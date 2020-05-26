3 Safe Blue Chip Growth Stocks Retirees Can Trust

Phoenix is a strategy, not a specific portfolio. Feel free to cherry pick these ideas and make sure to only invest discretionary savings you won't need for 5+ years and own them in a diversified and prudently risk managed portfolio.

BABA is a speculative 10/11 SWAN hyper growth stock whose very strong balance sheet, A+ stable rating from all agencies, and low accounting fraud risk makes it a potentially attractive long-term investment. 2.5% or less risk cap recommendation.

SEIC is a fast growing 11/11 quality Super SWAN dividend champion. It's about 11% undervalued and has 20% CAGR 5-year consensus return potential.

MDU is one of the fastest growing dividend champion utilities most people have never heard of. Very safe 4% yield, 25% undervalued and 26% CAGR consensus return potential through 2022.

During the worst recession in 75 years, Dividend Kings and I are only buying off the Phoenix watchlist, representing 63 of the world's strongest and safest blue chip quality companies.

(Source: imgflip)

Dividend investing has always been popular and it's not hard to understand why.

Since 1870, 66% of the market's historical inflation-adjusted total returns have been from dividends.

(Source: Ben Carlson)

Even factoring in the Great Depression and major economic crises like the Great Recession, the inflation-adjusted growth rate of S&P 500 dividends over the last 100 years has been 2% CAGR or about 5% CAGR in nominal terms.

"Companies will always do their best to protect dividend payments and there is substantial empirical data on the strong signaling effects of dividends for stock prices." - Morgan Stanley equity strategists Michael Wilson and Adam Virgadamo.

US companies try their best to avoid dividend cuts as you can see from historical recessionary data.

(Sources: Moon Capital Management, NBER, Multipl.com)

However, every downturn is different and this is the first recession in which we voluntarily shut down much of the economy for several months.

(Source: Ben Carlson)

The size of dividend cuts varies wildly in any given downturn and Goldman Sachs estimates that the S&P 500 will cut dividends by 25% this year.

Morgan Stanley estimates the market is pricing in 15% cuts for the S&P 500 in 2020 and believes that might be overly pessimistic.

"We suspect many management teams will be reluctant to cut dividends and be willing to use some cash on hand to support dividends." - Morgan Stanley

While over 250 companies have cut or suspended dividends so far, roughly 8% of all dividend-paying companies, the statistics on the S&P 500 are far less grim.

"So far in 2020, 133 S&P 500 companies have raised their dividends, they add. Some of those increases, however, occurred before the pandemic blew up in the U.S. in mid-March. For example, Kimberly-Clark (ticker: KMB) on Jan. 23 announced it would pay a quarterly dividend of $1.07 a share, up nearly 4% from $1.03. By the Morgan Stanley analysts’ count, 38 S&P 500 companies had cut or suspended their payouts year to date. Factoring in cuts, suspensions and increases, dividend payouts are down about 2% this year, according to the research note." - Morgan Stanley (emphasis added)

As of May 5th, Morgan estimates that S&P dividends are down just 2% which is in line with the 1990 Gulf War recession. 16.6 times as many S&P 500 companies have raised their dividends as cut them so far this year.

Mind you the number of S&P 500 cutters is likely to rise significantly given that economists expect the GDP decline of this recession to be between 4 and 6X that of the average recession since 1945.

(Source: Ben Carlson)

But the point is that dividends are far more stable than stock prices over time. And while avoiding all dividend cuts isn't possible during a recession of this magnitude, that doesn't mean we shouldn't try our best.

Phoenix Watchlist: Companies Likely To Rise From The Ashes Of This Recession To Soar To New Heights While Preserving Or Growing Dividends

I've spent the last two months building and maintaining the Phoenix Watchlist for Dividend Kings, and thus far we have yet to see any company cut its dividend, while over a dozen have raised them.

That's because these are some of the highest quality and financially strongest companies on earth, as seen by both objective and qualitative statistics.

Fundamental Stats On 63 Company Phoenix Watchlist

Average quality score: 10.0/11 SWAN quality vs. 9.6 average dividend aristocrat

quality vs. 9.6 average dividend aristocrat Average dividend safety score: 4.7/5 vs. 4.6 average dividend aristocrat (about 3% dividend cut risk in this recession)

vs. 4.6 average dividend aristocrat (about 3% dividend cut risk in this recession) Average payout ratio: 53% vs. 61% industry safety guideline

Average debt/capital: 42% vs. 44% industry safety guideline

Average yield: 3.4% vs. 2.1% S&P 500 and 2.5% aristocrats

Average discount to fair value: 10% vs. 44% overvalued S&P 500

Average dividend growth streak: 23.6 years vs. 25+ aristocrats, 20+ Graham Standard of Excellence

vs. 25+ aristocrats, 20+ Graham Standard of Excellence Average 5-year dividend growth rate: 11.3% CAGR vs. 8.3% CAGR average aristocrat

Average long-term analyst growth consensus: 9.8% CAGR vs. 7.1% CAGR average aristocrat, 5% to 7% CAGR S&P 500 historical norm

Average forward PE: 17.2 vs. 22.0 S&P 500

Average earnings yield: 5.8% vs. 4.3% S&P 500

Average PEG ratio: 1.97 vs. 2.17 historical vs. 2.76 S&P 500

Average return on capital: 108% (85th% Industry Percentile, Very High Quality/Wide Moat according to Joel Greenblatt)

(85th% Industry Percentile, Very High Quality/Wide Moat according to Joel Greenblatt) Average 13-year median ROC: 103% (stable moat/quality)

Average 5-year ROC trend: +5% CAGR (stable moat/quality)

Average S&P credit rating: A vs. A- average aristocrat

vs. A- average aristocrat Average annual volatility: 24.0% vs. 22.5% average aristocrat (and 26% average Master List stock)

Average market cap: $122 billion (mega-cap)

Average 5-year total return potential: 3.4% yield + 9.8% CAGR long-term growth + 2.1% CAGR valuation boost = 15.3% CAGR (11% to 20% CAGR with 25% margin of error)

Probability weighted expected average 5-year total return: 6% to 16% CAGR

These are some of the highest quality blue chips, SWANs, and Super SWANs in the world. That's based on their objective quality metrics, such as returns on capital and dividend growth streaks, as well as subjective measures like credit ratings.

(Source: the University of St. Petersberg)

The average credit score for Phoenix companies is "A," implying 30-year bankruptcy risk of about 0.7%.

(Source: F.A.S.T Graphs, FactSet Research)

Even more impressive is that the average probability-weighted long-term return potential of these companies is about 11% CAGR, which factors in that 20% to 40% of companies won't grow as expected over time, according to Peter Lynch, Howard Marks, and John Templeton.

That's compared to the 6% to 10% CAGR long-term return potential of the S&P 500, which yields 1.5% less than Phoenix companies and is expected to grow about 1.5% to 5% CAGR slower.

These "Blue Chips You Can Trust" articles are meant to highlight three Phoenix watchlist companies.

These are either brand new additions to the list (the list turns over about 5% per week due to replacing overvalued names) or highlighting an existing name that DK members have requested a deep dive on.

