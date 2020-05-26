Lions Gate is also making progress toward paying down its debt, and the company notes that substantially all free cash flow will be directed toward debt paydown.

Lions Gate has also proved the value of its content library, noting that in FY20 revenue from its library contributed roughly ~16% of revenues thanks to at-home revenues.

Lions Gate (LGF.A), the independent movie studio that is considered in the entertainment industry to be one of the "mini majors", continues to be one of the best pure-play ways for investors to get exposure to content producers amid a pandemic that is starving consumers of new content. Though Lions Gate is obviously heavily impacted by the closure of theaters, hurting its motion picture segment, the company has many fallbacks from its TV division and vast content library to help it get through the pandemic.

The company just closed out its fiscal 2020 with fourth-quarter results that came in-line with Wall Street's expectations, while also offering bullish notes for a path to normalization. Still, shares fell ~5% after the earnings release, and the stock remains ~25% below where they started the year.

In spite of the near-term headwinds caused by widespread theater closures, I wrote in a prior article that Lions Gate's value lies in its juicy content library. Major distributors like Netflix (NFLX), which is soon to be up in new competition against the likes of NBC's Peacock, are all trying to distinguish themselves in a crowded streaming field by boasting the latest and greatest content. Stay long here - in addition to the attractive upcoming pipeline of titles, Lions Gate has used its massive existing content library to generate substantial revenue and grow subscribers.

Content: upcoming pipeline and library revenue

Content is at a premium, and Lions Gate continues to have a packed slate of titles ready to go. Per CEO Jon Feltheimer's prepared remarks on the recent Q4 earnings call, here is what Lions Gate has waiting in the wings:

When theaters reopen, we will be ready. Our slate has stopped with big brands and properties like Spiral, the Hitman’s Bodyguard 2, starring Ryan Reynolds, Samuel L. Jackson and Salma Hayek and John Wick 4, it is deep in comedies like The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent, starring Nicolas Cage, and Barb & Star Go to Vista Del Mar starring Kristen Wiig, it includes the horror thriller Antebellum starring Janelle Monáe, the Dean Taylor-directed Hilary Swank thriller Fatale, and the Neil Burger-directed sci-fi feature Voyagers and ahead uplifting stories for our times like the Erwin Brothers’ inspiring American Underdog: The Kurt Warner Story. And though our feature film production operations have been paused, the process of refilling our pipeline with exciting blue-chip properties has not. During the quarter, we launched [...] the Judy Bloom’s iconic best seller Are You There God? It’s Me, Margaret. The first time, one of her books has been brought to the screen, and a two-time Academy award winner, Cate Blanchett to the cast of Borderlands and won an auction for 16 States, the zombie thriller to be directed by Evil Dead’s Fede Alvarez."

In addition, recently in mid-May, Suzanne Collin's long-anticipated prequel book to the Hunger Games trilogy, The Ballad of Songbirds And Snakes, was released to great fanfare. The Hunger Games movies have been among Lionsgate's biggest hits, generating about ~$700-$800 million in box office revenues apiece (the John Wick movies, another big Lions Gate franchise, generate only ~$300 million in comparison). Lions Gate has picked up the rights to the prequel under the original director Francis Lawrence, so we should be assured of a blockbuster slate in 2021/2022 and beyond as well.

And while investor focus is rightly usually focused on the studio's upcoming content pipeline, Lions Gate's monetization of its existing content library also can't be ignored. This is especially critical now as Lions Gate hasn't had access to theatrical revenues since the pandemic shut down U.S. theaters, so the company has had to make up for this revenue via at-home sales and subscription signups. In FY20, Lions Gate reported that revenues from its existing content library topped $600 million - a record-breaker for Lions Gate, and representing a 16% contribution to its overall revenues. This shows that Lions Gate's content investments can have revenue benefits far beyond the original theatrical release, and that the company has found ways to have at-home revenue offset theatrical declines. After all, in Q4, LionsGate's motion picture segment revenues actually rose 10% y/y in spite of a pandemic-influenced March.

