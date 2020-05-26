The company offers a combination of business resilience and growth while trading at attractive valuation multiples compared to its peers.

Synopsys (SNPS) released another strong quarterly report, beating expectations and also raising earnings guidance for 2020, as demand for design, verification, and IP solutions remains strong to attend the semiconductor industry. As valuation multiples are still attractive on a comparative basis, Synopsys is an interesting name in the technology sector, as the company combines growth potential and business resilience in these uncertain times.

Q2 2020 Earnings Highlights and Outlook

Revenue came in at $861.3 million, up 3% over a year ago and surpassing expectations by 3% as well. The biggest contributor for revenue was the EDA (Electronic Design Automation) business vertical, which totaled $511.4 million, nearly up 4% over a year ago. Excluding the hardware part, which faced tough comparisons given strong Q2 2019 results, growth was within the company's long-term financial objective of mid to high single-digit growth for this vertical.

Revenue of Intellectual Property & System Integration business vertical remained stable at $260 million and Software Integrity increased to $88.3 million, up 6% over a year ago, despite the impact of business decision delays, as companies were in the process of adapting to working restrictions after COVID-19 outbreak.

As costs and expenses were little changed over the last twelve months, non-GAAP operating margin came in at 25.7% and remained on track to generate a 200 bps increase for FY 2020. Splitting by segment, Semiconductor & System Design segment, which is formed by EDA and IP & System Integration verticals, delivered adjusted operating margin of 27.1% from 26.8% a year ago, and Software Integrity was 13.3% from 10.1% a year ago.

As a result, non-GAAP earnings per share were $1.22, handily above expectations of $0.99 and up 5% over a year ago, driven by operational execution, as the company managed to contain costs and benefited from top-line growth.

Synopsys has also expanded its customer base during the quarter. In EDA, Synopsys Fusion Compiler won key undisclosed deals in 5G, edge computing, graphic gaming GPU, and mobile semiconductor business. Meanwhile, Synopsys expanded the collaboration with Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO), which already deploys Synopsys Fusion Design Platform in large scale.

In addition, Synopsys Verification Platform finished deals with 13 new customers for its hardware products and also expanded its verification software in hyperscale, semiconductors, and systems segments. Further, the IP vertical got competitive wins in a major internet services and AI company as well as in a fabless semiconductor company, and the Software Integrity segment broadened current agreements, adding new products available to customers.

This positive business momentum is also evidenced by the current non-cancelable backlog that reached $4.8 billion in the quarter, representing roughly 142% of the revenue recorded in 2019. This backlog, alongside Synopsys's recurring revenue around 90%, provides a relatively stable business environment to the company, as companies continue to invest in new technologies in artificial intelligence, 5G, IoT, and cloud end markets, driving demand for Synopsys's solutions, despite the uncertainties with regards to the pace of the economic recovery.

Underscored by this scenario and assuming expectations of revenue more concentrated in the second half of the year, Synopsys reaffirmed its revenue target in the range of $3.6 billion to $3.65 billion for the fiscal year 2020, representing a growth of 7.1% to 8.6%, consistent with the company's long-term objective of high-single-digit revenue growth.

Furthermore, the company also reaffirmed its non-GAAP operating margin target of 27% and raised fiscal 2020 non-GAAP EPS target to $5.21-5.28 range, which is $0.03 above the original target and represents a growth of roughly 15% over 2019.

In my view, the EPS target is still conservative, as market consensus is currently sitting at $5.39. That said, we can also see below that consensus points to EPS double-digit growth for the coming years, in line with Synopsys's long-term financial objective.

Source: Seeking Alpha

Financial Analysis and Valuation

Synopsys has been able to sustain the operating margin above 12% over the past 5 years. It is encouraging to see tough, operating margin near 16% in the recent quarters, as a reflection of gross profit margin expansion and decreasing SG&A expenses during the period.

Source: YChart

In order to assess Synopsys's profitability on a relative basis, I will compare the company with other two system design enablement peers (Ansys (NASDAQ:ANSS) and Cadence (NASDAQ:CDNS)) as well as the technology broader sector, using as reference the Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (NYSEARCA:XLK) and the application software segment of the same ETF.

This comparison is clearly unfavorable to Synopsys, as its gross profit margin, operating income margin, and ROIC lag direct peers (Ansys and Cadence) and the broader sector as well.

Source: Data from Finbox, consolidated by the author

Shifting to the valuation analysis, Synopsys trades at significantly lower P/E, EV/EBITDA, and EV/Revenue multiples compared to Ansys and Cadence. On the table below, we can see that the valuation gap varies broadly, ranging from 14.1% (as compared to Cadence EV/EBITDA multiple) to 112.5% (relative to Ansys EV/Revenue multiple). On average, the valuation gap is 47.7%, taking into consideration all three multiples (P/E, EV/EBITDA, and EV/Revenue) for Ansys and Cadence.

As long-term earnings growth forecasts of both Synopsys and Ansys sit around 15% and Cadence is expected to growth at a more modest 11%, I see current analysis quite applicable, if not a little conservative, taking into consideration Cadence's lower growth forecast, which suggests an upside as high as the valuation gap, or 47.7%, from Synopsys's current price level.

Source: Data from Finbox, consolidated by the author

On the other hand, as long as Synopsys continues to show weaker profitability metrics compared to Ansys and Cadence, Synopsys may keep trading at a discount to its two direct peers, although probably not as much as it is at the moment.

In terms of price action, shares of Synopsys have recently broken the resistance from previous highs in February and continue to trade above 20-day, 50-day, and 200-day moving averages, giving no sign of losing momentum so far. While some price consolidation is possible at this level, given the strong surge occurred since lows seen in March, the scenario remains positive for a sustainable uptrend trajectory going forward.

Source: YChart

Takeaway

Underscored by continued demand for new technologies, Synopsys remains a solid business, with several project wins during the quarter and forecasts of high-single-digit revenue growth and double-digit earnings growth for fiscal 2020.

As Synopsys's business outlook is not expected to be seriously affected by the ongoing pandemic or the pace of the reopening of the economy, the company offers a combination of business resilience and growth going forward, in addition to be trading at attractive valuation multiples compared to its peers.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in SNPS over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.