Yet FCPT which is nearly entirely restaurant real estate has not fallen much in market price.

The Short Thesis

Four Corners Property Trust (FCPT) is a reasonably good company that just so happens to have been terribly positioned for the onset of coronavirus and the related economic shutdown. We believe the damage is going to be substantial with some of the revenue loss being permanent, yet FCPT’s market price remains strangely high with a forward multiple of about 15X FFO which requires growth. We see this overvaluation as likely to quickly correct as more data comes out. Specifically, we see 4 problems:

Concentration of assets and tenants in one of the most impacted areas (retail/restaurants) Rents were slightly above market before the crisis making them now substantially above market Materially overpaid for assets, buying at growth cap rates A potentially permanent shift in consumer behavior toward eating at home

Origin of overvaluation

In general, the market priced REIT sectors correctly as it relates to the pandemic with unaffected areas like data centers performing well and more impacted areas like retail dropping further. Year to date, retail REITs are down 47% compared to just 22% for the REIT index. Our analysis agrees with this relatively greater drop. Somehow, FCPT managed to evade the retail crash and its market price reaction almost exactly in-line with the REIT index.

Source: SNL Financial

It should have dropped significantly more. Not only is FCPT 100% retail, but it is in one of the most exposed areas within retail; dine-in restaurants. It has some fast food like Burger King, Arby’s and McDonalds which are surviving reasonably well due to drive-through service, but the overwhelming majority of the portfolio is dine-in restaurants.

Source: SNL Financial

Olive Garden alone is 52% of revenue with RARE and Chilli’s being the other 2 big tenants at 14.5% and 9% respectively.

Dine-in restaurants have been clobbered by the crisis. In many areas, they were mandated to shut down and remain closed in much of the country. Some municipalities are allowing restaurants to open back up, but social distancing protocols are severely restricting the number of customers they can serve. Tables have to be further away and communal seating areas (which are common at Chili’s and Olive Garden bar areas) cannot be used to capacity. In brief, revenues dropped to a fraction of normal for these major tenants during the worst parts of the shutdown and remain substantially impaired.

It would seem the severity of damage went un-noticed by the market given the price reaction and that may have been due to FCPT’s announcement in the 1st quarter 2020 earnings press release, that April and May rent collection came in at 89% and 83% respectively. Those are reasonably good numbers.

However, it would appear the more important line of text got overlooked.“we received short-term rent relief requests, most often in the form of rent deferral requests or requests for further discussion from tenants, from substantially all of our portfolio”

FCPT got rent relief requests from nearly all of their portfolio. This is far worse than just about any other REIT including many retail REITs.

Reconciling the reasonably good rent collection with the deferral requests

How is it that FCPT collected 89% and 83% of April and May rent when their tenants are essentially all hurting enough to request deferrals?

Quite simply, Darden Restaurants (DRI) is in pretty good shape financially so they were able to pay despite the devastation to their revenues and when a 52% tenant pays rent it does wonders for your overall collection rate.

Olive Garden is actually one of the stronger restaurant chains, but even it is getting hit quite hard with year over year sales declines of about 40% depending on which week you look at.

Source: DRI report

In the same report, DRI announces a weekly cash burn rate of just under $10m

“Based on week ending May 17 results, the Company's ongoing weekly cash burn rate has improved to less than $10 million”

$10mm cash burn per week adds up pretty quickly so something is going to have to give.

Darden is seeking rent deferral and/or rent reduction from FCPT. I believe this will eventually lead to a significant reduction in rental rates and is exacerbated by how high rent per foot is at FCPT.

Rental rates are now well above market

Based on 1Q revenues, FCPT has about $150.9mm annual rental revenue. With 4.6mm square feet of restaurants, rent is $32.80 per foot. That is substantially higher than most kinds of retail, especially considering FCPT has some small city locations.

