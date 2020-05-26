People often ask me how I managed to retire at 40. I went to a regional university of no real renown, had a middling accounting career, and never made over 100k in a year (including bonus!) The short version is I was frugal and invested well. But the long version is I stumbled across a security that was fatally flawed and was persistent in betting against it. No other trade comes close to producing the kind of returns I consistently earned with bearish trades against iPath S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures ETN (VXX). More than once, as a regular Joe, I have cleared more than six figures in trading profits in a year betting against VXX. Note, most of my trades were against the now retired "series A". That series had the underlying debt security mature and was rolled forward into a new "series B" ETN with the same construction. Series A consistently declined 60% per year. Series B is actually up since inception due to record volatility from COVID-19 but I fully expect it to resume declining at about a 60% a year clip. I'll show you why.

Fund Expenses

The ETN is intended to track the daily movements of the ^VIX (volatility) index. The daily trading results in high administrative overload. So even if this ETN could meet its desired goal flawlessly, it would trail the benchmark by at least the 0.89% fee. The ETN trades the 14 day and 40 day futures on ^VIX in an attempt to track the daily movement of its benchmark. These futures must be rolled daily, thus the fund racks up a ton of commission expenses and is often on the wrong side of wide bid/ask spreads in the futures markets. With a legal mandate to trade daily, they are at the market maker's mercy if liquidity is low on a given day.

Contango

Most damaging to VXX is the natural structure of futures markets. Since they are using a calendar spread, the longer dated future will almost always be more expensive as it has more "time value". This is known as "contango" and is the reality for futures markets most of the time. It should be noted this is not a risk free trade. Markets for futures can and do sometimes get inverted with longer dated futures being less expensive "backwardation".

The way this works against VXX is the ETN must each trading day sell a "cheap" asset for proceeds to buy an "expensive" one. They lose value on almost every single daily roll. The individual losses are usually small but it is a death of a thousand cuts. A little value is lost each day and the pain compounds a couple hundred times a year.

Entering a short trade

Many investors never execute a short trade. It is not difficult at all. You will need a taxable brokerage account with margin activated. You cannot trade on margin in a tax advantaged account. You will then sell shares (sometimes 'sell to open') in your brokerage account. For example, if you want about 5,000 in short exposure to VXX, at the current market price of 34.35, you would sell 145 shares. You will show a negative share count in your portfolio list and receive $4,980.75 in cash in your brokerage account as proceeds from the sale. It makes perfect sense to invest this cash in short term Treasuries to earn a few points of safe yield. You will need the cash to close the sale when you are ready to buy shares back (hopefully at a lower price than you sold).

Shorting is a little different than being long as you have to pay a borrowing fee to hold the shares. The shares you have sold are on loan to you from a third party. So you will want to check your broker's SLB list to ensure they have sufficient shares to short and to understand the fees as they can sometimes be quite high. My broker, Interactive Brokers, has 6.1 million shares in inventory available for shorting and a borrowing fee of 2.8979% a year (note this is a variable rate and will go up, sometimes dramatically, if shares become difficult to borrow).

Source: Interactive Brokers SLB list

The risk profile of a short is also a little different than a long position. You can lose more capital than you originally put at risk. That is, if you sell shares at 34.35, and in a market turmoil event prices spike to 100/share, you would be out 291% of your original capital at risk. Shares also tend to become difficult or even impossible to borrow in such a scenario and your broker may both charge you more for the privilege of shorting and force you out of the trade at the worst possible time. I have a better way though.

Long dated puts

I'm going to detail the trade I have made countless of times since 2009. I'll admit to having taken a small loss twice. But overwhelmingly, my results have been positive. You'll need permission from your broker to trade options. That might even be "level 2" or "level 3" at your brokerage to buy puts.

When you own a put, you hold the right to sell the underlying ticker at the "strike" price at any time up to the expiration date of the option. You will pay a "premium" for this right and that premium will be a decaying asset. You will have leveraged exposure to the decline in price of the underlying and a fixed risk profile. Unlike shorting, where you can lose more than you initially put a risk, the lowest your option can go to is zero.

I recommend buying a long dated put, that is you want a year or more to expiry. In this case, I am recommending the first in the money strike (35.00) with 21JAN2022 expiry. That would be VXX220121P00035000. Bid/ask spreads can be wide on long dated options so use a limit order and be patient. As of this writing, you should be able to get into the trade for about 15.50 a share ($1,550 as an options contract controls 100 shares).

If the underlying falls 5%, the put will be $2.37 "in the money". That is you will have the right to sell shares worth 32.63 for 35 dollars, closing immediately for a 2.37 profit. Against your cost basis of 15.50 a share that is about a 15% return. You might achieve this in as quick as a week or two. I have often earned annualized returns on my round trip VXX trades of over 500%. What is better is with an expected annual decline of 60%, there will be about 10 opportunities to capture a 5% decline in the underlying security.

Action to take

Buy VXX220121P00035000 for up to $16.00. Sell when you can get at $18.00 for your puts (use a limit order). As there is a small but non-zero risk of losing money on this trade, limit your exposure to no more than 5% of your tradeable capital. Protect yourself with a 50% hard stop on your puts. Wait 30 days before getting back in after a loss to avoid the wash sale rule. Roll your trade to a long dated in the money (it will be highlighted in blue at Yahoo! Finance) strike each time you take profits.

Disclosure: I am/we are long 35 strike puts. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.