Since I last covered Sea Ltd. (SE) post-4Q19 earnings, the stock has been a staggering outperformer. To recap, I was bravely on "hold" on the stock given its ~13x sales multiple, which struck me as somewhat insane at the time, but following the 1Q20 print, I've had a rethink. While back then, I saw Sea as more of an e-commerce/gaming double-header, I am increasingly buying into the idea of Sea as a gateway to the Southeast Asian consumer, a fast-growing population with rising incomes that could drive enormous value creation in the coming years. On a sum-of-parts basis, I believe the current valuation can be justified by the more established but still fast-growing e-commerce and gaming businesses, while optionality around digital banking, streaming, and payments could drive additional upside.

Shopee's Take Rate Drags Despite GMV Outperformance

Sea's e-commerce platform, Shopee, missed expectations for both revenue and EBITDA as a deceleration in the take-rate (+0.9%pts YoY; -1.2%pts QoQ) offset a strong gross merchandise value (GMV) performance at $6.2bn (+74% YoY) on increased COVID-19-driven e-commerce spending.

That said, I would be more inclined to view the lower take-rate (mainly marketplace/3P-driven) as transitory given it was driven mainly by COVID-19-driven disruptions in cross-border business and logistics, as well as relief measures for merchants. In Thailand, for instance, Shopee is giving out seller support to its merchants in the form of ads and vouchers, while waiving the commission fee for its free shipping program for one month (vs. the typical 4% charge). Cross border merchants have also benefited through lower commissions, advertising rebates, and lower logistics costs. With the cross-border flow now recovering in the region on the back of China's reopening, however, we should see the take-rate return relatively quickly.

The outsized GMV strength reflected the more pronounced COVID-19 effect in Southeast Asia, where FMCG/staples purchases have been forced online as a result of enforced lockdowns, which have led to earlier offline retail closures or in some cases, no operations whatsoever (e.g., malls in Thailand). Shopee deserves some credit for adjusting to shifting consumer needs amid COVID-19, as it revised its offerings over the last two months to address the online FMCG demand surge (vs. the prior skew toward apparel, beauty products, etc.). Volumes on the Shoppee platform have been eye-popping - the number of orders rose 111% YoY to ~430m for the quarter.

Free Fire Strength Leads Gaming Outperformance

Garena's adjusted revenue reached $512m for the quarter, on the back of growth in the playing user base - quarterly paying users increased 73% YoY to 36m, driving an expansion in the adjusted EBITDA margin to 58% in 1Q20.

Garena's results continue to be buoyed by the outperformance of its self-developed game Free Fire, which recently reached a record high 80m peak daily active users (DAU). Free Fire was also the highest-grossing mobile game in South East Asia in 1Q20, in line with the steep 73% YoY rise in quarterly paying users.

Surprisingly, PUBG Mobile lite and Call of Duty Mobile (CODM) have yet to make much of a dent in Free Fire's performance thus far. Note that CODM was officially launched globally in Sep 2019, but despite the initial positive response, its popularity appears to be waning – CODM has dropped off Android's Top 10 grossing ranks in South East Asia (ex-Indonesia and Philippines) by end-March.

CODM (1Q20) Thailand 15 Indonesia 5 Philippines 5 Malaysia 16 Singapore 17

By contrast, Free Fire continues to perform strongly on the Android platform in Thailand and Indonesia, while gaining traction in India, as well as Latin American countries.

Free Fire (1Q20) Thailand 1 Indonesia 1 Philippines 23 Malaysia 4 India 1 Brazil 1 Mexico 1 Argentina 1 Colombia 1

The fact that SE's Free Fire Max is now in beta mode, with higher-spec, enhanced graphics to boot, is a key positive. With Phoenix Labs also preparing the high-spec Dauntless for a mobile launch (no hard timeline yet), SE appears to be targeting higher-value users in target markets. With gamers able to use a common login ID for both Free Fire and Free Fire Max, the enhanced connectivity bodes well for the upcoming launch. Further tie-ups with Tencent (OTCPK:TCEHY) for the distribution of games in new regions could drive incremental earnings to the gaming segment as well. By my estimates, every additional quarterly average user will result in an incremental ~0.3% growth in revenue, assuming average revenue per paying user (ARPPU) remains constant.

Digital Financial Services Sees Rapidly Increasing Adoption

In 1Q20, GAAP revenue for the segment reached $10.3m (+352% YoY), with adjusted revenue also growing strongly at 278% YoY to $10.7m. The accelerated growth in the quarter was mainly due to the rapid adoption of digital financial services offered for consumers and businesses, as well as the deepening integration of SeaMoney with Shopee. For context, the incremental opportunity here is vast - in 1Q20, total payment volume (TPV) of SeaMoney's mobile wallet exceeded $1bn, with quarterly paying users for mobile wallet services surpassing 10m.

Further, April saw >40% of Shopee's gross orders in Indonesia settled using SeaMoney mobile wallet services, suggesting strong synergistic potential between the e-commerce and DFS businesses. SeaMoney has also collaborated with Google (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL) as a payment method for Google Play Store in Thailand. The opportunity set for DFS is vast longer term, with plenty of low-hanging fruit for the company to capitalize upon as well in the near term.

Valuations May Not Be That Demanding

Assuming an ~15x fwd P/E multiple for Garena (a discount to its gaming peers given Garena's smaller TAM), and a ~25x FY22 P/E multiple to the e-commerce business (a premium to account for the growth potential), as well as a projected net cash position of ~$3bn for FY20, this would imply the market assigning little value to the payments business. Now, assuming SE can command a ~5x EV/Sales multiple for its payments business (vs. peer group range of 4-13x), this would add ~$1.4bn to the sum-of-parts or ~$2-3/share (post-dilution from converts). Note that the valuation does not account for SE's upcoming digital banking or streaming businesses, both of which present significant long-term optionality. Key risks to the thesis include a delayed path to profitability for the e-commerce business, as well as macro and consumer weakness.

Value (US$ mn) Comments Gaming 16,671 ~15X 2021E P/E E-Commerce 27,345 ~25X 2022E P/E Payments 1,400 ~5X 2022E EV/Sales Net cash 3,151 FY20E net cash Total SOTP 48,567 Total # of shares (NYSE:M) 568 NAV/share ($) 85.5