This week's theme is faster growing blue chips, so let's take a look at three that high-yield, dividend growth investors and pure growth investors can safely consider for their diversified and prudently risk-managed portfolios.

MDU Resources (MDU): A Fast Growing Dividend Champion Utility With Strong Infrastructure Growth Catalyst

When it comes to growth utilities, we need to keep in mind that most utilities grow at 2% to 4% over time. Thus, a "growth utility" is anything with some business model catalysts that will allow for stronger long-term growth, such as MDU Resources.

(Source: earnings presentation)

According to FactSet, 33% of the S&P 500 has pulled 2020 guidance entirely. MDU offered new guidance on May 7th that was about 7% lower than at the start of the year (mid-range), but long-term growth guidance of 5% to 8% CAGR was maintained.

As we'll soon see, analysts are optimistic that MDU's growth will be at the higher end of that range, making it one of the fastest-growing utilities in America in the coming years.

In fact, the S&P 500's historical earnings growth rate over the last 20 years, which includes two recessions, has been about 6% CAGR.

(Source: F.A.S.T Graphs, FactSet Research)

6% to 8% CAGR is what most analysts expect going forward, meaning that MDU's growth could match that of the overall S&P 500 and be about double that of most utilities.

BUT during the worst economy in 75 years, safety must always come first, so let's begin our analysis of MDU Resources with a Dividend Safety Check.

MDU Safety Analysis

2020 consensus payout ratio 51% vs. 47% last time vs. 75% safe for this industry

Debt/capital: 46% vs. 44% last time vs. 60% safe

Debt/EBITDA: 3.2 vs. 5.5 or less safe

Interest coverage ratio: 4.8 vs. 3+ safe

S&P credit rating: BBB+ negative outlook (5% 30-year bankruptcy risk)

Fitch credit rating: BBB+ stable outlook (5% 30-year bankruptcy risk)

Moody’s credit rating: Not rated

Dividend growth streak: 29 years, dividend champion

F-score 7/9 vs. 4+ safe, 7+ very safe = very low short-term bankruptcy risk

Safety score: 5/5 very safe

Dividend cut risk in this recession: 2% to 4%

The quantitative screen on all relevant metrics shows MDU's dividend is likely very safe in this recession.

Its debt/capital is very low for a utility, as is the payout ratio. Debt/EBITDA and interest coverage ratio also provide significant buffers to this recession, which the company will need for reasons I'll discuss in a moment.

EBITDA would have to fall 72% for leverage to hit the safe limit for the industry.

EBITDA would have to fall 38% for interest coverage to hit safe level.

EPS would have to fall 75% for dividend payout ratio to hit the safety limit.

However, as Ben Graham said in 1951's revised edition of Securities Analysis, a quantitative analysis is just a good starting point in analyzing a company.

"...a satisfactory statistical exhibition is a necessary though by no means a sufficient condition for a favorable decision by the analyst." - Ben Graham, Securities Analysis

Which is where qualitative assessments from S&P, Fitch, and management itself comes in.

First, let's examine the reason that S&P recently placed MDU on a negative outlook, indicating it could potentially be downgraded from BBB+ to BBB (still investment grade).

From March 30th:

MDU Resources Group Inc. And Subsidiaries' Outlooks Revised To Negative; Ratings Affirmed Based on recent strategic acquisitions of construction materials and construction services companies, as well as a publicly stated strategy to further grow its non-utility businesses through project builds and acquisitions, we expect that MDU Resources Group Inc.'s (MDUR) strategy going forward will be more skewed toward growing its higher-risk non-utility businesses than we had previously expected.

As such, we are revising our outlooks on MDUR and its subsidiaries to negative from stable. We are affirming our ratings on MDUR and its subsidiaries, including our 'BBB+' issuer credit rating (ICR) and 'A-2' short-term ICR on MDUR.

In addition we are now assessing MDUR's consolidated financial measures under our standard volatility table, reflecting our expectation for the company's business mix, and our view that the company has to maintain stronger financial measures to maintain the rating.

The negative outlook on MDUR and its rated subsidiaries reflects our expectation that although the company's utility operations will remain a significant contributor to the overall business mix, it will also continue to grow its more cyclical non-utility businesses throughout our base case while maintaining funds from operations (FFO) to debt of about 21%-23%." - S&P

This is where an understanding of MDU's business model is important.

(Source: Investor presentation)

MDU is actually a conglomerate of eight subsidiaries operating in electric, gas utilities, construction materials, construction services, and pipelines/midstream.

Its utility businesses are mostly located in the midwest/western states.

(Source: Investor presentation)

Its other business segments give it a presence in 43 states, and are the key growth drivers going forward.

46% of EBITDA is from utilities with 54% from construction while the earnings mix was 64% construction and 36% utilities over the past year.

(Source: F.A.S.T Graphs, FactSet Research)

MDU's non-utility businesses make its earnings far more volatile than most of its peers. Following the 2001 recession (very mild), earnings declined by 10%, and following the Great Recession, earnings fell for four years, a total of 44%.

However, this is why management has traditionally run very low debt levels in good times, so that during recessions it can still maintain safe leverage and interest coverage ratios to maintain a strong investment-grade credit rating.

(Source: YCharts)

For example, over the past five years, MDU's average debt/EBITDA has been about 3.5 vs. 5.5 safe and interest coverage has averaged about 4.5 vs. 3+ safe.

(Source: F.A.S.T Graphs, FactSet Research)

Similarly, MDU's payout ratio has been very conservative for a diversified utility. In the past 20 years, its payout ratio has only exceeded the 75% safe level in 2015 when the oil crash resulted in it hitting 80%.

Most of the time MDU's payout ratio runs 40% to 60%, a very conservative level that delivers plenty of safety buffer for recessions.

Even following the Great Recession, which saw earnings fall for four conservative years, the payout ratio peaked at 59%, well below the safety guidelines for this industry.

Here is the current EPS growth consensus for MDU according to analysts.

2020: -4% (51% payout ratio including 5% dividend hike)

2021: +9% (47% payout ratio including 1% consensus dividend hike)

2022: +7% (45% payout ratio including 4% consensus dividend hike)

The Great Lockdown Recession is expected to be short enough, and MDU's current business mix so resilient that earnings declines this year are expected to be 60% smaller than the 2001 recession's and 90% smaller than during the Great Recession.

"We could revise the outlook back to stable if the company maintains its business mix in line with our expectations while achieving FFO to debt comfortably above 22%.” -S&P

TTM FFO/debt is currently 25%. That is likely to decline a bit during this recession, thus the reason for the negative outlook from S&P.

However, given that 2021 and 2022 are expected to see strong growth return, the risk of a downgrade to BBB is not very high, barring the recession proving far more severe than most economists currently expect.

Fitch's last update on MDU was from January 3rd, 2020, pre-pandemic and it has yet to make any changes to its BBB+ stable outlook.

