in Million 211.59 211.97 211.66 211.59 211.39 258.36 Dividend per share $ 0.03 0.04 0.04 0.04 0.06 0.125 Production Au Oz 4Q'18 1Q'19 2Q'19 3Q'19 4Q'19 1Q'20 Total Production gold 231,217 231,879 214,593 248,400 279,741 330,864/sold 344,586 AISC (co-product) from continuing operations 567 560 638 562 512 776 Gold Price 1,237 1,306 1,310 1,482 1,481 1,586

Data Source: Company filing and Morningstar/YCharts

Note: Historical data from 2015 are available for subscribers only.

Trends And Charts: Revenues, Earnings Details, Free Cash Flow, Debt, And Gold Production Details

1 - Revenues and trend. Impressive $554.74 million for the first quarter of 2020. Kirkland Lake Gold posted record revenues of $554.738 million for the first quarter of 2020 compared to year-ago revenues of $304.912 million. The company declared net earnings of $202.88 million, or $0.77 per diluted share. The adjusted net earnings were $179.2 million or $0.70 per share.

The gold price realized this quarter was $1,586 per ounce, and the sale of 344,586 Au Oz contributed to such results.

Anthony Makuch said in the conference call:

Clearly COVID-19 was a key development impacting our business in Q1, 2020. We had a call in early April to discuss the details of our COVID-19 response, including our extensive health and safety protocols.

He added,

The reduced operations impacted our production and costs in Q1 and we'll do so again in the second quarter. And we don't know what's going to happen in third and fourth quarter depending on how this progresses.

However, despite an evident setback due to the COVID-19, the results were quite good, and shareholders got a small bonus in the form of a dividend boost.

Source: Presentation

2 - Free cash flow was a profit of $130.87 million in 1Q'20

Note: Generic free cash flow is calculated by subtracting CapEx from cash from operations.

For Kirkland Lake Gold, it is perhaps the chart that is the most telling of the success of the company. We can call Kirkland Lake Gold a prolific cash cow. Wait! The best is yet to come. The quarterly free cash flow was $130.87 million, and the yearly FCF ("ttm") is $498 million.

Thus, it was not a surprise to learn that the company decided to more than double the quarterly dividend from $0.06 per share to now $0.125 per share. The dividend yield is currently 1.30%, which is still very modest and could have been much higher. Sadly, the gold industry is not providing an attractive dividend with yield often at or below 1%.

It is quite a surprise because the gold market is experiencing a substantial positive momentum as we speak.

3 - Available capital, no debt, and ample liquidity

Kirkland Lake is a cash machine. The company has no debt and excellent liquidity and cash. Total cash at the end of March was $530.90 million.

I have indicated earlier in the table that the company only shows current and long-term capital lease for $26.36 million.

Quick presentation and review of 1Q'20 gold production

This part was treated a few weeks ago when the company declared the preliminary production. I wrote an article on Seeking Alpha about this part that I recommend reading.

What is presented below is the update part, which includes the AISC and the price of the metals and new developments.

The business model could not be more appealing with two high-grade and low-cost operations which support the unprecedented long-term success of the company and the new mine acquired from Detour Lake:

Macassa mine located in Northeastern Ontario, Canada, with a grade of 29.6 G/ton.

located in Northeastern Ontario, Canada, with a grade of 29.6 G/ton. Fosterville mine located in the State of Victoria, Australia.

located in the State of Victoria, Australia. And Detour Lake open pit mine in northeastern Ontario.

Also, Kirkland Lake Gold owns the Taylor and Holt mines, both located in Northeastern Ontario, often characterized as the Holt Complex are being evaluated now.

Note: Kirkland placed on care and maintenance its two operations located in Australia Northern Territory (e.g., the Cosmo mine and Union Reefs mill).

Below, we can see how prolific the Fosterville mine has been since 4Q'16. Production growth was driven by Fosterville and strong grade performance from the Swan Zone. The grade was 42.4 g/t a little down from the 4Q'19 record grade of 49.3 g/t.

Below is a quarter to quarter comparison for the three producing mines. Detour Lake is a new mine for Kirkland, and production indicated below represents only two months.

The Holt complex ended slightly below guidance, while both Macassa and Fosterville were within guidance.

Furthermore, Kirkland Lake Gold is also investing in Novo Resources (OTCQX: NSRPF) and Osisko Mining (OTCPK: OBNNF).

The company owned a total of 29.8 million shares of Novo, representing 18.2% of issued and outstanding common shares as of December 31, 2018. The company acquired 32.6 million shares of Osisko Mining for $47.8 million, representing approximately 13.6% of currently issued and outstanding common shares. The company owns 57 million shares of Wallbridge Mining Ltd., or 9.9% of the company shares outstanding.

Production in gold equivalent ounce and details

Gold production is rising to a new record high with the addition of the Detour Lake mine, and the first quarter was again strong. The Fosterville mine is a bit of a disappointment after a record Q4 quarter.

The company produced 330,864 Au Oz this quarter, and the price of gold for Q1 was $1,586 per ounce. The amount sold was 344,586 Au Oz.

The two following graphs are quite impressive. If you look at both of them, you can get a good idea of what made Kirkland Lake Gold so particularly fit and places it far ahead of the pack.

All-in sustaining costs or AISC came a bit high with $776 per ounce this quarter.

As we can see below, the Macassa and Fosterville mines are the two leading gold producers and represent 63.7% of the total output for 1Q'20.

While Fosterville continues to deliver exceptional results, Macassa, on the other side, is not doing exceptionally high while the company was able to meet guidance.

According to the company, the Holloway Mine resumed commercial operation in Q1 2019 after being placed on care and maintenance in December 2016.

The mine was placed in care and maintenance in March 2020.

The Macassa Mine operated at reduced levels until April 30, 2020, Macassa is currently running with approximately 65% of its regular workforce.

AISC Table below Newmont Goldcorp (NYSE:NEM), Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD), Agnico Eagle (NYSE:AEM), and Kirkland Lake.

AISC $ 1Q'19 2Q'19 3Q'19 4Q'19 1Q'20 GOLD (By-product) 825 869 984 923 954 AEM (By-product) 836 953 903 1039 1099 NEM (By-product) 896 1016 987 946 1030 KL (By-product) 560 638 562 512 776 Average 779 869 859 855 965

From Fun Trading data (more data are available to subscribers only).

Conclusion And Technical Analysis

I have added Kirkland Lake Gold to my three other long-term gold miners for a while now, and I am sure you can see why I choose to do so.

Yes, we should be concerned with the next quarter production with potentially a significant cut of output, which cannot be offset by the rise in the gold price. The company said in the presentation:

However, it is a temporary setback that could only be considered as an opportunity to add on weakness.

Technical Analysis

KL breakout of its ascending channel pattern around May 8 and dropped slightly since then. The new intermediate pattern is now a descending wedge as a continuation pattern, which is generally bearish short term.

The next lower support is $34, but depending on the gold price, the stock could eventually drop further temporarily. This same pattern can be seen with the gold price as well.

The immediate trading strategy is to play the range of $38-$42, selling a little and buying a few. However, we are now at the end of the pattern (Apex), and we may soon experience a line pattern breakout, which is more likely on the downside. Watch the RSI and, above all, the price of gold.

Author's note: If you find value in this article and would like to encourage such continued efforts, please click the "Like" button below as a vote of support. Thanks!

Disclosure: I am/we are long KL. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I trade KL short term as well.