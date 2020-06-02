CBRE is in much better shape than it was before the global financial crisis, with more stable recurring revenue, a stronger balance sheet and better liquidity position.

Seeking Alpha: Can you briefly summarize your bullish thesis for readers who may not have seen it yet?

Stanislas Capital: CBRE stock price went down during the market sell-off but did not recover like most stocks, as investors are worried about the future prospects of the company. In the short-term, they fear that a lower number of transactions could impact the company’s profitability and leads to an aggressive price competitive environment. Besides, given the challenging economic environment, investors may simply prefer to avoid cyclical companies, especially those with a poor track record during the last financial crisis. Finally, in the long-run, they believe that the demand for office space could be structurally impaired because of an increasing use of telecommuting.

While we agree that short-term demand will be weak, we believe that the highly variable cost base and the asset-light business model provide some flexibility and that depressed valuation multiples already account for a significant business deterioration. Moreover, the company is in far better shape than in 2007, with a stronger balance sheet, a better liquidity profile and more stable recurring revenue. As a result, we believe that the company is in good position to withstand the storm and leverage its strong brand reputation, superior IT infrastructure and global complete service offering to keep gaining market share over weaker competitors, once the economic environment improves.

While the long-term demand for office space has to be monitored, the permanent decline is just one scenario among others. Indeed, conflicting trends prevent from drawing any definitive conclusions. In any case, such fundamental change would take time and we believe that CBRE would be able to adapt if that happens. In the meantime, the company is in good position to benefit from 1) vendors consolidation, 2) outsourcing and 3) institutionalization of real estate. As clients reduce the number of services providers that they use, CBRE is well positioned to remain the main service provider given its full global service offering and superior IT capabilities. Besides, CBRE is only one of the few players offering a global facility management outsourcing service offering, which allow the company to benefit from the increasing demand for real estate functions outsourcing. Finally, the institutionalization of real estate will support the demand for commercial real estate assets, and therefore services, over the coming years.

SA: How much concern about the impact of the work from home trend on the demand for office space is justified? Will the majority of employees return to the office in the medium term (say 12 months from now) or is this a permanent shift? How does this impact the demand for CBRE’s services?

Stanislas Capital: While we believe that most people will get back to work in the medium term, it is still too early to tell how the pandemic will permanently impact the demand for office space as two conflicting trends are ongoing. In one hand, as remote-working from home is easily accessible, employers could reduce the numbers of employees coming to the office in order to reduce rental costs by reducing their real estate footprint. In other hand, companies could adopt new space organizations which allocate more space per employee (more private space such as personal offices, more distance between desks…) in order to respect social distancing and help their employees to feel safe. In some case, companies could even open new smaller offices in less densely populated areas and closer to their employees’ residence areas.

Even though we believe that working from home offers several benefits, we also know that most people like to go to the office to see something else than home, be more focused and less distracted, have social interactions, meet coworkers and exchange ideas. As a result, we believe that a significant portion of people currently working from home will be back to the office, reducing the risk of sizable decrease for office space.

Capital markets (property sales and associated financings) and leasing activities will likely be the businesses the most impacted by a lower demand for office space, as the number of transactions and leases will decrease. These businesses account for roughly 50% of total fee revenue, and around half of those 50% are derived from office transactions and leases. Keep also in mind that investors such as pension funds, insurance and private equity funds need to purchase real estate assets, therefore lower office purchases would likely translate in more purchases in other real estate categories such as multifamily, industrials, retails...

SA: To follow up, what are the industry and company-specific growth drivers that can offset any headwind from the work from home trend?

Stanislas Capital: Even if the global demand for office space is lower than it used to be, CBRE should still be able to benefit from three structural trends: vendors consolidation, facility management outsourcing and the institutionalization of real estate. First of all, thanks to its full service offering and strong brand reputation, CBRE should keep gaining market share as corporate clients tend to reduce the number of service providers that they use. Besides, being one of few players providing global outsourcing services, CBRE is poised to grow its outsourcing business as multinational clients have an increasing desire to outsource various non-core real estate functions. Finally, the institutionalization of real estate will keep attracting investments as capital is readily available and attractive traditional investment opportunities (namely bonds) are rare.

Depending on how companies will react to the pandemic, CBRE could eventually benefit from an increasing space density per employee or/and an increasing demand for space reorganization as corporate will adapt the work space to the new social distancing world. Finally, some companies could opt to diversify their footprint by opening smaller offices in sub-urbans, closer to their employees’ homes and outside from over-crowded locations.

SA: Given the well-known and obvious bear case, how can investors manage risk? Would a pair trade make sense against one of the direct peers mentioned or other real estate companies?

Stanislas Capital: The most effective risk management technique is portfolio diversification. A pair trade with Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK) or Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) does not seem appropriate as these companies benefit from the same structural tailwinds. Unfortunately, our coverage of the office REIT sector is limited, so we do not have a name to propose for a pair trade. But we encourage readers to share ideas in the comment section.

