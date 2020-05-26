Earnings are still below earnings for dry bulk, but market seems to have bottomed out for now.

Investment thesis

Navios Maritime Partners (NYSE:NMM) has weathered a few storms over the last few years. Over the years, it has morphed from being a pure dry bulk player to one with a fleet of both bulk carriers and large container vessels

Source: NMM Investor relation website

With the establishment of Navios Maritime Containers (NMCI) in 2017, the management intends for NMM to revert back to being a pure dry bulk shipper.

I do not think that is a good idea, and this article will explain why.

Let us first look at how NMM did in the first quarter of this year.

NMM first quarter 2020 results

The top line being the revenue came in at $46.5 million for the first quarter of 2020. This was almost the same revenue as the corresponding period last year. However, the average time charter equivalent decreased by as much as 18.9%. A larger fleet contributed to the stable revenue but added another $5.6 million in operating costs, which NMM refers to as a management fee. The continued poor dry bulk market was responsible for the lower average earning per ship. For the entire fleet, the average came down from $13,209 per day to $10,717 per day.

The balance sheet is healthy with a net debt to book capitalization of 37.4% as of March 31, 2020. Cash and cash equivalents were $31.1 million, and long-term debt, including the current portion, is $476.1 million. They delivered further throughout the quarter paying to reduce the debt by $13.5 million, and there are no debt maturities until the 3rd Quarter of 2021.

NMM did not opt to reduce the cash distribution last quarter and declared to pay out a cash distribution of $0.30 per unit, which was in line with the previous quarter. With roughly 11.3 million total units outstanding, the total cash distributions amounted to $3.4 million. The common unit coverage for the quarter was 1.3x.

Further corporate consolidation

At the end of 2019, Navios Group liquidated Navios Europe I, and NMM received five smaller and older container vessels as payment for their shares.

Next up is Navios Europe II which will be liquidated during this quarter. A payment in the form of a one-off fee of $5 million has already been paid in cash, and NMM still expects to receive approximately $17.5 million in ships as their final settlement.

Putting all your eggs in one basket

In April of 2017, NMM bought up the entire fleet of container vessels from Rickmers in Germany and decided to establish NMCI. In the process, it was decided to make NMM a pure dry bulk player.

One thing which investors and traders need to understand is the highly volatile earnings environment maritime shipping company operates in. There are basically four different sectors:

Container and liner ships

Dry bulk and breakbulk

Liquid bulk including LPG, LNG, chemicals and specialized commodities

Others

The good thing is that not all these sectors are suffering low earnings at the same time.

Even within each sector, there are differences in earnings. As an example, the size of the ships varies greatly. From small ships that ply coastal areas to the largest behemoth literally carrying "mountains" of ore.

Many people think LPG is the same as LNG. After all, it's gas. But LNG is LPG (liquified petroleum gas) that is frozen down to minus 162 degrees Celsius (260 degrees Fahrenheit). Therefore, an LNG ship cannot carry LPG, and vice versa.

As investors, we have to struggle with many challenges on the way. Where are we in a market cycle? Every investor should read, and re-read, Howard Marks' many articles and books. He has, in my opinion, the answer to how you ought to behave.

Then, there are the seemingly endless choices we have in terms of what we should buy.

Harry Markowitz, the 1990 Nobel Memorial Prize in Economic Sciences, and best known for his pioneering work in modern portfolio theory, once said:

Diversification is the only free lunch in investing"

We, as investors, should take full use of this free lunch. To do otherwise is simply not only unwise but outright poor risk management.

A well-diversified portfolio is, as a matter of fact, generally more important than whether you decide to buy shares in company A or company B. This philosophy can also be extended to the portfolio of assets a company holds too.

Let me get back to the importance of diversification and how this has impacted NMM, and how it will do so in the future.

How would NMM be doing in the last quarter if it did not have these containerships?

It is the five 6,800 TEU on time charter to Hyundai at $30,119 that is holding NMM afloat these days. It alone brought in revenue of $13.7 million in the first quarter. To this, we should add the revenues of $3.9 million from the newly acquired five smaller container vessels from Navios Europe I.

Source: NMM - Investor relation

Total revenue from containerships is therefore $17.6 million. If we strip out this revenue, we need to offset the savings of roughly $6 million in Opex, which is referred to by NMM as a management fee.

Source: Figures from NMM, a compilation by Tudor Invest

As can be seen, there would be an additional loss of $11.7 million to the operating surplus, which was $4.4 million for the quarter.

Source: NMM - 1st Quarter 2020 results

There would be an operating deficit of $7.25 million.

Furthermore, the profitability in the coming quarters for the five small container ships is uncertain.

According to Marine Traffic, the "Esperanza N" has been idle off Singapore (at anchorage) since 16 February 2020. The fact that it has not found any employment since then is somewhat alarming as the other four ships are coming off charter this summer, and the prospects could be quite bleak for these small feeder vessels which rely on Intra-Asia trade.

Source: Marine Traffic

According to Clarkson Research, as stated in NMM 1st Quarter 2020, the estimated current time charter rates for 6-12 months time charter, as of May 04, 2020, was $8,250 for both the 2,750 TEU vessels and that of the 3,500 TEU vessel.

To be fair to NMM, there is some diversification for them through their 33.5% ownership of NMCI. In the first quarter, they did book earnings from NMCI of $ 1.7 million

Conclusion

Thanks to the five container ships on charter to Hyundai at high rates until December of 2023, NMM does have good visibility on earnings, even though the rates in their preferred business segment, namely dry bulk, are below break-even.

In totality, for this year, about 62% of their 16,836 available days are fixed at an average net rate of $13,878 per day. This has created a manageable breakeven of $8,710 per day per open day.

At the present low share price level, there is a considerable upside should the dry bulk market normalize. As a rule of thumb, I would say that the Baltic Dry Index has to be above 1,000 for dry bulk owners, in order for them to pay their bills and leave some crumbs on the table for shareholders. The index has bottomed out, but I do not see a sharp rise as I believe the recoveries globally will take time.

Finally, as a shareholder in NMM, I would prefer if NMM would stay diversified, and even diversify further by adding some tankers from Navios Maritime Acquisition (NNA) into the fleet.

Their peer, SFL Corporation (SFL) has been a great success with that model. NMM could do the same. If you are not familiar with them, you can check out my recent article released just before their first quarter of 2020 came out.