"Fitch Ratings has affirmed the ratings of MDU Resources Group, Inc. (MDU; Issuer Default Rating [IDR] BBB+). Fitch has also affirmed the ratings of its regulated utility subsidiaries Montana-Dakota Utilities Co. (BBB+) and Cascade Natural Gas Corporation (Cascade; BBB+) along with those of Centennial Energy Holdings, Inc. (Centennial; BBB), the holding company for MDU's non-utility operations. The Rating Outlook remains Stable for all four entities. MDU's ratings and Stable Outlook reflect the regulatory diversity provided by its ownership of low-risk regulated utilities, its exposure to financially sound unregulated businesses, a conservative financing policy and solid credit metrics for the rating category. A corporate reorganization to a holding company structure strengthens the qualitative features of the credit."- Fitch (emphasis added)

Fitch considers all four of MDU's business segments to be financially sound and its utilities to be low-risk. Fitch appreciates the company's conservative debt levels over time, including maintaining far lower leverage ratios and stronger interest coverage ratios in good economic times.

"The company's growth in its unregulated construction businesses, both organically and via several small tuck-in acquisitions, is keeping pace with the strong growth of MDU's lower risk utility and FERC-regulated midstream operations. Consequently, MDU's business mix is expected to remain stable over the next five years and Fitch estimates MDU's regulated operations will remain greater than 50% of consolidated EBITDA through 2023." - Fitch (emphasis added)

Fitch expects MDU to maintain a good balance between lower risk utilities and faster-growing construction businesses, approximately 50% EBITDA from each segment.

"Montana-Dakota's ratings reflect the relatively low-risk nature of its integrated electric and gas utility business, moderate regulatory diversity, credit-supportive rate mechanisms, robust ring-fencing provisions and manageable capex. Credit metrics are adequate for the current rating category with FFO-adjusted leverage projected by Fitch to hover around the low 4.0x through 2023." - Fitch (emphasis added)

Fitch expects leverage to average in the low 4s through 2023, far below the safe 5.5 level for diversified utilities.

"Fitch estimates regulated utilities' share of consolidated capital investments will approximate 73% of total capex over 2019-2023, compared with roughly 36% in 2014, when the exploration and production (E&P) segment represented the bulk of investments. Utility capex primarily targets upgrades of electric and gas infrastructure and renewable investments. Fitch forecasts the regulated utilities to generate roughly 42% of consolidated EBITDA in 2023 compared with 24% back in 2014 when E&P's share was 40%. Coupled with the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC)-regulated pipeline business, Fitch estimates MDU's regulated operations will contribute greater than 50% of consolidated EBITDA compared with approximately 30% in 2014." - Fitch (emphasis added)

MDU is prioritizing its capex on the regulated side of its businesses, and compared to the oil boom years ending in 2014 (when oil peaked at $110), EBITDA from regulated/utility businesses is expected to be 66% greater, 50%.

Fitch is not ignoring the cyclical nature of MDU's construction businesses, though notes that the company sold off its more volatile oil E&P businesses during the oil crash of 2014 to 2016.

"Fitch's primary credit concern continues to be MDU's cash flow exposure to unregulated operations, which gradually diminished with past divestitures of volatile businesses, but remains present nonetheless. Fitch projects Centennial's non-utility operations will contribute approximately 55% of MDU's EBITDA over the next five years. Fitch estimates the construction materials and construction services businesses will represent 80%-85% of Centennial's EBITDA over 2019-2023, with the remainder generated by the pipeline and midstream segment, which consists almost entirely of FERC-regulated pipeline operations. On a positive note, these businesses have generated relatively stable earnings over recent years, are financially robust, and are not capital intensive." - Fitch (emphasis added)

A very conservative approach to debt is a key reason that MDU has become a dividend champion and retains its BBB+ stable rating from Fitch.

"Conservative Financing Policy: Fitch recognizes MDU's continued commitment to managing its businesses' balance sheet conservatively. Centennial's financial profile benefits from relatively modest financial leverage, with debt/total capitalization managed at around 35%-40%. Utilities' financial policies are managed consistent with their authorized regulatory capital structures. Sound Credit Metrics: Fitch expects FFO-adjusted leverage to average around 4.0x over the forecast period. Ongoing rate relief and successful execution on a significant backlog of projects in the construction segment should continue to support a relatively stable financial profile over the forecast period." - Fitch (emphasis added)

Finally, let's conclude our safety review by looking at what management said during the Q1 conference call.

"From an equity perspective we mentioned in the release, we have no current plans to issue equity under our ATM program in 2020, given our liquidity position and operating cash flow forecasts. We pride ourselves in being dedicated to a strong balance sheet and we'll remain disciplined in that approach, as we navigate through this current pandemic." - Jason Volmer, CFO (emphasis added)

(Source: Investor presentation)

MDU's current liquidity stands at $549 million, compared to:

$166 million in annual dividend costs

$162 million in analyst consensus retained (post dividend) earnings in 2020

$188 million in consensus retained earnings in 2021

$208 million in consensus retained earnings in 2022

MDU, like most utilities, sells stock to finance its growth. Over the past five years, MDU has issued an average of 0.9% addition shares (most utilities 1% to 2% CAGR). It has no plans or need to do so during this recession.

Why is management issuing guidance for just a 7% swing in EPS despite the worst recession in 75 years?

"Construction services reported record quarterly revenue of approximately $515 million for the quarter, up 22% on a year-over-year basis, and now stands at an all-time record backlog of nearly $1.3 billion as of March 31... At construction materials, we reported a normal seasonal loss slightly higher than the prior year, and backlog that was just shy of last year's record with $905 million here standing at the end of the first quarter. We are affirming the construction services group revenue guidance in the range of $1.85 billion to $2.05 billion, and are slightly decreasing the revenue guidance at construction materials to a range of $2.1 billion to $2.3 billion for the year... In closing, while our backlog at the end of the first quarter is strong, we do anticipate that with the uncertainty related to COVID-19, there will be increased pressure on revenues and margins for future work as our economy gradually reopens." - Dave Goodin, CEO (emphasis added)

MDU's construction backlog remains at $2.3 billion and these are contracted projects that have not been canceled. Management expects to generate pre-pandemic returns on investment on all or most of these.

Management continues to find new projects to add to the construction backlog, though anticipates the growth rate will slow considerably during the recession and its immediate aftermath.

MDU's dividend growth streak is impressive.

29 years of consecutive growth

No cuts since at least 1982 (38 years)

Uninterrupted quarterly dividends since 1938 (82 years)

Official member of the high-yield dividend aristocrat index

(Source: Investor presentation)

But here is why Phoenix has added MDU to the watchlist and we plan to buy it in the coming weeks.

MDU Growth/Valuation/Total Return Profile

Why should conservative income investors put up with a utility where roughly half of cash flow is cyclical?

(Source: Investor presentation)

Because like most utilities, while highly stable, this is a slow-growing business. MDU's regulated utilities are located in modestly fast-growing states and regulated customer growth is an anemic 1.3% CAGR over the last five years.

Most utilities see 1% to 2% annual customer growth, mostly from small tuck-in acquisitions.

(Source: Investor presentation)

Like most utilities, MDU has been transitioning away from coal which made up 69% of its energy generation mix in 2013. By 2023, it expects gas and renewables to make up 69% of its energy mix.

Regulators have been allowing it to raise rates to pay for this shift towards cleaner and renewable energy (28% of the energy mix by 2023).

Here is what management expects from its utility business in the long term.

