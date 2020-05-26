As the price of oil begins to recover and show some strength, picking the companies that are going to generate the best returns for shareholders is the task at hand. Whitecap Resources (OTCPK:SPGYF) or (WCP.TO on the TSX) is one of my top picks. They have done their best to protect the balance sheet while maintaining a respective dividend. The announced very positive Q1 results, and their hedge book continues to look strong going forward.

Note: All prices are in Canadian dollars unless otherwise stated.

(Source: Company Presentation)

How Was Q1?

On April 30th, Whitecap announced that for Q1 they had a GAAP EPS of -$5.17 per share. The net loss during the quarter was largely due to non-cash accounting impairment expenses of $2.9 billion. Revenue fell 23% year over year to $264.32 million. The positive news that helped the stock breakout was around production. The average production for the quarter was 73,452 barrels per day. This is slightly higher than the company's forecast of 72,000-73,000. CapEx topped out at $138.8 million, which fell below the forecasted range of $140-150 million. The company also reported average profit per barrel of $22.11. This generated fund flows of $131.8 million. This can mostly be due to the COVID-19, supply/demand issues were not really felt until later in the quarter. I expect the story for Q2 will be very different.

(Source: Company Presentation)

Whitecap entered this economic crisis in a position of strength with a total credit capacity of $1.77 billion. We exited the quarter with net debt at $1.27 billion with $500 million of unused credit capacity available. The Company's credit facilities have two financial covenants being debt to earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization ("EBITDA") not exceeding 4.0 times and EBITDA to interest not less than 3.5 times. Whitecap's first-quarter debt to EBITDA ratio was 1.7 times and EBITDA to interest ratio was 14.0 times.

As of now, only about 2,000 barrels per day have been deferred. Looking forward, Whitecap is expecting oil to recover to $40 WTI. At which point, the 2,000 barrels per day would be recovered no problem. They announced another $300 million of cash savings due to reductions in capital spending, operating expenses, general/administrative costs, and the dividend. I do not believe the company has to worry about shut-ins as of right now. We are starting to see some return to demand, and companies across the world continue to cut CapEx in order to help bring the WTI price back to a sustainable range. Absolutely, no one can operate for extended periods of time at the prices we have been seeing the last month. It is in the best interest of all parties for these prices to move back into the $40-60 range sooner than later.

CEO Grant Fagerheim had this to say:

Despite the uncertainties we are facing, we believe that our competitive advantages, including our strong financial position, robust hedge portfolio and the quality of our assets characterized by high operating net backs and low production decline rates allow us to not only survive through this period of extreme disruption, but allow us to capture incremental opportunities both internally and externally to provide stronger returns for our shareholders when the environment improves.

How's The Rest of The Year Shaping Up?

With the biggest hit due to COVID-19 and demand issues, no doubt, occurring in Q2, it will be no shock as to how bad those numbers on. What we must focus on is Q3 and beyond. Whitecap updated their CapEx, which they already cut by 44% on March 17th, to include another cut of $20 million. The original targeted range was $350-370 million. They are now expecting to land around $190 million. Whitecap already has some of the lowest general and administrative costs, and those were reduced by another $8 million. Now totaling a 30% decrease from the original guidance. With all these cuts, there will obviously also be production cuts. Whitecap is expecting 2020 average production to fall around 65,000-67,000 barrels per day; a 6,000 barrel a day drop from the Q1 average. A large positive in all of this is that the company does not have any near-term debt maturities coming due. The next due date is in January of 2022, which is for $200 million. As long as the price of oil recovers as expected, there will not be an issue with their debt.

(Source: Company Presentation)

Looking above, we can see how well they are hedged for the future. As mentioned earlier, Q3 and 2021 is what we really have to look to as the price of oil recovers. Whitecap is expected to make ~$200 million due to its hedges in 2020. This is the only way that companies can help control the commodity price to some extent, and Whitecap is doing it well! There is no question that Q2 numbers will not be as nice as Q1, but a hedge of 57% in a very volatile commodity market will go a long way to smoothing out the results in an unprecedented time.

