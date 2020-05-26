Wynn shares have been sailing stormy seas more than most peers and has still moved smartly north. Dips are possible, but the support forming at around $100 realistic.

"Good news is rare these days, and every glittering ounce of it should be cherished and hoarded and worshipped and fondled like a priceless diamond…" - Hunter S. Thompson

The sentiment noted above by the gonzo journalism guru is probably as close to a perfect opposition stance to the salivating urgings of short sellers of Wynn: Cry wolf at every snippet of bad news. For those of us inclined to remain bullish in the flood tide of media negativity on the sector, accusations of pom pom waving abound. As SA readers who have followed me over time can attest, I have been bullish on Wynn Resorts Ltd. (NASDAQ:WYNN) for over five years.

I was accused of pop pom waving throughout my bullish outlooks. Yet, when one considers the massive headwinds the stock has endured, even long before the virus hammered the gaming sector mercilessly, the company dealt with a lot of internally induced pain. It had sunk to a virus low of $43.

Having known the company, and known Wynn personally back in the day, I am more than aware of its strengths and weaknesses over 30 years. I still come down on the bull case side of the stock no matter the velocity of the headwinds. I'll bypass for now the ancient history of my personal experiences competing head to head with Wynn properties. The original Golden Nugget in AC opened in 1980 was the game changer for us all. It stimulated a capex boom that transformed the town.

But I'll start with 2015, the great Beijing crackdown on the Macau VIP sector, which is the foundational strength of Wynn properties that produce 70% of corporate revenues. It came in a fearsome firestorm of attack on corrupt officials presumably gambling ill-gotten gains, junket operator crackdowns, money laundering, facial ID tech, smoking bans. The entire sector was crushed. Wynn shares tanked to $53.12 on September 1, 2015, down from $103 the prior July. I still remained bullish and so guided primarily because I knew the man, the company, its stock and its fault lines well.

(Above: Wynn always a persistent over-performer). Source: Google charts

The February 2018 resignation of Steve Wynn triggered by the sexual harassment scandal was inevitable, given the seriousness of the allegations of misconduct. I had always baked in a 20% premium into my calls on the stock entirely based on the founder's abiding genius at the helm. But, absent his personal behavioral problems, his legacy to the company is built into every brick and every slather of mortar on Wynn properties. His vision as to how to operate a money-making casino enterprise was unmatched. I knew his contribution to the company's success was singular. But I also knew his visionary heirlooms would stick and eventually show in the price recovery of the stock whether he was sitting in the CEO chair or not. That is why I remain bullish in the maelstrom. (Below: Wynn's resignation left a legacy of better mousetrap properties time proven to outperform peers). Source: Review Journal archives.

My hunch played out. By May 1, 2018, just 90 days after his resignation, Wynn shares traded at $103, a 50% gain. It was a reflection of the post Wynn management's nimbleness in moving quickly to correct and re-order priorities. A new board was appointed, key executives resigned, development projects either scaled down or postponed to conserve capital. But the core Wynn operating mentality of the company is in place.

Not everything post-Steve management did reinforced my continuing conviction on the stock. I had strongly believed in the Wynn conception of the lagoon project on the strip as being a potential game changer. But I also understood the need to reorder asset allocations. Overall, I thought then and continue to believe now, that every portfolio in the gaming sector must include a long-term position in Wynn.

(Above: You can trace back decades before this chart and see a similar pattern).

Furthermore, colleague jensan96 and myself have mused over time, about the ultimate destination of the company as either a merged or acquired entity for another major operator. The post-virus world will present many challenges and opportunities for Wynn investors, and considering the logic, or lack of same, of a merger or sale. Motley Fool has recently weighed in as well.

For now, we examine the recent movement of the company, the industry and the stock purely as a pre-virus end play. Our question simply put: At $78, is it worth a play now to take $22 off the table if you are so inclined 60 days from now? Our answer: Yes, although a spurt in Hong Kong turmoil last week has driven the shares down from the low $80s, we consider this a classic media-driven dip. It's more heat than fire that will correct with the next upside surge based on positive news. Macau officials attending the party congress in Beijing have begun building pressure on officials to ease travel ban in Guangdong as well as lift visa restrictions. For that reason, we see this dip as proof of our investment thesis. The stock, as always, will recover the media headwind within a short time and resume an upward climb.

A $100 near-term price target we have on Wynn is really only act one of a virus comeback for the stock we see stretching over the next 8 months. Long time players in the stock never lose as long as I have been monitoring it. Many years prior to the move of my personal portfolio into a blind trust (now nearly 17 years) ago), I owned Wynn at $14, never doubting I would take wheelbarrows of money off the table at some point downstream. I did, not exactly at a level enough to buy my Hamptons condo for cash, but let's say when I shipped my gaming portfolio to my money managers, I was a very happy Wynn camper. A lot of it was thanks to my convictions about Wynn long term. In brief: Never bet against Steve Wynn even after Steve is gone. He lives in the walls of his properties. (Below: The original Golden Nugget in AC. We battled for the quarter slot players while Wynn's better mousetrap dominated the 50c and dollar players with fewer machines). Source: WMSmith

Wynn moving to $100: The next support level?