1% to 2% annual customer growth (average for utilities)

5% CAGR annual rate base growth

$1.5 billion in growth capex spending over the next five years ($300 million per year)

Construction Services: The Major Growth Driver for MDU

(Source: Investor presentation)

Construction services is the fastest growing part of the business, delivering 19% CAGR growth over the past five years, coming out of the great oil crash of 2016 (industrial recession).

(Source: Investor presentation)

Construction services has seen its backlog grow 140% since 2017.

The backlog growth might be flat or modestly down in 2021 since new construction spending takes time to recover following industrial shocks, as you can see in 2016 to 2017's backlog remaining flat at $530 million (about 10% of sales).

Management is so optimistic about this business that it's "exploring organic and acquisition opportunities". The recession is likely to create a lot of distressed rivals that MDU might be able to acquire at firesale prices in smart and disciplined tuck-in acquisitions.

(Source: Investor presentation)

Construction is another major part of the business, which makes MDU an infrastructure company situated to benefit from greater US infrastructure spending over the next decade.

(Source: Brookfield Infrastructure Corp)

According to Brookfield Asset Management (BAM) and McKinsey, the US is expected to need $4.6 trillion in new infrastructure by 2025. Additional stimulus is likely to include infrastructure spending, up to $2 trillion over the next decade.

What does this strong infrastructure growth catalyst mean for MDU income investors?

FactSet long-term growth consensus: 7.0% CAGR

YCharts long-term growth consensus: 7.8% CAGR

Reuters 5-year growth consensus: 8.2% CAGR

Management long-term guidance: 5% to 8% CAGR

Due to the cyclical nature of the construction segment, MDU's track record on achieving earnings forecasts is poor. This is why we need to apply an appropriate margin of error to both the low and high end of consensus growth forecasts.

60% margin of error to the lowest estimate (3.0% CAGR)

10% margin of error to the highest estimate (9.0% CAGR)

Consensus growth range: 3% to 9% CAGR

Historical rolling growth rates: -2% to 23% CAGR over the last 20 years

20-year growth rate: 4.0% CAGR

5-year growth rate (bigger focus on infrastructure): 9.6% CAGR

Average PE during the modern era (last 13 years): 19 to 20

Applying the 3% to 9% CAGR growth range to historical 19 to 20 PE is how we can estimate the long-term total return potential.

5-year total return potential: 13% to 22% CAGR

2022 consensus return potential: 26% CAGR

(Source: F.A.S.T Graphs, Factset Research)

In the modern era of low interest rates (likely to persist for foreseeable future), MDU has been valued at about 19.5 PE, even with cyclical and modest overall growth.

That's the market-determined fair value on its earnings.

2020 earnings fair value: $32

Overall 2020 fair value (average of all relevant fundamental metrics): $28

Current price: $21.15

Discount to fair value: 25%

Dividend Kings rating: potentially strong buy (if you're comfortable with the risk profile)

Max portfolio risk cap recommendation: 7% or less

If MDU achieves its expected growth and returns to historical fair value, then the consensus return potential is about 84% through the end of 2022. That equates to 26.2% CAGR while you collect a very safe (2% to 4% cut risk in this recession) yield that's double what the broader market is offering.

MDU is 25% undervalued while the S&P 500 is extremely overvalued, historically speaking, compared to its 25-year average 16.35 forward PE.

Year EPS Consensus YOY Growth Forward PE Historical Overvaluation 2020 $125.79 -23% 23.5 44% 2021 $164.04 30% 18.0 10% 2022 $186.59 13% 15.8 -3%

(Sources: Brian Gilmartin, Refinitiv, Reuters, Lipper Financial, IBES)

The market is now baking in so much of the 2021 and 2022's strong earnings rebounds that the 2022 consensus return potential on the S&P 500, which yields just 2%, is 4.8% CAGR.

(Source: F.A.S.T Graphs, FactSet Research)

So to summarize:

MDU is a 9/11 blue chip quality utility that is also a long-term infrastructure investment.

Very conservative & dividend friendly corporate culture.

Conservative & strong balance sheet.

Very safe dividend with about 3% risk of a dividend cut in this recession.

25% undervalued.

26% CAGR 2022 consensus return potential = is 5.2X that of the S&P 500.

Generous, very safe and steadily growing 4% yield.

13% to 22% CAGR long-term return potential.

MDU is the kind of low-risk/high probability blue chips that Phoenix is built on and I am more than happy to add it to our portfolios (including my retirement portfolio) in the coming weeks.

SEI Investments Company (SEIC): A Fast Growing Super SWAN Dividend Champion With A Fortress Balance Sheet

SEIC is the newest Super SWAN in the Master List, meaning it is as close to a perfect dividend growth stock as exists on Wall Street.

5/5 safety (2% to 4% cut risk in this recession)

3/3 business model (wide moat)

3/3 management quality (from conservative income investor perspective)

How can any US financial have 5/5 safety in this recession? Due to SEIC's fortress balance sheet.

SEIC Safety Review

2020 consensus payout ratio 26% vs. 21% last time vs. 50% safe for this industry

Debt/capital: 2% vs. 2% last time vs. 20% safe

Debt/EBITDA: .07 Q1 annualized vs. 1.5 or less safe

Interest coverage ratio: 725.2 (Q1 annualized) vs. 10+ safe

S&P credit rating: Not rated, because they carry virtually no debt

Fitch credit rating: Not rated

Moody’s credit rating: Not rated

Dividend growth streak: 29 years, no cuts for 31+ years

F-score 8/9 vs. 4+ safe, 7+ very safe = very low short-term bankruptcy risk

Z-score 17.03 vs. 3+ very safe = ultra-low long-term bankruptcy risk

M-score -3.02 vs. -2.22 or less safe = very low accounting fraud risk

Safety score: 5/5 very safe

Dividend cut risk in this recession: 2% to 4%

SEIC has almost no debt, which is why it doesn't bother to pay for a credit rating.

But a leverage ratio that rounds to zero, interest coverage of 725, and a Z score of 17.03 (3rd highest I've seen in analyzing over 500 companies) mean that SEIC's balance sheet is so strong that if it were rated, it would likely be AA or AAA (0.1% to 0.5% 30-year bankruptcy risk).

The F-score and M score similarly mean that there is virtually no short-term bankruptcy risk or accounting fraud risk.

Here is SEIC's CFO during the Q1 conference call explaining why he believes SEIC will rise from the ashes of this recession and soar to new heights.

"SEI is proud of our long-term strategic orientation, our recurring revenue business model, the strategic client relationships we have, our solid balance sheet and our talented and experienced workforce. We lean on this and as the world makes its way through this crisis, we believe we will be stronger as a company for it and have more market opportunity as a result." - SEIC CFO

Let's complete the safety review with Morningstar's review of management, which it deems as standard.

