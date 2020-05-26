The US segment makes up over half of the HelloFresh business, where it grew ~82% in Q1 2020 despite the +€1 billion of annual revenue there last year.

Overview

HelloFresh (OTC:HLFFF) (FRA: HFG), a Berlin-based meal-prep company, presents an interesting investment opportunity. Since its IPO in Frankfurt Stock Exchange in 2017, its share price has more than tripled to reflect its strong moat and fundamentals. The management's execution has been strong as the business has become a global meal-prep market leader, including the US, in less than 5 years from its founding.

Catalyst

Beyond Q1 and 2020, we think that there are a few long-term catalysts on the stock: strong management execution, market leadership, and also international expansion.

(source: company's 2019 annual report)

In general, the meal-prep is an operational and capital intensive business. There are challenges across ingredients sourcing, food handling infrastructure setup, labor sourcing and training, food quality maintenance, and also customer experience. However, all that does not seem to be an issue for HelloFresh. After periods of investments, the company finally turned AEBITDA positive in 2019 while still maintaining a +40% top-line growth. Moreover, having had a good start of 2020 with the 2019's ~€46 million of AEBITDA, the company not only maintained but also topped the achievement by posting ~€63 million AEBITDA, up 36% from the FY 2019, in a single quarter. The contribution margin also follows the same expansion pattern, though we expect it to be steady at +25%.

(Blue Apron vs. HelloFresh. source: google trends)

In the US, despite many concerns regarding the viability of the business model considering the Blue Apron's (APRN) struggle, HelloFresh even overtook it as a market leader with over €1 billion in revenue and has also turned profitable there. Moreover, the US segment already makes up more than half of the HelloFresh business, while also being the fastest-growing to-date. Consequently, the strong market leadership in the US enables it to achieve a strong brand recognition that will help in gradually reducing marketing expenses further to drive margin expansions. In 2019 alone, marketing expenses dropped by 22.8% YoY.

Beyond Q1 and 2020, we also see an opportunity to launch in more international markets. With a $7.49 starting price for its meal, which is the same price as Blue Apron's, there are still plenty of upside opportunities in the US, where it grew ~82% in Q1. Based on the management's comments in the Q1 earnings call, the price point appears to be affordable for a lot of its US customers based on the survey, which contradicts our assumption at first. Moreover, there is also an opportunity to launch its less premium offering, EveryPlate, to other markets. At $4.99 per-meal, the company can expand EveryPlate geographically into some emerging markets or sub-vertically into the university students market.

Risk

HelloFresh stands out to us, considering the management's unique execution ability to strike the balance between solid market leadership driven growth and profitability. In that sense, the approach is very different from those of other Rocket Internet's (OTC:RCKZF) incubated companies that have taken unsustainable growth strategies. However, the risk is always there as Rocket Internet was still the largest shareholder in HelloFresh until mid last year. As Venture Capitalists ourselves, there are not too many great things we can say about the Rocket Internet's influence on the founders of its incubated companies like Jumia (JMIA) or Delivery Hero (OTCPK:DLVHF).

Valuation

At a market cap of €6.5 billion and ~3x P/S, we think the valuation is highly attractive. It is rare to find a fast-growing and market-leading consumer stock trading at this type of multiple either in the US or globally. The business has reached profitability while consistently growing at 60% to 80% annually despite its massive scale.

(source: dealroom.co)

The business recorded a €1.8 billion revenue in 2019 alone, with the US making up over half of the revenue. In that sense, we believe that the reduced investors' confidence in the meal-prep business model due to the dire situation in the former US market leader Blue Apron, may have played a role in HelloFresh's valuation. Blue Apron is now trading at ~0.2x P/S, while the company is merely valued at ~$110 million based on the market cap with minimal cash runway.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.