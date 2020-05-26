Alibaba's (BABA) stock has risen dramatically off its lows, and it seems it may still have even further to climb. The company reported better than expected results on May 22, but the stock did not rise. The reason for the shares declines was mostly due to the on-again, off-again tensions that still exist between the US and China. These tensions have now been in place since early 2018. At some point, one would think the potential escalation between these two countries has adequately been priced into the stock price.

To this point, the stock has been able to hold key levels of technical support around $200. Meanwhile, options traders were betting that the stock would rise to around $225 by the middle of September.

Better Than Expected Results

The company reported healthy revenue in the fiscal fourth quarter, which increased by 22.3% to RMB 114.3 billion, which was almost 7% better than estimates. Meanwhile, earnings were much more robust than estimates, rising by 7.4% to RMB 9.20 per share versus forecasts for RMB 6.10 per share.

Technical Strength

The better than expected results didn't do much to lift the stock, and it fell to a level of technical support around $200, which also happens to be part of an uptrend that formed off the March lows. As long as the stock continues to hold this uptrend, then the momentum in the shares should stay positive. If the stock falls below the uptrend, it seems reasonable to think the shares could drop towards $180.

There is a downtrend that currently exists in the chart in the $208 to $211 region. Should the stock rise above that region of resistance, then it could result in the stock increasing back to its recent highs around $220, an increase of about 7.8% from its price of roughly $204.25 on May 26.

The momentum is bullish based on the relative strength index and that would indicate that stock is likely to continue its bullish move.

Betting The Shares Rise

Options traders were busy buying call options on May 22, with the open interest for the September 20 calls rising by over 21,000 contracts at the $210 strike price. The calls traded on the ASK, an indication they were bought for roughly $13.80 per contract. That means for the buyer of these calls to earn a profit, the stock would need to rise to around $224 by the expiration date. If the stock should fail to rise above $224, it means that the value of the calls will not be worth at least what the trader paid for them, thus resulting in a loss.

Valuation Is Historically Low

One reason why the stock may be viewed as so attractive by investors is that it is cheap relative to prior periods historically. The stock is currently trading at 23 times its next-twelve-month earnings power. In previous periods, the stock has typically found support and a bottom in its stock price around 20 times its next-twelve-month earnings estimates.

Risks

There are plenty of risks here with Alibaba because of the uncertainty around the US-China tensions, which started in a trade war and have now spilled over into the global coronavirus pandemic. It is hard to say just where these tensions may go next. Clearly, as in the past, it seems likely that Alibaba's stock will continue to act as a proxy to these rising and falling tensions. Also, Alibaba may simply fall victim to border global market moves. Should the global equity markets begin to see pressure again, it could result in Alibaba's shares falling from their current levels towards the very low-end of its historical PE ratio, at 20.

For now, as long as the equity environment stays positive and feelings between the US and China do not get extremely tense, Alibaba stocks may continue to move higher along with everything else.

