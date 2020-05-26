Investors tend to focus on 5G, but the company has much more to offer.

In my investment thesis two weeks back on a telecom equipment vendor, I had compared Nokia (NOK) with Ericsson (ERIC) using profitability metrics. Some of my readers raised important points with regards to Nokia's 5G competitive strength and the company's China strategy.

Therefore, I address these points in this thesis, without going deeply into the technicalities. The reason for this is that as a result of changing market dynamics caused by COVID-19, it is less competition in the flashy 5G arena which counts. Rather, the priority right now is to provide telecom operators with the right technology, even if this happens to be the more conventional 4G/LTE (older generation cellular technology).

There are opportunities for all the players to increase sales as network administrators have to carry urgent upgrades in response to higher bandwidth (data transfer rates) requirements resulting initially from a higher proportion of employees working from home during confinement and afterwards due to social distancing measures still in force.

I will also cover the challenges which COVID-19 brings for multinationals like Nokia and will also touch upon the revenues as well as perform an analysis of Nokia's financial position, profitability metrics (all three of them) and valuation.

To start with, I shed more light on the points raised by my readers.

A brief on 5G technology and competitors

Nokia, Ericsson and Huawei (a private Chinese telecom vendor) have been aggressively competing and investing billions of dollars in their R&D centers throughout the world.

The management of each of these companies claim that they are in front and daily progress is being made in terms of product development. In the field, this shows up in terms of market share. The latter is an important metric for investment purposes as it enables investors to get an idea of who is in the front at a particular moment in time.

While it is generally agreed that Nokia has better in-house capabilities to provide an end-to-end broadband implementation, including 5G, Ericsson, on the other hand, has developed an updated version of RAN (Radio Access Network), a vital piece of cellular network equipment which enables operators to migrate from 4G to 5G more easily.

Figure 1: 5G technology Market share

Source: Lightreading.com dated February 2020

Nokia’s share is between 25 and 30% and this is in line with Nokia’s expectation. As per the words of Rajeev Suri, the President & CEO, during the Q1-2020 earnings call:

"In Q4, I stated that we expect Nokia to stabilize its 4G plus 5G market share at approximately 27% by the end of 2020, excluding China.”

Moreover, “excluding China” in the statement should NOT be assumed to be an “excluding China strategy” or a willingness not to do business operations in China. In fact, the management is optimistic that the company will win a share of the 5G core with China Unicom (CHU).

Exploring this further, China is too big a market to ignore and the clear strategy of the Chinese government as to 5G technologies together with the huge market means that Nokia, even if it has to adapt to local market specifics, has no choice but to do business with Chinese companies.

Now, taking into consideration new market realities dawned on mankind by the coronavirus, I analyze how Nokia as an enabler of human interaction through the Internet can benefit. Previously seen as a nice-to-have feature, remote access which enables employees to do office work from home is now a necessity in reducing virus infection rate and saving lives.

Windfall gains from 4G/LTE

First, for investors, it is important to distinguish between 4G which is the most widely used mobile cellular technology to date and the newer 5G or fifth generation technology standard which has been deployed only as from 2019.

In fact, there are companies, one of which is in Indonesia, which are still at the phase of migrating from 3G to 4G as bandwidth requirements by subscribers increases. The Indonesian company is working with Nokia for the upgrade. Another company, Airtel (OTCPK:BHRQY), this time in India, is expanding its 4G network using Nokia's technology.

These two cases, I believe, just show the tip of the iceberg as mobile cellular companies have to urgently upgrade or expand their networks to support additional traffic. As a key player in the mobile telecommunications industry, the infrastructures Nokia has put in place are essential to deliver applications from data centers to remote offices or homes. With work-from-home guidelines put forward by employers, these infrastructures are now of critical importance.

Now, these infrastructures support bandwidth-intensive applications, such as Netflix (NFLX) used for streaming video and Zoom (ZM) for video conferencing, and these have caused network volume traffic to grow by “700% or 800% in a matter of days”, as analyzed by Nokia’s team. This compares to the normal increase of "30% to 45% over a year".

Therefore, in response to this twenty-fold increase, there should be windfall gains for Nokia in terms of upgrade and expansion of the older generation cellular technology networks in operation at the premises of the majority of mobile network providers in the world today.

In the words of Matt Shimao - Vice President & Head-Investor Relations:

"We are working with our customers to provide real-time and granular information about their networks and enabling them to meet increases in demand and expand capacity where needed.”

In parallel, Nokia is winning 5G contracts with the latest being in Taiwan.

However, despite these positives, there are risks the company is facing in these uncertain times and this investment thesis would be incomplete without due considerations being given to them.

Incapacity to access site and supply chain risks

First, the company has implemented work-from-home to reduce probability of its employees being infected and its product development road-maps are on track. However, there are challenges related to Nokia employees being able to physically access sites to perform equipment installation and project commissioning because of confinement.

