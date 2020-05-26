China's Economy: First In, First Out

China has a centralized authority with the ability to impose countrywide lockdown with speed, which it used to limit the spread of Covid-19.

China is likely the country of origin for Covid-19. Therefore, it was the first country to identify and put in place measures to limit the spread of Covid-19.

When the lockdown in Wuhan began, Chinese officials received criticism for what some people viewed as draconian measures. No one was permitted to leave the city for any reason (including personal and medical emergencies); public transportation stopped; most vehicles were banned from roads; and all businesses closed except those selling food and medicine, according to the Guardian newspaper website. 1

Cases of COVID-19 in Wuhan quickly dropped after the lockdown was implemented, according to reports attributed to the Chinese government, which may have concealed some facts surrounding the virus early on in the outbreak. Yet Wuhan’s apparent success has prompted other countries, including the United States, to take more drastic social-distancing measures even though the timeline of when the lockdowns in other countries will end is still unclear.

As an investor in emerging market internet and e-commerce companies, we were amazed at the speed the internet industry in China created an app for tracking Covid-19, developed by Alibaba and Tencent, that uses a Bluetooth signal to determine when a person has been in contact with someone with COVID-19. Authorities can monitor this person with the virus and alert those who may have been in touch with them. There are various levels of requested self-quarantine associated with a red or yellow label on the app. A Green label means you are free to travel and go to work.

- The quarantine in Wuhan began on January 23, 2020, and ended April 8, 2020. 2

- The lockdowns in China included the 11 million residents of Wuhan, as well as millions of people in nearby cities -1; at one point, over 100 million people in the country were locked down and forced to stay at home. 3

Residents of Wuhan are now allowed to leave the area after April 8th, but still must show authorities their health records on a phone app to prove they won’t spread the infection; those who are sick or who have been in contact with people who have tested positive for COVID-19 must stay in quarantine.2

By limiting the virus’s economic impact long enough until a vaccine arrives, Asian economies should be better positioned for a more robust rebound on the other side (China, South Korea, Singapore) of this health crisis. That, in turn, will create investment opportunities within the Ecommerce and Internet industries within China.

Just like in the U.S., several Internet and Ecommerce companies in China will come out of this crisis well-positioned for future growth. Just looking at EMQQ’s Indexes firms in China, these are the category of companies that should prosper and those that will require another 12-to-18 months to recover fully.

Prosper

Internet Delivery - JD.com

Online Gaming - NetEase, Tencent

Online Education - Koolearn

Live Streaming - Pinduoduo

Online Advertising - Tencent (WeChat)

Online Healthcare - Ping Am

Technology Companies - Kingdee International

Step Back, Then Grow

Online Travel Companies - Trip.com

Online Dating Sites - Momo

Live Entertainment - Douyu

Professional Services - 51Job.com

Here are a few reasons why we think the Internet and E-commerce sub-sector may be one of the most substantial areas to invest in going forward for 2020 and 2021.

Ultimately, the Ecommerce and Mobile segments of the world’s economies have received a significant boost from the behavior changes and structural changes taking place very quickly.

As a result of the outbreak, Ecommerce has increased in relative importance. Currently, China accounts for 65% of EMQQ. We believe China is in the best position to benefit from the recent increase in Ecommerce.

Valuations seem quite reasonable after the declines. One of our favorite quotes from Warren Buffet says, “to be greedy when others are fearful”. Well, fear is at a historic high.

Take a look at the country-level economic forecast interactive chart 4 from the Visual Capitalist chart to highlight which areas may recover the fastest, China grew at 6.1% in 2019 according to IMF and is forecast to grow in 2020 by 1.2% and then 9.2% in 2021 according to the Visual Capitalist chart data.

The “COVID-19 lockdown” catalyst should be positive for online business in China and globally. The outbreak in China meant over a hundred million Chinese citizens were stuck at home for weeks. In other words, online and Ecommerce companies had a captive audience during the crisis. Today’s health crisis is a mere blip compared to China's long-term economic trajectory.

