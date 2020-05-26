Veon stock is beaten down by the Covid crisis but has not recovered much from the shock in March unlike much of the US stock market.

The old saw, goes something like this: If you owe the bank a million dollars you have a problem, but if you owe the bank 10 billion dollars the bank has a problem.

Veon Limited (VEON) is an international wireless telecom operator headquartered in Amsterdam, Netherlands, and primarily operating in emerging markets like Russia and Ukraine as well as frontier markets such as Pakistan and Bangladesh. Its older name was Vimpelcom but it changed its name to Veon in a rebranding exercise. VEON's brands include Beeline, Kyivstar, Djezzy, Jazz Pakistan, Banglalink, and others. In 2011, Vimpelcom acquired Wind Telecom controlled by Egyptian businessman Naguib Sawiris. It ended up with high leverage and was forced to shed assets to get its debt under control which has hammered the stock.

It is still highly leveraged with a thin layer of equity controlling a large debt load. With equity to asset ratio of 4%, it is more investment bank than telecom. It's most definitely not a widow and orphan stock.

Dividend

Veon has a very high trailing dividend yield (~18.5%). For the last few years, it has paid dividends twice a year - in around, Feb/ Mar. and Aug.

Reported Currency Reported Dividend Ex-Date Record Date Pay Date Type Frequency USD 0.150 2020-02-26 2020-02-27 2020-03-05 Cash Div. semi-annually USD 0.130 2019-08-13 2019-08-14 2019-08-23 Cash Div. semi-annually USD 0.170 2019-03-07 2019-03-08 2019-03-20 Cash Div. semi-annually USD 0.120 2018-08-13 2018-08-14 0000-00-00 Cash Div. semi-annually USD 0.170 2018-03-02 2018-03-05 2018-03-13 Cash Div. semi-annually USD 0.110 2017-08-10 2017-08-14 2017-09-06 Cash Div. semi-annually USD 0.195 2017-03-28 2017-03-30 2017-04-12 Cash Div. semi-annually

Free cash flow currently covers the dividends and operating cashflow is more than the market cap.

COVID-19 has resulted in divergent trends across Veon's business, with greater demand for broadband and digital services, offset by a decline in roaming revenues. Given that the impact and duration of this pandemic remain uncertain, VEON believes it is no longer prudent to give financial guidance for 2020. The majority owner L1 Technology says that it sees an opportunity for VEON to capture the long term growth potential of its early-stage data and digital markets, where the population is set to grow by 10% over the next decade, and there is only 34% average digital services penetration.

Control

The company is controlled by Luxembourg based L1T VIP Holdings S.a.r.l., (an investment vehicle for Letter One technology) which is in turn controlled by Mikhail Fridman a Russian-Israeli businessman.

Debt

As of March 31, 2020, Veon had USD 7.5 Billion of debt in various currencies and maturities. Debt appears to be manageable for now as maturities are spread out. However it is imperative that the debt window remains open so that Veon can refinance its obligations ahead of maturity. Veon has total cash and unused committed credit lines of USD 2.72 billion

Summing Up

The stock price is modeling a dividend cut. However, this may not happen as dividend looks to be well covered by cash flow and the majority shareholder (Letter One) may need the dividend to fund other investing activities.

A dividend cut may not be a bad thing as Veon can better use the cash to reduce debt and buy back stock at this depressed level. Currently it has little capacity to invest in the future as 5G starts to roll out especially in its more advanced market such as Russia. It is very much possible the Veon may be a takeover target of a larger, deeper-pocketed operator in the near future who can fund the capital required for 5G. China Mobile (CHL) has been speculated as a possible acquirer. Letter One, as the controlling shareholder will probably be looking for an exit at some point. An exit to a strategic buyer could net shareholders between $5 to $9 per share.

On a 5-year median operating cash flow basis, Veon stock has been severely beaten down and could rebound to over 150% once the COVID crisis abates and the company has been seen to have survived. If you can live with a high possibility of a dividend cut, it may be worth taking a chance with a small portion of your capital. Wall Street analyst ratings are close to very bullish.

In The Fall, a fictional philosophical novel by Albert Camus, the protagonist Jean-Baptiste Clamence, reflects: "I sometimes think of what future historians will say of us. A single sentence will suffice for modern man: he fornicated and read the papers". In our case, (the post-modern man) we don't read the papers but we constantly check our cell phones and social media feed.

We all know that people are very addicted to their smartphones and apart from food and shelter, it's one of the last things they will give up. Given the ubiquity of smartphones, cellular service could be considered a household essential alongside P&G's & Unilever products such as detergent, toothpaste, and paper towels. Given this dynamic and oligopolistic structure of the wireless industry and high cash flow generation Veon should be able to survive this downturn even with its high leverage.

Note: Hat tip to filip erhardt for tipping me to research this stock.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in VEON over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.