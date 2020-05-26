Natural gas demand is likely to be strong this summer which will increase the price of natural gas.

For holders of the ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Natural Gas ETF (KOLD), it’s been a sold year with shares returning over 40%.

While returns have been strong for the short gas crowd, I believe that the tides are changing and now is the time to exit the trade. Specifically, I believe that natural gas is in for a rally over the next few months which will harm the returns of those long KOLD.

About KOLD

Let’s start this piece off with a look under the hood at exactly what KOLD is and does. Put simply, KOLD is an ETF provided by ProShares which offers a 2x inverse return on the Bloomberg Natural Gas Index. In terms of leverage, KOLD is in the middle of the line with alternatives such as the VelocityShares 3x Inverse Natural Gas ETN (NYSEARCA:DGAZ) offering 3x leverage and a short on The United States Natural Gas ETF (NYSEARCA:UNG) offering a 1x leveraged return.

If you’re unfamiliar with the Bloomberg Commodities Indices, fortunately, the methodology is fairly straightforward. BCOM is essentially an alternative to the popular GSCI and offers slightly different weighting schemes for the various commodities which make up the index (read more here).

For our purposes, however, KOLD is just tracking the natural sub-index which holds the front month Henry Hub futures contract and then during a certain roll window shifts this exposure into the second month futures contract. At which point, the index will wait until the roll window in the next month and repeat the process.

This general process of rolling from the front month into the second month contract is fairly straightforward and is widely conducted across the ETP space for all sorts of commodities. However, when it comes to natural gas, we have a bit of a problem for long traders who are rolling exposure: roll yield.

The basic problem here is that natural gas futures are generally in contango most of the time. For example, over the past decade, about 83% of all months have seen the front futures contract priced below the second month futures contract. The problem here is that futures prices tend to converge to the spot price over time – a process which results in something called “roll yield” for trackers of natural gas.

For traders of KOLD, however, roll yield works in their favor because the ETF is shorting futures. In other words, during a typical month, KOLD will be short futures which are higher than the front month contract or spot price – and during the month, this distances convergences as the second month futures contract declines in value in relation to the spot price.

This process can easily be overlooked when you examine any given day’s return; however, over lengthy periods of time, the decoupling between a return in the futures contract and the return of the ETP becomes evident.

In the case of KOLD, I estimate that it is benefiting by around 18-24% per year from roll yield. My estimate here is based on the fact that the second month futures contract tends to be priced about 0.5-1.0% above the front month futures contract, and since KOLD is basically short this differential and since futures tend to converge, a leveraged annualized rate will put you somewhere in the ballpark of 18-24%.

What this figure essentially means is that for argument’s sake, let’s say that natural gas price goes nowhere over the next year and the historic pattern of futures contracts rolling down in value towards the spot continues. The math basically indicates that a long position in KOLD would likely increase by about 18-24% in a typical year since it is short futures contracts at prices higher than the spot price and these contracts converge through time.

Despite the fact that KOLD stands to clearly benefit from roll yield, I am against holding the ETP at this time. The reason for my caution here is this: I believe natural gas is poised to rally substantially over the coming months. As we’ll discuss in the next section, I believe that even though roll yield will likely benefit long KOLD traders, the outright price movements in natural gas will likely overwhelm the benefit seen from roll yield.

Natural Gas Markets

Now that we’ve taken a look under the hood at the general construction and benefits of KOLD’s methodology, let’s look at the fundamentals driving natural gas prices. Let’s start with a look at the 5-year range of inventories.

Put simply, gas has had a bearish year to this point as natural gas demand floundered during a mild winter season while industrial demand has recently declined due to the coronavirus. These twin fundamentals have led to gas prices climbing against the 5-year average as well as the figures from the previous year which is generally indicative of bearishness.

As you can see in the chart above, this relationship is fairly established in the data: as inventories climb versus a benchmark like the figures from the previous year, prices tend to fall. What interests me at this point, however, isn’t necessarily this historic relationship, but rather where the data is likely headed in the future.

At present, I am looking at two key variables which are poised to reverse the supply and demand: falling production and an expected strong summer. Let’s start with the decline in production.

If you’ve been reading the headlines, it should come as no shock that the rig count is declining.

Numerically speaking, over the past year, we have seen a drop in the number of gas rigs by nearly 60%. The key driver here is that the accelerating energy price decline due to collapsing demand from coronavirus quarantines have led to producers cutting back activity. These declines in production are evidenced by weakening rig count.

There is a bit of a lag between declines in rigs and outright drops in production; however, the data shows that at some point in the near future, we are going to see production collapse. The EIA’s STEO forecast is calling for a drop in production by over 10% through year-end, as seen below.

This in and of itself could be very bullish natural gas. However, I believe that when you combine this decline in production with the strong possibility for an increase in demand in the form of power burn, the natural gas bullish case begins to become more convincing.

The chart above is the latest peak-summer demand forecast from NOAA. What this chart essentially shows is that we are expected to see very warm weather across the country this summer which will lead to higher levels of power burn for air conditioning. During the summer, the peak driver for natural gas demand is electric burn, so this essentially means that from a demand perspective, we are likely to see a very strong pull on natural gas.

Overall, I believe the fundamentals are bullish natural gas due to declining production in conjunction with a strong demand for air conditioning this summer. KOLD does benefit to a degree from roll yield, but I believe that the movements in natural gas are likely to offset any gains seen from roll and that holding the ETF at this time is not a good trade. I am bullish natural gas at least through summer and I do not believe that a long KOLD trade (since it is short gas) is the best trade at this time.

Conclusion

KOLD’s methodology allows it to benefit from the roll yield factors associated with contango in natural gas markets. Natural gas demand is likely to be strong this summer which will increase the price of natural gas. Production of gas is poised to collapse as the rig count has substantially been reduced.