"SEI Investments merits a Standard stewardship rating. Al West founded the company in 1968 when it created the first computer-simulated training technology for loan officers. West has served as the CEO and chairman since and owns or controls 13% of the shares outstanding. Since going public in 1981 at a split-adjusted price of $0.19 a share, investors have certainly benefited from his leadership. The company’s seed investment in LSV Asset Management in 1994 was particularly accretive and now generates over 20% of the firm’s pretax income. Though West has been a driving force since inception, SEI’s segment leaders operate autonomously (each presents on the earnings call, for example), and we believe the firm has a deep talent bench. SEI weathered the financial crisis reasonably well except for losses from structured investment vehicles related to money market funds. Given the severity of the crisis and the lessons learned, a repeat of these losses is very unlikely, in our opinion. With no debt, SEI has a conservative capital structure. While there is a reasonable argument that a more aggressive approach to capital allocation may be better for shareholders, we appreciate the company’s cautious approach. Though earnings would fall because of the firm’s asset-based fee model, we believe SEI would still be profitable in an equity market downturn. We recognize that SEI has delivered strong revenue and profit growth in its investment advisors, institutional investors, and investment managers segments since the financial crisis. Management has shown a willingness to sacrifice short-term performance for longer-term returns, though generating those longer-term returns is becoming more of a question of if than when in some cases - particularly in the private banks segment. After years of investment spending, segment operating margins continue to disappoint, and no timeline has been announced on when Trust 3000, the firm’s legacy system, will be retired." - Morningstar

The reason I rate SEIC 3/3 on management quality is that my score on that metric is based on long-term profitability vs. peers and the friendliness of the company's dividend corporate culture.

By my definition, any wide moat company with 5/5 safety and a 20+ year dividend growth streak (Graham standard of excellence) has 3/3 management quality.

(Source: Gurufocus)

Not every part of SEIC's business is wide moat, but overall, its profitability, which has been stable or improving over the last decade, is in the top 22% of 544 asset managers.

That's why it earns a 3/3 business model score which combined with its 3/3 management quality and 5/5 safety earns it a perfect 11/11 Super SWAN quality score.

What does SEIC do?

SEIC is specialized in helping institutions and private wealth managers better service their clients via advanced computer programs that streamline accounting, trading, data management, etc.

(Source: investor presentation)

It has 11,300 current clients in eight countries, focused on banks, trust institutions, wealth management organizations, independent investment advisors, retirement plan sponsors, corporations, not-for-profit organizations, investment managers, hedge fund managers, and high-net-worth families.

Think of them as a hybrid asset manager/tech company that provides a one-stop-shop technology suite for some of the biggest asset managers in the world.

(Source: investor presentation)

SEIC directly manages or facilitates over $1 trillion in assets and among its clients are some of the world's largest and most trusted banks and investment managers.

SEIC's banking platform generally includes three- to seven-year contracts resulting in 90% recurring revenue that makes for far more stable earnings during recessions than traditional banks.

2001 recession earnings grew 25%

Financial crisis EPS fell 30% (vs massive losses for many banks)

2020 consensus EPS -13% followed by +13% in 2021

SEIC's investment advisory segment is the fastest-growing part of the business and also the moatiest, as Morningstar explains

"We believe the investment advisors segment is moatier than private banks. Advisors who switch firms face process and client disruption, and we believe the segment’s operating margin speaks for itself. SEI provides a technology platform and provides or (integrates with an outsourced provider) for client reporting, proposal generation, financial planning, customer relationship management, rebalancing, aggregation, tax management, portfolio management, and firm reporting."

SEIC is also a strong player in the alternative asset management industry which has become more popular with large institutions (such as pension funds) over the past decade.

"We believe the investment managers segment is a wide-moat business. Contracts for fund administration outsourcing contracts are for three to five years. In addition, it takes a client anywhere from three months to over a year to onboard to a new provider (which can take a year to select). Finally, we also believe the hedge fund part of this business is particularly attractive (we understand about half of the segment’s assets under administration is alternative)." - Morningstar

Is SEIC without risks? Of course not, no company is.

80% of its revenue is from asset-based fees, meaning that during most bear markets, SEIC's revenues will decline.

83% of its business is from the US and another 10% from Canada, and the UK & Ireland. This means it lacks the natural growth catalysts represented by faster-growing emerging markets, though it is also insulated from the higher economic risks in these regions right now.

The company invests 8% to 10% of revenue each year into R&D to remain one of the most trusted fintech companies in eight countries.

(Source: investor presentation)

The company balances long-term investments in its tech platforms with a generous policy of returning cash to shareholders via its dividend and buybacks.

How generous is SEIC to shareholders?

$2 billion cash returns over the past five years

2% CAGR buybacks over the last 5 years

2.1% CAGR buybacks over the last 10 years

29-year dividend growth streak

No dividend cuts since at least 1989 (31 years, as far back as Gurufocus data goes)

The ultimate proof of SEIC's quality is in its total returns since its March 1981 IPO.

(Source: investor presentation) - March 1981 to January 2019

SEIC 18.4% CAGR

Nasdaq 11.1% CAGR

S&P 500 11.6% CAGR

Can SEIC continue to deliver nearly 20% CAGR total returns in the future?

Let me walk you through why it might deliver 15 to 23% CAGR total returns, making it one of the highest quality fast-growing dividend blue chips you can buy today.

SEIC Growth/Valuation/Return Potential Profile

Long-term analyst growth consensus: 12.0% CAGR (same estimate from FactSet, Reuters and YCharts)

20-year rolling growth rates (excluding 2020): 7.5% to 16.9% CAGR

Growth consensus range: 8% to 14% CAGR

Using SEIC's 20-year historical track record of meeting, beating, and missing forecasts, I apply a 10% margin of error to the growth consensus on the top end and 30% margin of error on the bottom end.

Historical fair value 21 to 22 PE

(Source: F.A.S.T Graphs, Factset Research)

Excluding bubbles and bear markets, the market has valued SEIC at 21 to 22 times earnings over the last 20 years.

This is the market-determined fair value that it's likely to eventually return to as long as it grows at its historical rate of 7% to 17% CAGR.

(Source: F.A.S.T Graphs, FactSet Research)

The consensus 5-year return potential on SEIC is 20% CAGR, assuming it achieves the 12% CAGR growth analysts expect and returns to the mid-range of fair value (21.5 PE).

That's on par with the total returns it's delivered since its 1981 IPO.

(Source: F.A.S.T Graphs, Factset Research)

The 2021 consensus return potential is also very strong, 21.5% CAGR if it grows as expected through the end of next year and returns to historical fair value.

Now it's true that 1.4% yielding SEIC is not a strong source of current income.

However, SEIC's 20-year dividend growth rate is 16% CAGR, and in the long term, investors can likely expect about 12% CAGR dividend growth, in line with earnings.

When you combine its strong growth outlook with 5/5 dividend safety and overall Super SWAN quality, SEIC is one of the best fast-growing dividend champions you can buy today.

2020 fair value range: $47 to $65

Average fair values: $58

Current price: $51.35

Discount to fair value: 11%

Potential good buy price (assuming you're comfortable with the risk profile): $55 or less

DK rating: potentially good buy

Alibaba (BABA): A Growth Stock That's On Sale Due To Short-Term Political Concerns

Seven Phoenix watchlist companies are growth stocks that don't pay dividends.

The portfolio's goals of 2.5% to 3.5% yield and 8% to 12% CAGR long-term growth is one that allows for pure growth companies such as this.

(Source: Seeking Alpha)

In fact, BABA fell almost 6% on Friday, May 22nd, as US/China tensions rise, partially due to stresses induced by the pandemic.

