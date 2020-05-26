Tracking John Paulson's Paulson & Company Portfolio - Q1 2020 Update

This article is part of a series that provides an ongoing analysis of the changes made to John Paulson’s 13F stock portfolio on a quarterly basis. It is based on Paulson’s regulatory 13F Form filed on 05/15/2020. Please visit our Tracking John Paulson’s Paulson & Company Portfolio series to get an idea of his investment philosophy and our previous update for the fund’s moves during Q4 2019.

This quarter, Paulson’s 13F portfolio value decreased ~43% from $4.63B to $2.62B. There are 33 13F securities in the portfolio, although only 25 of them are significantly large equity holdings (more than 0.5% of the 13F portfolio). The article is focused on the larger holdings. The top five positions are Bausch Health, SPDR Gold Trust ETF, Horizon Therapeutics, Takeda Pharma, and AngloGold Ashanti, and they add up to ~47% of the portfolio.

John Paulson is best known for his highly leveraged bets against the real-estate bubble that netted him billions in the aftermath. To learn more about that, check out the book “The Greatest Trade Ever”.

Note: Paulson & Company is known to have a huge position in Fannie/Freddie (OTCQB:FNMA) (OTCQB:FMCC), although the details have not been disclosed.

Stake Disposals:

WellCare Health Plans (WCG): Centene (NYSE:CNC) acquired WellCare Health Plans in a cash-and-stock deal (3.38 shares of Centene and $120 cash for each share of Wellcare Health Plans held) that was announced last March. Paulson bought the merger-arbitrage stake in H1 2019 at prices between $247 and $299. The position was sold down by ~85% last quarter at prices between $258 and $333. The transaction closed in January.

Agnico Eagle Mines (AEM) and Caesars Entertainment (CZR): These small (less than ~1% of the portfolio each) stakes were eliminated this quarter.

New Stakes:

Kirkland Lake Gold (KL): KL is a small 1.69% of the portfolio position established at prices between $23 and $45 and the stock currently trades at $38.61.

Stake Decreases:

Allergan plc (AGN): The original AGN stake was built during the four quarters through Q2 2015 at prices between $202 and $313. In Q4 2015, there was an about-turn: ~75% selling over the next two years at prices between $192 and $320. H2 2018 also saw an ~18% selling at prices between $131 and $192. There was an about-turn in Q2 2019: ~45% stake increase at prices between $116 and $168. Next quarter saw another ~30% stake increase at prices between $156 and $170. Earlier this month, AbbVie (ABBV) closed the transaction for Allergan (cash-and-stock deal - $120.30 cash and 0.8660 shares of ABBV for each AGN held) announced last June.

SPDR Gold Trust ETF (GLD): A huge stake in GLD was established in Q1 2009 at prices between $83 and $98 and was reduced by ~45% in 2011 at much higher prices. It was reduced by more than half in Q2 2013 as well at prices between $116 and $155. Q4 2015 and the following quarter saw a combined ~60% reduction at prices between $100 and $122. This quarter saw another ~55% selling at prices between $138 and $158. The stock currently trades at ~$163. The remaining stake is still the second-largest at ~11% of the portfolio.

AngloGold Ashanti (AU): AU is a 7.20% position. It is a long-term stake that has been in the portfolio since 2009. Q4 2015 had seen a ~9% trimming while the following quarter saw a one-third reduction at prices between $7 and $14. Q2 2016 saw another ~20% reduction at prices between $13 and $18. The stock is currently at $25.45. This quarter also saw an ~11% trimming.

Discovery Inc. (DISCA): DISCA position saw a 320% stake increase in Q1 2018 at prices between $21.50 and $26.50. That was followed with a ~140% further increase next quarter at prices between $21 and $24. DISCA currently trades at $20.30 and the stake is now fairly large at 6.19% of the portfolio. This quarter saw a ~15% trimming.

Note: Liberty’s John Malone said in an interview last October that he believes Discovery shares are dramatically undervalued – he has been buying shares all the way from the teens to ~$28 per share.

TIM Participacoes (TSU): TSU is a 0.78% portfolio stake first purchased in Q2 2014 at prices between $24 and $30. The position had remained relatively steady since. Q1 2018 saw a ~10% selling at prices between $19.50 and $22.50. Q3 2019 also saw a ~25% selling at prices between $14 and $16.40. This quarter saw another ~55% selling at prices between $11.75 and $20. The stock is currently trading at $11.43.

Pretium Resources (PVG): PVG is a very small 0.52% of the portfolio stake purchased last quarter at prices between $8.70 and $12.50 and the stock currently trades near the low end of that range at $8.87. This quarter saw a ~7% trimming.

