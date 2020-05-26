In the short term, I was far too cautious on Boot Barn (BOOT) stock. I passed on the stock last month at $15, only to see the stock rally past $22 ahead of last week's earnings report.

My concern with BOOT wasn't a matter of disliking the company. I actually owned the stock until late last year. I'm a fan of management (and probably moreso after the release and post-earnings conference call). Rather, the worry is the mid-term pressure on every retailer, amplified by headwinds from a potential oil and gas bust. Add in debt on the balance sheet and thin margins, and Boot Barn potentially has a few years' worth of struggles ahead.

Obviously, the market disagreed. After earnings, it still does. BOOT stock declined 6.7% over two sessions after the fiscal fourth quarter earnings release last week, but has recaptured over half those losses as I write this on Tuesday. To my eye, the decline should have been steeper, particularly given a 100%-plus rally from March lows.

The issue is not the numbers from March and April, which unsurprisingly were awful. Rather, the issue is commentary from Boot Barn and how that commentary frames the multi-year challenges ahead. To some extent, that's a credit to management, who remains among the more honest and direct teams out there. But it's also a reflection of the fact that BOOT at the least is going to need a substantial amount of patience from the market to move higher, even with the modest pullback after earnings.

The Numbers and The Story

Again, the numbers in the quarter were awful — and from a high-level standpoint shouldn't affect the bull case all that much. Boot Barn did manage to stay open in many states (California, which accounts for almost 20% of stores, was a notable exception) but traffic plunged and sales on the fashion side of the business unsurprisingly collapsed. Per the Q1 call, April same-store sales were down roughly 45%, with a greater than 60% decline in-store offset by 40%-plus growth online. Boot Barn removes stores that are closed for more than five days from its comparable base, so total numbers were even worse.

Trends improved in May — Boot Barn posted a high-single digit decline the week before earnings — but remained sharply negative. Amid that shift, Boot Born has gone from a Western/workwear split of 70/30 to roughly 50/50. That in turn suggests that Western sales have fallen even further than the consolidated figure — perhaps in the range of a two-thirds or greater decline.

Before the pandemic's impact began in earnest in mid-March, Boot Barn had a solid quarter. Comps were up 3.4% through Mar. 7 (three weeks before quarter-end), with hopes for an acceleration as the Houston Rodeo began. That figure is a touch soft, given that Boot Barn had guided for mid-single-digit comps in the quarter (and has made a habit of outperforming guidance in recent years). But against an 8.7% compare and in the context of what is still a 56% pullback from early January highs, pre-crisis performance admittedly seems good enough.

And even with the significant pressure on the last three weeks of the year, FY20 results are impressive. Comps rose 5.0% in an environment where many retailers are aiming for flat (and failing). Tax-adjusted EPS climbed 25% to $1.56. EBIT margins expanded 40 bps year-over-year. Exclusive brand penetration accelerated, reaching 22% for the year.

Through mid-March, the BOOT story was progressing as planned. Same-store sales impressed, particularly in the context of a difficult comparison (+10% in FY19). Margins improved. Private label, long a key initiative, continues to progress. Store expansion continued before being paused.

As I've written elsewhere, stocks that are down 50% or more in this market offer intriguing targets. If an investor believes normalcy can return in five years — or even a bit longer, given current interest rate expectations — the stock should be a buy. And I'm not unsympathetic to the case that BOOT fits that bill.

Nothing materially changed in the company's performance until the country ground to a halt. At some point in the future — and that point may be a few years out — demand should return to recent levels. There are even some potential benefits as competition — often local 'mom and pop' shops — either fails during this crisis or chooses to sell out to Boot Barn to salvage value. Taking the long view, it does seem like Boot Barn can get back to normal at some point — which in turn suggests still-substantial upside in Boot Barn shares, even if the path to normalcy takes several years.

Concerns From the Call

What worried me in April was the potential pressure from an oil and gas bust. Per the recently filed 10-K, almost one-third of Boot Barn stores (82 out of 259) are in Texas, the Dakotas, Oklahoma, and Wyoming. The 2015-2016 bust led comps to stall out — and let BOOT to plunge.

The obvious worry given changing dynamics in that industry and potential pressure on shale plays is that the pressure in oil and gas markets isn't going to be a one- or two-year issue. It's also not just a workwear problem: as management noted during the last bust, flush oil workers were buying expensive and higher-margin fashion boots as well.

The fourth quarter conference call helps clarify the risk to margins. Boot Barn unsurprisingly will have to pivot during this crisis. It will focus more on workwear and boots over Western, country, and fashion offerings. E-commerce is a growing share of mix, and may see higher penetration continue as formerly in-store-only customers become acclimated to shopping via bootbarn.com and the company's sheplers.com. And Boot Barn will see at least a flattish penetration of owned brands. The company is taking "a more cautious approach," as CEO Jim Conroy put it on the call, given longer lead times for those products.

