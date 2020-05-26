Ross Stores (ROST) reported 2010 Q1 results after the market closed on Thursday. While Q1 results were significantly impacted by the pandemic and mandatory shutdowns, we believe Ross' business model is well-situated to ride out the current crisis and likely take share from weaker retailers such as department stores and specialty retailers. More importantly, the company has continued to accumulate inventory including packaway items that will keep its store shelves full as stores are reopening. We think Ross and the off-price retailers are better-prepared to weather the current storm and grab additional market share from struggling sectors such as department stores.

2020 Q1 Results

Ross reported 2020 Q1 results following industry leader TJX (TJX). The story was a similar one as Ross experienced significant disruption to its business due to the virus and store closures. The company reported Q1 sales of $1.8 billion compared to $3.8 billion from 2019. Diluted EPS fell from $1.15 per share last year to a loss of $0.87 per share. The company had $2.7 billion of cash on hand at the end of the quarter and inventory stood at $1.7 billion, after a $314 million one-time inventory impairment that shaved off $0.58 per share from EPS. Overall, investors are looking past the challenging Q1 as Ross began opening stores on May 14 with ~700 locations reopened so far. Ross opted not to report same-store sales figures which is understandable. We think the company has taken proactive measures to protect its balance sheet by drawing down $800 million from its revolver and issuing $2 billion of bonds offering. Similar to other players in the space, Ross is aggressively cutting expenses and capital outlays in order to preserve firepower for when the economy reopens. As discussed below, there will likely be abundant merchandise availabilities due to retail bankruptcies and Ross is better-positioned than other retailers such as department stores and many specialty stores due to its recession-resistant business model and track record.

(Source: Company Filings)

It is worth noting that cash flow from operations was a negative $1.1 billion due to an imbalance between accounts payable and net earnings. The company continued to pay for its merchandise despite all stores being shut which resulted in a large drawdown on its cash balance. However, we think the company will be well-prepared to reopen and the payment balance should be restored once the operation is back on track.

Recession-Resistant

The best way to analyze the ability of Ross to ride out tough economic conditions is to examine its historical performance. Along with its larger peer TJX, the off-price retailer reported positive same-store sales growth in 2008 and substantial growth in 2009. The reason for the outperformance is simply that consumers trade down during economic downturn and treasury hunting becomes more prevalent than indulging on full-price items. More importantly, excess inventory and markdowns by full-price retailers create buying opportunities for off-price peers, and manufacturing excess also provided more product options. The smaller format of off-price retailers also benefited as large-box department stores went out of favor. Apparel remains one of the least disrupted retail categories by Amazon (AMZN), despite the latter's ambition including rumored interest in the now-defunct J.C. Penney. None of the off-price retailers have meaningful e-commerce presence as the brick-and-mortar model still produces enviable comps growth and their purchasing model makes online order management particularly challenging. The lower unit cost also makes e-commerce a money-losing scheme and consumers have not really asked for it.

(Source: Market Realist)

It is important to understand that the business model Ross centers around acquiring appealing merchandise at deep discounts and selling them for lower markup compared to full-price competitors. There are two main types of products sourced opportunistically: "close-out" products are sourced from opportunities including manufacturing overruns and canceled orders; packaway merchandise is acquired at deep discounts and stored for release at a later time and accounted for ~46% of Ross total inventory.

(Source: IR Deck)

One of the consequences of this setup is that gross margins are significantly lower for off-price retailers compared to traditional retailers, with the exception of the smallest of the off-price trio Burlington Stores (BURL) due to different store sizes and merchandising strategies. Ross is known for its focus on packaway products which are usually base fashion designs that are less likely to go out of fashion next season.

Valuations

Ross has a market cap of $33 billion and trades at 13x EV/2019 EBITDA. The company is one of the largest off-price chains in the U.S. behind TJX and ahead of Burlington in terms of store count. We think Ross is fairly valued given that it trades at a similar multiple as the industry leader TJX does. Burlington has a premium valuation most likely due to its small base, bigger whitespace for growth, and opportunities for margin improvements. Overall, we think Ross is fairly valued within its off-price peer set and should continue to trade closely with its peers assuming no major execution discrepancies.

(Source: Public Filings and Bloomberg)

The off-price channel has performed strongly through economic cycles and in particular, it has outperformed both the broader market and the SPDR S&P Retail ETF (XRT) by a wide margin. Burlington has achieved the best performance with a 265% total share price appreciation. For Ross, we think the company is well-positioned to continue outperforming the market due to its higher growth rate compared to the broader retail industry. The off-price channel is most likely to take market share from department stores and specialty stores due to their better consumer value proposition, solid balance sheet, and demonstrated track record during the 2008 GFC.

(Source: Bloomberg)

Summary

We think off-price retailers are one of the best ways to place a contrarian bet on the retail sector. Although COVID-19 will impose heavy burdens on many retailers in the business, we are confident that Ross has the financial wherewithal to compete and prosper in a post-COVID world.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.