Sprint (S): Sprint was a 1.67% of the portfolio position built last year at prices between $5.20 and $8. It was a merger arbitrage stake. In January, the terms of the merger with T-Mobile (NASDAQ:TMUS) was adjusted: one share of T-Mobile for every 11 shares of Sprint compared to 9.75 shares agreed previously. The transaction closed last month.

Barrick Gold (GOLD) and Overseas Shipholding Group (OSG): These two very small (less than ~1% of the portfolio each) stakes were reduced this quarter.

Note: Paulson & Company has a ~7.3% ownership stake in Overseas Shipholding Group.

Stake Increases:

NovaGold (NG): NG is a 7.10% of the portfolio long-term stake established in 2010. Q2 2016 saw a ~28% reduction at prices between $5 and $6.50 and that was followed with a ~13% selling in Q4 2016. This quarter saw a ~15% stake increase at prices between $5.87 and $9.51. The stock is currently at $11.57.

Note: Paulson has a high cost-basis on NG and controls ~8% of the business.

Endo International plc (ENDP), Tech Data Corp. (TECD), and Tiffany & Co. (TIF): These positions saw substantial increases this quarter. TIF and TECD are merger-arbitrage stakes.

Kept Steady:

Bausch Health Companies (BHC) previously Valeant Pharmaceuticals: BHC position was increased by almost 300% in Q1 2015 at prices between $143 and $205 and another ~340% the following quarter at prices between $197 and $242. Q4 2015 also saw a ~50% increase at prices between $70 and $182. The aggressive buying against falling prices continued in Q2 2016: ~44% increase at prices between $19 and $36. The stock currently trades at $17.76 and the stake has become the largest position in the portfolio at 12.32%.

Note: Regulatory filings since the quarter ended show them owning 25.8M shares (7.28% of the business). This is compared to 20.84M shares in the 13F Report - ~5M shares acquired at ~$16.50. For investors attempting to follow, BHC is a good option to consider for further research.

Horizon Therapeutics (HZNP): The 9.23% HZNP position was purchased in Q2 2017 at prices between $9.65 and $15.75 and increased by ~40% in Q4 2017 at prices between $13 and $15. There was a ~23% stake increase in Q3 2019 at prices between $23 and $28. The stock is now at $49.56.

Takeda Pharmaceutical (TAK): The fairly large 7.67% TAK stake came about as a result of Takeda’s Shire plc acquisition in a cash-and-stock deal ($90.99 cash and 5.034 shares of TAK for each share of SHPG held). Paulson had a ~10% portfolio stake in Shire plc for which he received these shares after that transaction closed in January. Takeda currently trades at $18.93.

Mylan NV (MYL): MYL stake is now at 6.83% of the portfolio. The original stake was purchased in Q1 2010 at prices between $17 and $23. Last significant buying was in Q2 2015: ~50% increase at prices between $58 and $76. 2017 and 2018 had seen a ~50% selling at prices between $30.50 and $47. The stock currently trades at $15.64. There was a ~9% stake increase in Q3 2019.

BrightSphere Investment Group (BSIG): The 4.88% BSIG stake was built in Q4 2018 at prices between $10 and $13.30. Q1 2019 saw a huge ~285% stake increase at prices between $11 and $14.25. The stock currently trades below those ranges at $8.34.

Note: Paulson’s ownership stake in BSIG is ~25%.

DISH Network (DISH): DISH is a 3.79% portfolio position established in Q1 2017 at prices between $58 and $64. Q2 and Q3 2017 saw a combined ~36% stake increase at prices between $52 and $66. The stock is currently well below the low end of those ranges at $29.56. There was an ~11% trimming in Q4 2017 while next quarter there was a ~19% stake increase.

ViacomCBS (VIAC): Paulson had a small ~1% of the portfolio stake in Viacom as of Q3 2019. Following the ViacomCBS merger transaction, they increased the stake substantially at prices between $35.50 and $42.75. The stock currently trades well below that range at $19.59. The stake is now at 3.21% of the portfolio. For investors attempting to follow, VIAC is a good option to consider for further research.

Pacira BioSciences (PCRX): The 2.20% PCRX stake was built in Q2 & Q3 2019 at prices between $35.50 and $48 and it is now at $45.10.

International Tower Hill Mines (THM), SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM), and Trilogy Metals (TMQ): These small (less than ~1% of the portfolio each) stakes were kept steady this quarter.

Note 1: Paulson has a ~32% ownership stake in International Tower Hill Mines.

Note 2: Although the position size relative to the size of the portfolio is very small, it is significant that Paulson owns ~10.5% of Synthesis Energy Systems (SES).

The spreadsheet below highlights changes to Paulson’s US stock holdings in Q1 2020:

Disclosure: I am/we are long ABBV, FMCC, FNMA, MYL, VIAC. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: We are long Fannie/Freddie Pfds.