Those shifts all pose risk to margins. Work wear doesn't have the high-dollar boots, in particular, that likely drive big profits on the Western side. E-commerce sales come at a lower margin, due both to fulfillment costs and Sheplers' positioning as a discounter. (Sheplers has rebranded as a heritage play which might alleviate that pressure somewhat, but mix shift still is a headwind.) Exclusive brand sales, too, likely offer higher margins.

In the short term, there's some clearance risk as well. Management seemed confident in inventory levels, though the company has recently sent out 'buy one, get one free' offers for existing clearance products. Online, per Conroy, some vendors have removed minimum price requirements to move product, and that could provide another source of pressure.

But the concerns go beyond the next few months. Higher e-commerce penetration likely persists — and isn't good for margins, as so many other smaller retailers have learned. Offerings like curbside pickup and a same-day delivery offering via a third-party provider (that is just a test for now) too add costs, and perhaps don't get pulled back when normalcy returns. Exclusive brand caution is going to last 12-18 months, per management.

The problem is that operating margins remain reasonably thin: just 8.7% on an adjusted basis for FY20, and likely ~9% normalizing for the final three, challenged, weeks of the year. Take 100 or 200 bps off those margins thanks just to mix and earnings take a substantial hit. An oil bust and higher unemployment could linger for a couple of years, pressuring same-store sales. Deleveraging, in terms of both in-store fixed costs and the balance sheet, adds even more pressure.

The issue for BOOT isn't solely the pressure on fiscal Q1 and (presumably) fiscal Q2 earnings. There's a likely scenario in which the "new normal", whatever it is, results in lower margins. Even taking the long view, that's a problem.

The Short and Long Cases for BOOT Stock

Because if that's the case, FY20 results look more like peak earnings than normalized earnings. And in that scenario, BOOT doesn't look cheap, even using the midpoint of post-Q3 adjusted EPS guidance of $1.81-$1.83 to normalize for March pressure. (Conroy said on the call that the company was on track to meet that guidance before the pandemic hit.)

After all, Boot Barn is a retailer heading for something like 2.5x leverage, even in a recovery, while trading at 12x peak earnings and ~8x peak EBITDA. And while BOOT is preferable to most retailers — I'd consider it more a poor man's Lululemon (LULU), albeit with a very different demographic — that's still a healthy valuation, and a healthy premium to the sector.

And that seems to set up a reasonably attractive, fundamentally-based, short case. Betting against a leveraged retailer has been a winning trade for years now. BOOT stock was the exception to that rule — but so was the Boot Barn business. With oil and gas employment recovering from 2017-2018 lows, a strong economy, a sticky customer base, and few major competitors, the company had a clear path to growth. That's just not the case anymore — and I'm skeptical it will be any time soon.

At the very least, it does seem difficult to argue that BOOT won't have downside at some point in the next 2-3 years. Even once normalcy returns, run-rate annual EPS is likely to stay below $1, given margin and comp pressure.

The market seems to be taking the long view at the moment (the charitable explanation for the rally; others believe it's largely Fed-induced), but can a retailer like Boot Barn really maintain a ~30x P/E multiple for the duration of a multi-year recovery? It seems unlikely. Liquidity in the options market isn't terrible at certain strikes and expirations, and selling calls or spreads seems like an intriguing trade.

But it's not a trade I'm willing to put on yet, for the primary reason that I don't like betting against Boot Barn management. I have a lot of respect for Conroy, and we've seen what happened the last time the company faced near-term weakness. The market panicked, BOOT dipped (briefly) below $6 in May 2016, and less than four years later it was above $40.

Obviously, it's highly unlikely we'll see such a steep bounce this time around, but the broader point is that the case for BOOT goes beyond the fundamentals. At this point, it has to. And part of that case is that the company has excellent management, as well as fairly recent experience in managing through significant challenges. Obviously, a ~30% decline in O&G employment (from 2014 peak to early 2018 trough) does not compare to what Boot Barn is dealing with at the moment. But the company has experience in quickly changing markets, and in this situation appears to be responding quickly. There are levers to pull to offset some of the pressure, including the possibility of acquiring smaller rivals and consolidating more markets.

Put another way, there seem to be better shorts out there. That's particularly true for investors who are skeptical about a V-shaped recovery and question the market's ability to stay patient through a mid-term recession and/or sustained and elevated unemployment.

That doesn't mean, however, that there aren't real, fundamental, concerns with BOOT. There's more to worry about than just ugly April and May comps. And I still believe at some point, that will catch up with the stock. I'm just not quite sure when, and not quite compelled enough to bet against management.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.