About

Winmark Corporation (WINA) franchises several retail brands that sell lightly-used merchandise such as clothing, sports gear, and musical instruments. These brands include Plato’s Closet, Once Upon A Child, Play It Again Sports, Style Encore and Music Go Round.

Winmark also leases out technology and business-essential equipment. The company takes the cash generated from its franchising business and invests it in its leasing portfolio.

As of Q1 2020, franchising royalties generated 60% of revenues while leasing income generated 31% of revenues. Remaining revenues came from merchandise sales and franchise fees.

Fundamentals & Valuation

At first glance, Winmark's stock offers considerable appeal. The company's margins and earnings growth are well above that of peers in the cyclical retail industry, according to data from GuruFocus. Winmark also has a healthier balance sheet, with a Debt/EBITDA ratio about 50% below the industry median and an interest coverage ratio that more than doubles it (see below).

Revenues, operating income, and net income over the last twelve months are all at or near record highs, and margins have been climbing steadily since 2012, according to data from StockRow (see below).

Cash flows look impressive as well, with OCF, FCF, and their respective margins at record highs since 2011 (see below).

Meanwhile, the stock's P/E and EV/EBITDA have fallen to their lowest levels since 2012 and 2016, respectively. And equity dilution hasn’t been a problem; the number of outstanding shares has been falling steadily since 2014, currently down 30% since then (see below).

On the downside, insider ownership has been falling since its 80% level in August 2013. However, insiders still own more than 38% of them as of 4/30/20. And in 2019, the company bought back 300,000 shares for an average price of $163 per share, 23% above the current share price of around $131.

Finally, some "smart money" appears interested, with Renaissance Technologies founder Jim Simmons owning 5.6% of outstanding shares as of 3/31/20. Institutional ownership has more than doubled since January 2016, rising to 35% from 15%.

Risks

Franchising royalties account for 60% of revenues, and this business segment is highly exposed to economic conditions. In the latest 10-Q, management said that COVID-19 caused revenues from royalties to fall 5% YoY in Q1 2020. Economic conditions have considerably worsened since then. The Congressional Budget Office projects the Q2 2020 GDP drop to be substantially worse than the first quarter's drop. Winmark's Q2 results will probably be considerably worse than the prior quarter.

It's possible that most of the bad news is priced in; this is likely the case if the current downturn is similarly severe to the one we saw in 2008. So far, the stock is down about 40% from its February 2020 peak. During the '08 bear market, Winmark's stock fell 50% to $10 from $20. The risk is that this economic downturn could be far worse than the one in 2008. As a recent Raymond James report highlighted, the index of leading economic indicators dropped far more during this downturn than the previous one (see below). This could indicate that this economic contraction will be more severe than the previous one.

On the plus side, Fed policy has been supportive and even more extreme than in 2008. Winmark's value-oriented brands will probably do better than other retail brands that are less affordable. Also, Winmark survived 2008, and management has taken steps to prepare for this current crisis. Management notes in the latest 10-Q that:

"While significant uncertainty exists as to the full impact of the COVID-19 pandemic... we believe that the combination of our cash on hand, the cash generated from our franchising and leasing businesses, cash generated from discounting sources and our Line of Credit will be adequate to fund our planned operations through 2020... We ended the first quarter of 2020 with $28.4 million in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash compared to $1.1 million in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at the end of the first quarter of 2019."

There's also the risk that COVID-19 will drastically lower sports activity over the long term, or cause it to take far longer to recover than expected. Play It Again Sports is Winmark's third largest retail franchise brand and accounted for 12.9% of Winmark's 2019 FY total revenues.

Finally, Winmark's leasing business has been shrinking for several years. As lease customers have reduced the number of equipment purchases, the company's leasing portfolio has fallen 39% to $25.3 million in 2019 compared to $41.5 million in 2016. If this trend continues, Winmark's total revenues could be adversely affected. But so far, this trend hasn't stopped the company from delivering record high revenues.

Bottom Line

Winmark offers impressive fundamentals at an attractive valuation. However, the economic outlook is uncertain, as is the future of its third largest franchise, Play It Again Sports. For investors who believe that this economic downturn will be similar to the one in 2008 and expect life (and sports activity) to return to normal, the stock is a solid buy. For investors who have more serious concerns, the wiser course of action may be to wait for bargain prices before entering, or to wait for a significant improvement in price action, such as a strong break above the 50- or 200-day moving average.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in WINA over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.