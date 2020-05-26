HelloFresh: Testament To The Viability Of Meal-Prep Business
HelloFresh is an attractive growth story with international exposure in the meal-prep sector.
The US segment makes up over half of the HelloFresh business, where it grew ~82% in Q1 2020 despite the +€1 billion of annual revenue there last year.
It added over 1 million customers globally in Q1, a stark contrast to Blue Apron's accelerated decline in customer base in the US alone.
Management's strong profitable growth execution and the global market leadership serve as long-term catalysts for the business.
Brand awareness has kicked in. In 2019, marketing expenses were reduced by over 22% while still maintaining a staggering +40% YoY growth in Group Revenue.
Overview
HelloFresh (OTCPK:HLFFF) (FRA: HFG), a Berlin-based meal-prep company, presents an interesting investment opportunity. Since its IPO in Frankfurt Stock Exchange in 2017, its share price has more than tripled to reflect its