Second, there have been some supply chain disruptions due to governments locking down entire countries. As a result, Q1-2020 sales in Optical Networks declined 2% as Nokia could not perform some expected deliveries.

The supply chain risk is also mitigated by the fact that the company has 25 factories in different parts of the world as a business continuity strategy against risks of political upheavals, local disruption and transportation capacity.

Had it not been for these supply-related disruptions, sales revenue would have been higher. Moreover, going into Q2-2020, the company expects supply-chain risks to continue. Therefore, there should be impact on the second-quarter revenues as well.

Figure 2: Sales per region

Source: Nokia Q1-2020 Earnings presentation

This decrease in sales, according to me, is not alarming as the company is not aggressively pushing for increasing its market share. As per the CEO, it is more focused on stabilizing its market share.

Figure 3: Cost savings program

Source: Nokia Q1-2020 Earnings presentation

More importantly, according to the earnings transcripts, it is focusing on decreasing its costs and increasing margins through high-performing projects. This strategy is working, as in terms of figures, gross margin has improved significantly year-on-year to 36.4%.

Now, I take a detailed look at the bottom-line.

Financial position, profitability and valuation

As for liquidity position, cash as at March 31 was €6.3 billion ($6.9 billion). In addition, the company has €1.5 billion ($1.6 billion) in the revolver.

As for debt, Nokia has €5 billion outstanding. The average maturity is of six years with the next one of €500 million ($545 million) only due in March 2021.

Therefore, there are no liquidity issues.

Now, I lay emphasis on the profitability metrics.

First, the gross profits (margin) should increase as the company should benefit from lower costs in producing the products and services; the reason being that they are deploying already available solutions (4G) to meet requirements of mobile operators facing sudden jump in network bandwidth utilization.

Second, another reason for this higher gross margin relates to the fact that Nokia has a better end-to-end capability. In this respect, it has a wide portfolio of products which includes fixed networks services which can bring broadband (high speed) Internet to users rapidly.

Again, the fact that these products are already there and have already been tested means less technical challenges and therefore reduced development costs and therefore more profits. As per the Q1-2020 earnings results, there has already been higher gross margin in fixed access globally, with the increase being more in North America and Europe.

Gross Profits = Revenue - Cost of Goods produced

Figure 4 : Gross profits, operating income and net income evolution including a projection for 2020

Source: Chart prepared with data from Seeking Alpha for the years 2017-2019 plus from estimates from the Keylogin Profitability model

Moreover, there are factors which should also increase operating margins. The first are these costs savings plus the fact that Nokia is upgrading customers’ existing 4G/LTE networks where there is practically no R&D costs involved (compared to 5G) and also there is no need for aggressive selling as the company is just responding to COVID related demand.

Operating Margins = Gross Profits - (Selling Costs + R&D Costs)

Just as Nokia's strong first-quarter results were obtained on the back of a revenue fall when compared to Q1-2019, ultimately, it is the operating margins which count.

Therefore, even if the impact of COVID-19 on the supply chain results in lesser revenues in the second quarter, Nokia should continue on its path to higher net margins, and therefore, a better result for the full year compared to FY 2019.

Bearing in mind that the outlook is looking better, I now consider the valuations. In this instance, the first observation is that the stock price has been adversely impacted by two major news, but it seems that the market has already digested those. Subsequently, there have been positives with one notable event being those first-quarter results.

Figure 5: Price evolution and key impacting events.

Source: Seeking Alpha

Taking into consideration the steep decline in the share price after the CEO stepping down news (in March), which, according to me, was way too abrupt given the fact that as per the earnings call in May, Nokia's strategy for improving the bottom-line was delivering results. For this reason, it is hard to imagine a drastic change, even with a new CEO.

Hence, I expect a price in the range of $4 to $4.5 for the short term and higher after the second-quarter results as investors gain more confidence in the ability of the company to deliver.

By that time, confinement measures should have been streamlined to allow engineers to access sites for upgrade works given that telecom infrastructures are part of essential services.

Had there been more media coverage on these 4G deals, there would have been more upside.

Key takeaways

The reason I am bullish on Nokia is not because of the flashy 5G or news about some governments working on plans to phase out Huawei. These are just news and may just result in a spike of the stock price.

Only concrete news, sustained earnings and management execution can cause a sustainable upside and the ingredients are present for this to occur. Not only has the company been able to moderate its aggressive 5G marketing just in time to sell the more high-margin products of its portfolio but it has also implemented the much-needed cost reduction initiatives.

The coronavirus is certainly a risk which has impacted the company’s top-line but also constitutes an opportunity for Nokia as a telecommunication solutions provider to respond to the urgent demands of telecom operators whose services have become essential lifelines during this moment of crisis.

Finally, even as telco operators focus on the more established 4G networks which are so crucial for maintaining communications during the quarantine, the company has been chosen as a 5G network provider by Taiwan Star Telecom.

Disclosure: I am/we are long ERIC. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This is an investment thesis and is intended for informational purposes. Investors are kindly requested to do additional research before investing.