First of all, forget the bloated P/E for a while. To cite a pricey multiple in this kind of market that in any way relates to the palpable realities all stocks in the sector now face, borders on the useless. Earnings now, or even short-term projections under the continuing storm of the virus crisis, lend no light to the key buy sell or hold issues at the moment. Simply put, there is de facto no revenue stream on which to base a calculation of earnings that make sense. How can you when there is no revenue? No certainty when the blessed vaccine will arrive. So, the sector is hostage to the virus media and responds to good news or bad that either suggests a glimmer of light at the end of the virus tunnel, or continuing darkness.

That's what moves stocks in the sector now, not P/Es

Consider first the all-time high reached in 2014, at the apogee of VIP frenzy which reached 70% of all the revenue of Macau. For context, the stock traded at $247 a share on March 4, 2014. What this tells us is that investors who knew the stock understood that, in salubrious times, it will outperform peers by a wide margin.

By comparison, Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) hit an all-time high of $144 on October 12, 2007, long before the 2015 crackdown year and prior to the rise in mass by 2016. That the market valued Wynn at $100 over LVS at their comparable peaks clearly shows market perceptions vary widely. Wynn, in brief, has held its fan club investors over decades and will again after the virus. And, it has nothing to do with what we also believe is a great company in LVS. That was 13 years ago, when the world was young as the old song goes.

First, throw most of the standard performance stats out the window. To project any forward earnings or revenue data points while the virus scourge continues means very little. It is only safe to say now that two things are ruling where most stocks are trading today: One, the unanswered virus duration question and two, how the day to day good news/bad news on virus news engulfs the media. So, in order to think out a realistic bull case for Wynn shares from here on in, we need to look elsewhere in its trading history and rationale going forward.

We begin with a 5-year look.

(rounded to $)

5-year low (pre-virus) 2015-2020: Reached 9/1/15: $53.

Headwinds were led by various Beijing crackdowns many analysts thought would wreak permanent damage on the sector. Examples: the smoking ban, junket demise, facial recognition ATMs. To thus was added chorus of sky is falling sentiment among some observers that China GDP clocking in at 7.86% in 2012 had fallen to 6.5%to 6.9% in 2015. Part of the decline was property values and supply chain companies economists linked to a squeeze on VIPs, etc. That in turn was seen as a bearish sign for Wynn.

All wrong. As with too many headline constructed scenarios applied to the Wynn stock, there is a kernel of truth in it but mostly flawed assumptions about the behavior of Asian VIP gamblers. The secret sauce of Wynn has always been a profound understanding of the singular mentality of gamblers, from $1 slot players to $5 million credit line China VIPs.

Wynn Palace opened in August 2016. As with all Wynn properties, the initial ramp was slower than thought, and that was attached to headwinds noted above. Once WP caught its tailwind, it outperformed all the old dour predictions that Wynn had overbuilt for the market. WP leads the VIP market since. It has taken a hit in VIP related to refugee Macau play scooped up by the Philippines and other Asian markets. That is the basic reason for Macau and Wynn decline in VIP play. Much of it will return post-virus when the marketing machine fueled by conviction of the endgame revs up again.

Furthermore, marketing focus has been adjusted. Wynn Macau, which lost business to WP, now aims at premium mass. WP likewise built the premium mass segment. Both properties will get capex investment aimed at the ebullient growth of the mass segment. As usual, Wynn strategy in mass is built off human nature as perceived by its founder: Aspirational mass.

In other words, a focus on players who like to be near VIPs, watch them in action and feel the status of an upscale property. And mostly, willing to pay premium room rates for the privilege. This strategy has spun gold for Wynn over decades. Take the mass player and give him the status perception of an upscale property. Have affordable dining options and room promotions to cream off the top of the mass segment. He's no high roller but make him feel like one surrounded by authentic VIPs. Example: During 1980s AC days, while we all battled tooth and nail to hold core 25c slot players, Wynn dominated the 50c and dollar slot business despite a smaller number of machines.

5-year high: Reached 5/1/18: $195

The recovery in Wynn shares was part of the overall rise in the sector as initial fears over the 2015 crackdowns subsided and more room capacity to service premium mass and mass arrived.

But its return to $195 reflected the inherent strength of the product. In this case, WP and in Las Vegas, its continuing appeal to an average higher RevPAR customer across every market subsector. In short, the enduring truth of where Wynn shares ultimately end up is this: Quite simply, it's a better mousetrap company and has been one for over 40 years.

So, the wisdom of Wynn investing crowds going back decades has always been based on the foundational principal once shared with me by Wynn himself at one of our periodic lunches.

We talked about why his shares always bore a premium above peers. He stretched out his arms as if to measure distance in air. "It's simple," he said, turning his head toward one hand, "The secret of this business is that you have to give the people here, one great reason to want to travel there," he added nodding at his other hand. "Unless you do, they stay home." "They can now get a slot machine spitting distance from where they live. They don't need to sit on a plane or in a car for hours. But when your mousetrap has the best aroma and best tasting cheese there is, they know it. Because that's what their friends and family returning from Las Vegas, or wherever we have properties, tell them. And so for whatever the extra cost is, you want to feel you are at the best place for the fleeting moments of a weekend. You want a place where you look around at the crowds and see the best looking people and feel like you belong. It's nothing more complicated than that."