"The US Senate has passed a bill that could block some Chinese companies from selling shares on American stock exchanges. It would require overseas firms to follow US standards for audits and other financial regulations. The measure now has to be passed by the House of Representatives before being signed into law by President Trump. It comes as US-China tensions increase over the virus pandemic and after the Luckin Coffee accounting scandal. The planned legislation would also require publicly traded companies to reveal whether they are owned or controlled by a foreign government." - BBC

This Senate bill passed by unanimous consent voice vote, meaning that a single objection could have blocked it and forced a standard roll call vote. No Democrat, Republican or Independent (Bernie Sanders) objected, showing that there is strong bipartisan support for potentially delisting Chinese companies that don't comply with US GAAP accounting.

So, let's first address what a potential delisting for any company would mean.

"If a stock is delisted, the company may still trade over two different platforms, namely: the Over-the-Counter Bulletin Board (OTCBB) or the pink sheets system. ... As a result, individual investors have less data on which to base their investment decisions, often causing such stocks to drop off their radar screens. KEY TAKEAWAYS Companies that seek to sell their stocks on public exchanges must meet rigid listing requirements. The mandates include share price minimums, certain shareholder thresholds, and fastidious documentation of a company's performance and operational data. Failure to continually comply with these edicts could cause a stock to be delisted from an exchange. The ultimate goal of these requirements is to boost investor confidence. Delisted stocks may still trade on the Over-the-Counter Bulletin Board (OTCBB) or the pink sheets platforms." - Investopedia

Delisting occurs rather frequently, typically with companies whose stock prices fail to achieve the minimum $1 requirement most exchanges have.

If the event of delisting, you still own your shares and all the property rights that go with them.

It's just that liquidity decreases due to a smaller pool of potential investors that are available to buy your shares.

But here's the good news for BABA owners, it's unlikely that BABA is going to get delisted even if this legislation passes the House and is signed into law.

Here's BABA CEO Daniel Zhang explaining why during the Q1 conference call:

"I want to address the recent bill passed by U.S. Senate Holding Foreign Companies Accountable Act. The proposed legislation would essentially prohibit a foreign issuer from being listed on U.S. Stock Exchange, if the U.S. Public Company Accounting Oversight Board, this is our Peekaboo, is enabled to inspect all the work papers of the issuer's auditors for three consecutive years due to certain reasons. We will closely monitor the development of this bill and I think it’s important for investors to understand Alibaba’s practice and issues raised under this proposed legislation... Alibaba’s financial statements are prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP and since our inception in 1999, we have been audited by PWC Hong Kong, PWC Hong Kong is the local affiliate of the worldwide PWC’s firm and its auditing standards are overseen by the PWC national office in the United States. The integrity of Alibaba’s financial statements speaks for itself. We have been an SEC filer since 2014 and hold ourselves to the high standards of transparency. Each year we have received and qualified by the opinion our financial statements from PWC. Third, trust is one of our core values, and transparency and integrity are essential components of building trust with all of our stakeholders. All these years we have consistently aimed to grow the business for long-term, maintain compliance with all applicable laws, and delivered value for our customers, employees, and investors. Investors who bought our stock in 2014 IPO have tripled their investment over the past five and a half years. Given the above, we will endeavor to comply with any legislation whose aim is to protect and bring transparency to investors who buy securities of U.S. stock exchanges." - BABA CEO (emphasis added)

BABA uses US GAAP accounting practices, is audited by PricewaterhouseCoopers using its US office standards, and is in compliance with SEC filing standards.

As its CEO made clear, it is seeking to be as transparent as it can be to avoid delisting and maintain trust with US investors.

Does that mean that BABA has no accounting/governance issues? Of course not.

(Source: MSCI)

MSCI, the global indexing giant, ranks about 7,000 global companies on environmental, social and governance, or ESG criteria.

BABA is ranked BBB on ESG metrics, about average for its industry.

Its ESG rating has been improving in recent years, rising from B (poor) in 2018 to BB (below average) in 2019 and rising to BBB average in 2019.

Corporate governance is the main reason it doesn't have a higher ESG rating and here's Morningstar explaining what those issues are:

"Despite management's proven execution capabilities, we have concerns regarding Alibaba's corporate governance, which is reflected in our Poor equity stewardship rating. In our view, Alibaba is led by a capable and ambitious management team. Founder and former executive chairman Jack Ma has been the keeper of the flame since the company's founding in 1999. Under his leadership, Alibaba has become China's leading e-commerce player, accounting for the majority of transaction volume for China's online shopping industry. Over the past decade, Taobao has transformed the shopping behaviors of millions of Chinese consumers. We believe management has also done a commendable job developing and preserving Alibaba's wide economic moat by building several other leading online marketplaces and platforms such a Tmall, Juhuasuan, Alibaba.com, AliExpress, Alipay, AliCloud, and Ele.me. Although the company faces a potentially uneven long-term economic backdrop and new sources of competition in China, we remain confident that Alibaba can sustain its wide economic moat over the long term under its existing leadership. Ma's decision to step away from Alibaba's executive chairman role in 2019 and the company's board of directors will not affect our positive long-term bias for two reasons. First, we believe recent results demonstrate that Alibaba has a deep management bench, including current CEO Daniel Zhang (who was appointed CEO of Alibaba Group in May 2015, will assume the chairman role in 2019, and played a central role in the development of the Singles Day shopping event, building the Tmall platform from a regional to global B2C platform, and deploying several of Alibaba's "New Retail" strategies) and executive vice-chairman Joe Tsai. Second, we believe Ma's involvement with the Alibaba Partnership--a group of core company managers--will allow him to stay involved with key strategic decisions. We harbor concerns about Alibaba’s partnership structure, which might jeopardize the board's independence. The partnership is led by a committee of five, including Ma, executive vice-chairman Joe Tsai, and CEO Daniel Zhang. The Alibaba Partnership has the exclusive right to nominate or appoint up to a simple majority of the members of its board of directors. Any board candidate it nominates is presented to shareholders for voting. If the candidate is not elected by shareholders, the partnership can appoint another candidate without a vote. That candidate will serve as an interim director until the next annual general meeting, where either the same candidate or yet another nominee proposed by Alibaba partners will stand for election. The current board of directors is composed of 11 directors, five of which are Alibaba Partnership nominees. Alibaba Partnership can also nominate or appoint two additional directors to the board, which would increase the number of directors to 13, and the Partnership will get majority control of the board. The Partnership essentially controls the board and limits the influence of outside shareholders. In 2011, the company transferred the ownership of Alipay to a new company (now called Ant Financial, which is 33% owned by Alibaba) that is controlled by Ma, without the approval of Yahoo and SoftBank (who were key shareholders at the time). Although a settlement has been reached among Yahoo, SoftBank, and Alibaba, we believe this is reflective of questionable corporate stewardship practices. Like many other Chinese Internet companies listed in overseas markets, Alibaba operates under a variable interest entity, or VIE, structure designed to let companies bypass Chinese legal restrictions on foreign ownership in certain sectors. Alibaba's foreign investors will essentially hold shares of Alibaba's VIE domiciled in the Cayman Islands. We don't expect any legal challenges to VIE structures by the Chinese government in the future. However, if the legitimacy of Alibaba's related VIE is found to violate applicable law or regulation, Chinese regulatory authorities might take action against the VIE, including revoking the business and operating licenses of Alibaba's subsidiaries or the VIE, or discontinuing, restricting, or restructuring Alibaba's operations. Since the Chinese Ministry of Commerce has the jurisdiction to regulate VIEs, we believe overseas investors would have limited legal rights." - Morningstar (emphasis added)

Morningstar considers BABA's leadership to be very strong in terms of execution, but the concern is that the board is dominated by a handful of partners led by founder Jack Ma.