How's The Dividend?

If you have read any of my articles about energy companies in the past, I do not love the fact that so many pay a dividend. This is simply because so much of their cash flow is tied to a commodity that they have almost no control over (outside of hedging). Some companies will do everything in their power to maintain their dividend even if it means destroying the balance sheet, and some will cut when needed.

On April 15th, Whitecap slashed its dividend by 50% to $0.01425 CDN on a monthly basis. Could they have cut it entirely? Probably. It would probably be a smart thing to do until we see some price stabilization with regards to oil, but as soon as they do that, there are a number of dividend funds that would have no choice but to sell their shares.

(Source: Simplywall.st)

Is the dividend safe? I would say there is a really good chance it does not get wiped out entirely, but if we don't see the full rebound in oil prices I am expecting, then there is a chance it gets cut again. I do not believe that Whitecap will bury themselves in debt to continue to pay this dividend. Looking above, we can see just how volatile it has been. But we can also see that they do increase the dividend when the situation is right as well. If you are looking for a stable income, this may not be the stock for you.

What Does The Price Say?

Much like every Oil & Gas stock, Whitecap saw the current low around mid-March and has rebounded strongly. At one point, the price was down 85% from the highs in early January. Now, we only find the stock down 61%. Had you picked the bottom, you would be up a cool 185% over two months. Full disclosure, I have owned this stock a number of times over the past few years, I owned some in early February, and I got stopped out very quickly as things began to fall. I bought the stock back in early April for $0.97, and I have trimmed some to take profits but continue to hold the large majority of my position.

Note: All charts will be of the Canadian listing, WCP.TO. The US listing is (OTCPK:SPGYF). This is simply due to the average volume on the TSX being much higher.

(Source: TC2000.com)

Looking above, we can see that the stock's most crucial level over the last couple of months has been $1.70. Quite often in stocks with a cheaper handle, key inflection points end with a 0 or a 5. We can see back in March that this is where the last gap down occurred. The stock touched the price after a month and quickly fell back below $1.00. On the back of Q1 results, on April 30th, the stock exploded above the $1.70 line and quickly retested multiple times of the next 13 days. The stock then retraced below $1.70, but only briefly. This in all likelihood was to shake out loose hands that had moved stops up to $1.70 after breaking above and successfully retesting. The gap we see on May 18th is due to the Canadian markets being closed. The stock soared 13% on the US side (OTCPK:SPGYF), and there was follow-through the day after. This is very positive as the stock has now cleared $1.70 in a big way.

Below, we can see that another big positive here is the 200-day moving average. First off, it is very clear that this has also been a very good support/resistance gauge. More importantly, it is very noticeable that this has shifted to support now. The price has bounced off of the moving average twice in the last month. It currently sits at $1.63. This will continue to rise as the trend in the moving average has flipped as well. Something to keep an eye on as the stock dips next.

(Source: TC2000.com)

My current stop is set at $1.69 on a closing basis. This will move as the stock progresses up. I am a believer in the outlook for oil as mentioned above, and that is going to push this stock back up to January levels sooner rather than later. There are going to be hiccups along the way, but I have no doubt this is a $5.00 stock in the next two years. (Unless we have another worldwide lockdown that clamps oil demand.) $2.30 is the next hurdle for the stock to get over, and from there, we look to fill the gap and touch $3.56. There is not much resistance once this stock clears the $2.30 level.

(Source: TC2000.com)

Wrap-Up

As you can see, Whitecap is doing a very good job of navigating unprecedented times. The company has maintained a decent balance sheet while continuing to reward shareholders. They are doing the right thing by cutting their dividend and have a strong history of rising it again when the time is right. Whitecap has a strong hedge book to help get them through this incredibly tough oil market. If I did not already own this stock, I would be looking to add on any dips, being fully aware of the crucial support level of $1.70. I have no doubt that Whitecap will one day see $5.00 and beyond again. I wish I could tell you exactly when, but I will ride the wave until the price kicks me out. I am very confident in the management team to continue to deliver strong results in tough situations. Stay safe out there!