Figure 1. Lions Gate motion picture group trends Source: Lions Gate 4Q20 data sheet

Robust OTT subscriber growth, and even linear TV subscribers didn't drop in Q4

The other metric that investors should be watching closely is Lions Gate's subscriber growth, especially in over the top (OTT) viewers. Now, we know that one of the reasons that Lions Gate's stock has been weak over the past several years is that its TV networks segment is being impacted by the cord-cutting trend. Starz Networks is the biggest contributor to Lions Gate's bottom line, and due to the trend of skinny TV bundles, more and more people are choosing to drop Starz from their TV lineup.

Lions Gate, however, has forged ahead with STARZ in two ways: one, continuing to distribute STARZ overseas (the early investments into international are still not profitable and are the biggest current drag on Lions Gate's bottom line), as well as pushing its STARZ OTT subscription offering.

The latter, in particular, has benefited strongly since the stay-at-home orders began. We can see that as of the end of Q4, STARZ had 6.8 million OTT subscribers, up 70% y/y and adding 1.2 million net-new subscribers in Q4 alone. We note as well that in Q4, the domestic linear/traditional TV subscriber count also actually sequentially gained 0.4 million subscribers, bucking 7 straight quarters of decline that began in the September quarter of 2018.

Figure 2. STARZ subscriber trends Source: Lions Gate 4Q20 data sheet

STARZ international also continued at a rapid growth pace, with 3.2 million total subscribers at year-end (+60% y/y, with linear subscribers flat amid 1.2 million net new adds in OTT). Overall for the year, STARZ ended FY20 with 14.0 million linear subscribers, down 700k y/y - but that was more than offset by 5.1 million net-new OTT subscribers. The bottom line here: STARZ has managed to more than offset linear TV churn with strong OTT subscriber adds. Looking ahead to FY21, STARZ also has bullish expectations for continued subscriber adds - the company expects total OTT subscribers of 13-15 million by the end of FY21, representing a 23-42% y/y growth range.

Free cash flow and debt reduction

One of investors' biggest concerns in Lions Gate is its debt balance, and rightly so. As of the end of Q4, Lions Gate had $2.7 billion of debt on its balance sheet with $0.3 billion in cash, or a net debt position of $2.4 billion.

However, we note two positive things here. One is that, even up through the March quarter which was impacted by theater closures, Lions Gate was able to maintain positive free cash flow in each quarter of FY20. In fact, Q4 cash flow was even slightly up +16% y/y to $175 million:

Figure 3. Lions Gate FCF trends Source: Lions Gate 4Q20 data sheet

The main drag on Lions Gate's FY20 FCF (-45% y/y to $349 million) has been its investments in STARZ international, but as this business continues to add OTT subscribers and improve its unit economics, we can hope to see Lions Gate return to its FY19 FCF levels.

The second point to note is that Lions Gate has committed itself to using its free cash flow to pay down debt. See the company's debt trends below:

Figure 4. Lions Gate debt trends Source: Lions Gate 4Q20 data sheet

We note that Lions Gate's net debt reduced by just shy of $200 million in Q4. Its net leverage expressed in terms of adjusted EBITDA, meanwhile, slid down to 3.8x - still a leveraged company, no doubt, but the lowest leverage ratio since the end of 2018. In essence, Lions Gate is making progress toward reducing its massive debt load, even though the company has no substantial debt maturities until FY23 (per CFO Jimmy Barge on the Q4 earnings call) that would force a liquidity crunch in the near term.

Key takeaways

Lions Gate remains a strong company with both a valuable existing content library plus a proven ability to generate valuable new content. OTT and international subscribers have grown at a rapid pace recently, helped by the rise of streaming brought on by the stay-at-home orders, offsetting losses in theatrical revenues and linear subscriber churn. At present share prices near ~$8 for both class A and B shares, Lions Gate trades at market cap of just $1.74 billion. If we add on the company's $2.42 billion of net debt, its enterprise value is $4.16 billion. In the company's peak (FY19) cash flow year, meanwhile, Lions Gate was capable of generating $638 million of free cash flow - meaning that the company is trading at only 6.5x "peak" cash flows, and a still-modest 11.9x trailing twelve months FCF of $349 million.

With the premium that's being placed on content right now, I'd say Lions Gate's valuation leaves ample room for a rebound.

Disclosure: I am/we are long LGF.A. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.