Then came the virus: Last 6 months

We now look at the price movement that includes the beginnings of the virus crisis mega-headwinds:

6-month low: March 18, 2020 $43. We guided buy as did some analysts, but there was still considerable chicken little sky is falling sentiment driving down the entire sector - and taking the Wynn premium down big time.

6-month high: Price at this writing $78 nearly 50% up, reflecting a puzzling series of some analyst explanations from dead cat bounces, to some savvy bargain hunting to quick news bites about the leveling off of new virus cases in China. Underlying the sentiment, we believe lies the same strata of investors inside the Wynn fan club who brush off the quick in and out moves of options traders on historic volatility.

These are long time investors who may move in and out periodically taking some money off the table or cutting some losses. In the end, they simply get it. They know the stock well enough to have high confidence that the better mousetrap theory propounded by Wynn himself is a) worth a premium and b) eventually bounces back to a price level above all peers.

Average volume is running around 6.7m shares a day. As always, with Wynn, you keep an eye on the Beta: In this case, it now sits at a high 2.53, reflecting the historic composition of Wynn holders from the retail corner druggist with 100 shares, all the way up to the hedge fund biggies. But the thread that runs through them all is this: Wynn over time has proven itself among the most resilient stocks in the entire sector. Nothing has changed since.

Institutional action during virus crisis: A quick glance

We know for certain that, within the pool of investors in Wynn shares, over the years, there is a core fan club linked first to conviction in Steve personally and afterwards in the value added of his legacy not likely to be lost by successor management anytime soon. Time will tell without doubt. Now, it's trending positive decision making by the reshuffled management. Inside that pool are the presumed pros in the big funds.

Most recent reports on NASDAQ site show Wynn remains around 76% institutionally held. In that group, 77 funds have bought more, 117 have sold down, 55 have held.

Right now, there are 544 holders representing 82m shares. The differential between buy-ins and sell-downs:

New buys: 4.2m shares

Sold: 3.4m shares.

So, we have net 800,000 shares plus buying in. They include buy/and or hold positions by holders like Vanguard, BofA, and Goldman Sachs, which added 193,000 shares (rounded) bringing their stake up ~29% to around $81m.

We don't presume to know the complexity or rationales that comprised the buy or sell decisions of these institutions that may express confidence or lack of same in Wynn's prospects at this time. We assume they all spring out of algorithms that match timing to price AI mixed in that push the buy, sell, add or lighten buttons. What we do feel is instructive is that the balance of buy-ins vs. sell-downs does not appear to be any different from our tracking data historically virus or no virus.

What it tells us is this: That as a whole, whether buy or sell decisions are made by buttons pushed by the big funds or gut conviction among small holders that the stock is capable of significant run-ups, the result shows on the ticker: Wynn shares have nearly doubled from its post-virus lows.

The move ahead: $100 around the corner?

We think that if Wynn inches up to around $100 within the next 60 days, it will find support that will be sustained to the next upside move toward our PT of $185 by 2Q21. Of course, if you are inclined to jump in now for a quick round trip to pick up $22 a share believing no horror virus headline looms, by all means do so. The driving conviction is that, although we are still in the full grip of the crisis, we may at least be past the peak should carry the stock there. If so, it will be near current analyst consensus PT of $111. We are far more bullish feeling that the Wynn fan club inside the broader investor pool can begin driving the stock ever closer to our PT of $185 by early next year at the latest.

Our view is that the stock recovering to $100 implies a lot more than a short term 20%ish upside if no virus horror stories marketed by the eyeball salivating media batter the sector. To us, it is a milestone platform based on what our internal historical trading data on the stock portends. When the shares reach triple digits against growing tailwinds, they tend to stay there a while and move smartly forward from there unless macro scare headlines intrude.

We suspect that is driving some of the thinking among the hedgies that is part of the reason some are adding at even $78 with the virus still calling the shots.

Risks to the thesis

We are dealing with a ferocious virus enemy that clearly takes no prisoners. We face fears of slowly reopening nations finding the virus is undaunted causing them to shut down again. Beyond that is the fearsome prospect of a second wave after the summer weather produces an interim haven and some return to normalcy. Such possibilities will again crush the sector to an extent all over again, but perhaps not to the degree as before. The globe will be far better prepared to confront a possible second wave than it was the first. So, if your apprehension over the clear unchartered water still ahead keeps you away, it's entirely understandable. Yes, cash is king, but kings change while realms remain.

So, any decision you make to either pick up what we believe could be a nice bump sans profit taking to bring Wynn to $100 or still sit it out makes sense.

Our conviction is mostly based on this: If Wynn shares can move to $100 before the hard edge of the crisis ends, we see a very clear sustained support level moving to $185 by 2Q21. The company has traded with great resilience over time and post virus will return to that historical pattern, which we see as an opportunity for a big upside for believers.

But forewarned is forearmed. This is no stock for investors among us with implanted pacemakers fluttering during the virus crisis.

