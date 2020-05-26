Summary

HelloFresh is an attractive growth story with international exposure in the meal-prep sector.

The US segment makes up over half of the HelloFresh business, where it grew ~82% in Q1 2020 despite the +€1 billion of annual revenue there last year.

It added over 1 million customers globally in Q1, a stark contrast to Blue Apron's accelerated decline in customer base in the US alone.

Management's strong profitable growth execution and the global market leadership serve as long-term catalysts for the business.

Brand awareness has kicked in. In 2019, marketing expenses were reduced by over 22% while still maintaining a staggering +40% YoY growth in Group Revenue.