But as I'll explain in the credit rating review of the company, governance concerns are not shared by all analysts, such as S&P.

"We revised Alibaba's management and governance (M&G) assessment to strong, reflecting the company's record of strong performance and good governance structure. The issuer credit rating on Alibaba remains constrained by the China sovereign rating... The revision in Alibaba's M&G score reflects the company's track record of strong performance despite intensifying competition. At the same time, the company continues to successfully grow its various strategic initiatives and has seen little impact from the retirement this year of its founder, Jack Ma, further demonstrating the strength and breadth of its senior management team." - December 15th, 2019 rating review (emphasis added)

The biggest risk to US investors isn't what our government does, it's the potential for China's government to retaliate and pull certain VIE licenses that could further restrict US investor legal rights.

Dividend Kings rates BABA 10/11 SWAN - speculative, meaning we recommend a 2.5% or less max position size for the company in your portfolio. The "speculative" designation is purely due to the POTENTIAL governance risks surrounding the current tensions between the US and China and this VIE risk.

It has nothing to do with the company's underlying fundamentals or accounting fraud concerns. You can see this in BABA's quantitative safety metrics.

BABA Safety Review

Debt/capital: 15% vs. 13% last time vs. 40% safe

Debt/EBITDA: 0.5 vs. 3 or less safe

Interest coverage ratio: 30.2 vs. 3+ safe

S&P credit rating: A+ stable outlook (0.6% 30-year bankruptcy risk)

Fitch credit rating: A+ stable outlook (0.6% 30-year bankruptcy risk)

Moody’s credit rating: A1 (A+ equivalent) stable outlook, (0.6% 30-year bankruptcy risk)

F-score 7/9 vs. 4+ safe, 7+ very safe = very low short-term bankruptcy risk

Z-score: 6.69 vs. 3+ very safe = ultra-low long-term bankruptcy risk

M-score -2.23 vs. -2.22 or less = low risk of accounting fraud

Balance Sheet Safety score: 5/5 very safe

BABA has very little debt, low leverage, sky-high interest coverage, and all three rating agencies rate it A+ with a stable outlook.

The Beneish M-score, an advanced accounting metric that scans the 10-Qs and 10-Ks for signs of accounting fraud indicates BABA has low accounting fraud risk.

In other words, the objective accounting metrics of the company indicate little risk that it's the next Luckin Coffee (LK).

The company's F and Z scores are very strong, supporting the credit rating consensus that BABA has a fortress balance sheet.

"Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. 'A+' Rating Affirmed; Management & Governance Assessment Revised To Strong; Outlook Stable In our view, Alibaba will remain the clear leader in China's large and fast-growing e-commerce market.

We attribute Alibaba's continued success to its strong management team, aggressive targets, and disciplined implementation of its core strategy. We are revising our management & governance assessment to strong from satisfactory to reflect this view.

We affirmed our 'A+' issuer credit rating on Alibaba and on the U.S.-dollar-denominated senior unsecured notes issued by the China e-commerce company.

The stable outlook reflects our expectation that the company will continue to expand its share of China's rapidly growing e-commerce market, and that its profit margins will remain robust." - S&P

S&P considers management to be good quality, despite the VIE and board issues that Morningstar discussed.

"The ratings on Alibaba will remain constrained by China's sovereign rating given that the company derives more than 90% of its revenues domestically. The company's long-term plans to increase its overseas user base and revenue contribution could help to overcome the constraint by the sovereign rating in the longer run. Our stand-alone credit profile (SACP) on Alibaba is 'aa-'. The stable outlook on Alibaba reflects our expectation that the company will maintain its dominant market position in China's rapidly growing e-commerce market over the next 24 months. Alibaba's profitability should remain strong as the company expands its scale, product offerings, and services. The company's rating will remain constrained by China's sovereign rating." - S&P

BABA's management quality rating is limited to strong vs. very strong due to it being a Chinese company with 90% of revenue from that country. Management is diversifying overseas but VIE risks will likely persist for the foreseeable future and US/China tensions will only increase these in the short term.

Here's Fitch's October 2019 revenue of BABA, where it reaffirmed its A+ stable outlook rating.

"Fitch Ratings has affirmed China-based Alibaba Group Holding Limited's Long-Term Foreign-Currency Issuer Default Rating (IDR) and senior unsecured rating at 'A+'. The Outlook is Stable.The affirmation reflects Alibaba's strengthened business profile, large economies of scale, increased revenue diversity, continued robust profitability, and high free cash flow (FCF) generation. The company remains the world's largest e-commerce company by gross merchandise volume (GMV)." - Fitch

In Q1, BABA reported that annual GMV surpassed $1 trillion, meaning BABA now accounts for 17% of China's total retail market and is the world's largest e-commerce company.

"Unparalleled Market Position: Alibaba's ratings are underpinned by its dominant position in China's online shopping market. China's National Bureau of Statistics data showed that the GMV transacted on Alibaba's two China retail marketplaces accounted for 61% of the country's total online shopping GMV in the financial year ended March 2019 (FY19) and 15% of China's retail sales. Alibaba's GMV is about three times Amazon.com, Inc.'s (A+/Positive) reported GMV. Alibaba is also the market leader in China's public cloud market, with 43% revenue share in 1Q19, according to IDC, and the third-largest public cloud-service provider globally in 2018, according to IDC and Gartner." - Fitch

BABA's market share of China's e-commerce is about 60% and its online sales are three times that of Amazon (AMZN), another Phoenix non-dividend growth stock that we own in our Phoenix portfolios.

That includes my retirement portfolio, which will be joining DK Phoenix in buying BABA on Tuesday at the open.

BABA is the dominant leader in China's cloud computing industry and its overall market share across its businesses are expected to keep strengthening.

"Solid User Growth, Average Spend: We expect Alibaba to defend its market leadership with further penetration in lower-tier Chinese cities, greater multi-platform cross-selling, improving product-sourcing capability, increasing investments in talent and technology infrastructure, and new value-added products. Annual active consumers rose 17% yoy to 674 million in 1QFY20, of which over 70% of the newly added consumers were from less-developed areas. Tmall's physical goods GMV rose 34%, driven by user growth and rising average spending. This compares with the 22% growth in China's total online sales of physical goods and the 9% expansion in China's retail sales." - Fitch

Fitch is well aware of BABA's governance/regulatory risks and factors those into its annual rating reviews.