Source: FCPT

High rent has been normal for restaurants as the sector has done so well over the past decade. FCPT’s rents slightly exceed even restaurant rental rates as seen by the imbalance between above market rents and below market rents.

Source: FCPT 10-Q

As of 1Q20 FCPT had a $8.75mm asset related to above market rents compared to a below market rent liability of just $2.7mm. These numbers will amortize over the course of the current leases and are somewhat irrelevant to earnings. The point, however, is that they demonstrate that FCPT’s leases tend to be at rates that are slightly above market.

The asset or liability of these accounting figures is based on the time of acquisition and FCPT’s assets were all acquired during boom years for the restaurant industry. Therefore, current rents are slightly above the market rent of boom years.

Now that the restaurant industry is suffering, one can bet that market rents are substantially lower. This means, that even in the good scenario where FCPT can somehow continue to collect rent, they are looking at a future of rent rolldowns as current leases expire. This outlook starkly contrasts with its valuation

Valuation

Even at the slightly reduced price at which FCPT is trading today, it is a roughly 14.8X multiple of FFO and 16.2X on forward AFFO.

Source: SNL Financial

These multiples are not normal for retail REITs. As of 5/21/20, the median retail REIT trades at 8.2X consensus 2020 FFO.

I get that FCPT should trade at a premium to malls, but it is even trading above some more secure retail REITs.

Grocery anchored shopping centers are substantially more COVID resistant than dine-in restaurants, but Brixmor (BRX) is trading at 6.3X while FCPT is at 14.8X.

Even the dividend champion Federal Realty (FRT) is cheaper than FCPT with a multiple of 13.6X.

Four corners is a fine company with a reasonable business model and solid management, but the market price is simply not recognizing the extremely challenging environment for restaurants.

In my opinion, a multiple closer to 10X would more correctly reflect the impending negative growth related to the above market leases being marked to market. I suspect some of the leases will be marked to market ahead of schedule as part of the tenants calling for deferrals and the negotiations involved in that process. The rest will occur upon lease expiry.

How FPCT got into this mess (and why I don’t blame them)

With hindsight as a guide, Four Corners has been severely overpaying for assets with extensive acquisitions each year at low cap rates.

Source: FCPT

Acquisition cap rates in 2016, 2017, 2018, and 2019 all ranged between 6.5% and 6.8%. This is a somewhat low cap rate that assumes some degree of future growth.

Recall that for this entire time period, restaurants were considered the premier retail tenant. They are arguably the most e-commerce proof tenant a retail REIT can have. Additionally, changes in consumer behavior were making restaurants ever more profitable as younger generations spent an increasing portion of their budget on dining outside of home.

In 2016 and beyond restaurant spending had actually eclipsed grocery store spending.

Given all this information the low cap rates were appropriate at the time of purchase. Management was entirely reasonable to buy these assets and they did so in a responsible manner with the balance sheet remaining at a modest amount of leverage. Sometimes bad things happen to good managers and through simply not having a crystal ball they have loaded up on assets that are now troubled.

COVID has flipped the food dollar trend on its head with most now being spent in grocery stores. People who previously ate most of their meals out of home are finally learning how to cook and I suspect some of them are liking the fresher/healthier meals. As stay at home orders are lifted and restaurants begin to re-open, some of the food dollar will shift back to restaurants, but a portion will remain with grocery stores. The restaurant tailwind has become a headwind.

Revenue lost from Operation Business

In addition to restaurant tenants, FCPT gets some of its revenues from its own operating restaurant. Kerrow is a taxable REIT subsidiary of FCPT and its revenues are included on the income statement of FCPT. In 1Q20 11% of total revenue came from its operating restaurant business.We anticipate this is cut roughly in half in 2Q which would be in-line with restaurants in general.

Putting it together

Our short thesis is based on the disconnect between FCPT’s valuation at nearly 15X forward FFO and the extreme challenges facing the company. A 15X multiple demands growth and based on all the factors we are looking at, negative growth seems significantly more likely than positive growth.