"Regulatory Risks Well-Managed: Alibaba's ratings reflect Fitch's expectation of its continued healthy relationships with China's government and regulatory authorities. However, a change could affect its credit strength due to government restrictions on foreign ownership in internet businesses in China, particularly considering Alibaba's absence of equity control over its onshore operating companies, such as Zhejiang Taobao Network Co., Ltd., Zhejiang Tmall Network Co., Ltd., Alibaba Cloud Computing Ltd., Hangzhou Alibaba Advertising Co., Ltd. and Youku Information Technology (Beijing) Co., Ltd. and other consolidated affiliated Chinese entities with which it has only contractual relationships." - Fitch

In other words, S&P, Fitch, and Moody's (as well as MSCI, Morningstar, and I) are watching its governance issues closely for signs of trouble.

Speaking of Moody's, let's complete our qualitative safety review by looking at why it rates Alibaba as A1 stable the same as S&P and Fitch.

"Alibaba's A1 issuer rating reflects the company's established brand name and dominating position in China's fast-growing e-commerce market. These allow the company to generate solid profit margin from its integrated e-commerce platform. It also reflects Alibaba's prudent financial discipline and strong credit metrics, reflected by a net cash position and low leverage. The rating also considers its track record of monetization through fees from online marketing, services and subscriptions, and its transaction-based commissions. The rating also considers the company's appetites of expansion into new businesses which will dilute its high-profit margin, challenges from the rapidly evolving nature of the Chinese internet landscape, and the potential contingent liabilities associated with Ant Financial Services Group (AFSG), a subsidiary of the rated entity." - Moody's (emphasis added)

All of the complex financial actions the company has taken, including those with Ant Financial, are taken into account by the risk management specialists at S&P, Moody's, and Fitch.

My safety and quality scoring system factors in both the quantitative safety factors (eight of them) as well as qualitative assessments from the rating agencies.

BABA's balance sheet safety is 5/5 very safe, confirmed by both quantitative (objective) measures as well as qualitative assessments from S&P, Moody's, Fitch, and even MSCI via its ESG ratings.

(Source: Gurufocus)

Baba's 3/3 business model score is courtesy of its wide moat as confirmed by its industry-leading profitability.

Operating margin in top 5% of industry

Net margin in top 2%

Return on equity in top 6%

Return on assets in top 6%

Return on capital in top 2% (Greenblatt gold standard proxy for quality and moatiness)

Average profitability in top 4%of 1,012 consumer retail companies

BABA is unquestionably a very high-quality company, thus the 10/11 SWAN rating. That's 5/5 balance sheet safety + 3/3 business model and 2/3 above-average quality management.

Corporate governance and political risk issues are addressed by the lack of a 3/3 management quality score and a speculative rating.

Again, that means limiting your exposure to BABA to 2.5% or less, just in case the political fight between the US and China does result in a worst-case scenario that might hurt the company's fundamentals.

But here is why Phoenix owns BABA (about 1.3% position size) and plans to buy more on Tuesday at the open ($500 worth). I will also be buying three shares of BABA for my personal Phoenix portfolio which currently looks like this.

Dividend Sensei Phoenix Portfolio (AKA everything I've bought since April 4th)

(Source: Morningstar) cash/bonds not shown, 31% allocation

Note that in this recession, I and DK Phoenix are buying nothing by good deal or better blue chip companies, including some fast-growing non-dividend stocks such as BABA and Amazon.

So, now let's review the main reason anyone owns BABA, its strong long-term growth outlook.

Growth/Valuation/Total Return Potential

Long-term analyst growth consensus: 23.5% CAGR

Analyst growth consensus range (including margins of error): 2% to 29% CAGR

Historical fair value 30 to 34 EBITDA

Historical rolling growth rates: 3% to 38% CAGR

5-year total return potential: -1% to 35% CAGR

Another reason that BABA is not appropriate for every investor is the wide growth consensus range, which might be partially generated by its higher political risks.

However, the consensus among most analysts (and all the rating agencies) is that BABA is likely to grow earnings and cash flow by 20+% CAGR over the coming five years.

Fair value range in 2020: $247 to $356

Average fair value: $301

Current price: $199.7

Discount to fair value: 34%

DK rating: potentially very strong (if speculative) buy

There is relatively high growth and valuation uncertainty with BABA due to its high capex investments in any given year, resulting in missing EBITDA estimates 50% of the time.

But at an approximate 34% discount to fair value, fast-growing BABA, whose PEG ratio of 0.81 makes it a classic Peter Lynch good buy, offers very attractive consensus return potential.

(Source: F.A.S.T Graphs, FactSet Research)

If BABA grows as expected and returns to its historical fair value, then it could deliver over 130% total returns through 2022, or 58% CAGR.

Is that worth a small 2.5% or smaller position in a blue chip portfolio? I believe it is, which is why BABA is a member of the Phoenix watchlist and DK Phoenix portfolios.

Bottom Line: These 3 Growth Stocks Have What It Takes To Rise From The Ashes Of This Recession And Soar To New Heights

This pandemic is expected to last 24 to 30 months in total, and we're in month five.

"There will be a rebound in cases over the next month. Since many jurisdictions are unprepared to fight the local fires, the overall impact could be significant. There may not be another nationwide lockdown, but the economic effects will be substantial. We have missed the chance for a “U-shaped” recovery. Expect a rebound followed by another decline – a “W.”" - Jeff Miller (emphasis added)

Jeff Miller, one of Seeking Alpha's leading economic gurus, expects a W-shaped double-dip recession.

While most economists aren't that pessimistic, the data coming in so far is far from bullish.

(Source: New York Federal Reserve)

The New York Fed's Nowcast is showing a gradual improvement in recent weeks, but a very slow one.

(Source: New York, Dallas Fed, Harvard)

The weekly economic index, which tracks 10 weekly/daily economic reports estimates Q2 growth at -44%, and shows little signs of short-term recovery.

(Source: Atlant Federal Reserve)

The blue chip economist consensus, of the most accurate economists, continues to move gradually lower each week.

The point is that we're not out of the woods yet, far from it.

A lot more companies are likely to cut dividends during this recession, the worst in 75 years.

The good news is that blue chips, such as the S&P 500, are about 8X less likely to cut dividends, according to Morgan Stanley.

The Dividend Kings Phoenix list is designed to minimize dividend cut risk to 2% to 4% during this recession (about 0.5% in a normal recession) by including only the world's premier blue chips.

Those names include MDU Resources, SEI Investments Company, and even pure growth stocks like Alibaba.

No company is "risk-free", and each has a unique risk profile to consider before investing. However, I'm confident that at these valuations, MDU, SEIC, and BABA will do well for long-term investors who have 5+ years to wait out the economic uncertainty we face today.

As part of a well-diversified and prudent risk-managed portfolio, MDU, SEIC, and BABA are three growth blue chips retirees can trust to generate safe and growing income as well as strong long-term returns.

---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dividend Kings helps you determine the best safe dividend stocks to buy via our Valuation Tool, Research Terminal & Phoenix Watchlist. Membership also includes Access to our five model portfolios

Daily Phoenix Portfolio Buys

30 exclusive articles per month

Our weekly podcast

20% discount to F.A.S.T Graphs

real-time chatroom support



exclusive weekly updates to all my retirement portfolio trades

Our "Learn How To Invest Better" Library

Click here for a two-week free trial so we can help you achieve better long-term total returns and your financial dreams.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in BABA over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Dividend Kings owns BABA in our portfolios and will be buying MDU and SEIC in the coming weeks.