Canary Wharf, London, just a small part of Brookfield Property Partners' sprawling empire, image sourced from Yandex

Introduction

Very recently I published “Brookfield In The Time of An Epidemic” with two main conclusions: 1)Brookfield Property Partners (BPY) is the only part of Brookfield Asset Management (BAM) with a long-term significant negative impact from pandemic primarily in its retail segment; 2) On the holding company level (i.e. BAM itself), this impact appears to be manageable.

The publication caused a lot of discussions and this is a sequel devoted to the culprit of BPY directly. Besides other things, this post will address some of the readers’ comments.

Accounting

BAM uses IFRS accounting as well as non-IFRS and non-GAAP metrics. Statements and supplemental information are, generally, more transparent on a BAM level than on subsidiaries’ level (for simplicity we use “subsidiaries” for BAM’s limited partnerships and related corporate structures). However, BAM’s subsidiaries vary a great deal in their accounting transparency. BIP is the most transparent and reports AFFO and AFFO yield which are “owners’ earnings” and cash-on-cash return. On the other end, BPY’s accounting seems quite opaque:

BAM argues that BPY is cheap based on its IFRS book value. The values of individual real estate assets in this approach are derived from cash flow models based on NOI and discount and/or terminal interest rates. Obliviously, this is less conservative than cost-based GAAP and real estate assets values are allowed to appreciate depending on cash flows and interest rate environment. This accounting treatment is designed to capture the current value of assets. But can we really value the company based on its IFRS numbers? BPY emphasizes that assets are usually being sold above their book values. But one can easily imagine that sales are done only at a price satisfactory to a seller and so it does not prove much. From the beginning of BPY public trading, the gap between the unit price and its book value has been getting bigger and bigger and so, the market clearly takes BPY’s book value arguments with a grain of salt.

BPY Q1 20 supplementary indicates equity per unit at $28.52 on Mar 31, 20 vs $28.95 on Dec 31, 19. And this is where the limitations of IFRS accounting become clearly visible. Do you believe that the NOI projections (and the model requires future projections as well as the current numbers) of a particular retail center in the IFRS valuing model is roughly the same on Dec 31, 2019, vs Mar 31, 2020? Technically, yes – since the same invoices were sent to renters. But definitely not in real life. Some of the bills will not be paid even on a short-term basis due to coming bankruptcies, and rents are likely to go down on a long-term basis as well due to lower demand. This is something the model does not take into account.

Since NOI is not reliable long-term, FFO is not reliable either as it is directly tied to NOI. Was FFO a good metric before the pandemic? You may think so, but please note some evolution in BPY’s approach. At first, they started using Company FFO instead of regular FFO. What is the difference? For the last quarter, BPY presents the reconciliation on page 34 of its Q1 supplementary. Company FFO turns out to be 13% higher than regular FFO and I did not find comments clarifying this reconciliation. So, the transition from regular FFO to Company FFO was the first step in reporting evolution which was followed by the second one: the company tends to position the sum of Company FFO and realized LP investment gains as the single most important metric of “annual earnings”. This is a very aggressive presentation. FFO is supposed to be a rather stable number, gradually growing. LP investment gains are lumpy and not reliable though at times might be significant. Regular distributions and leverage should be based on predictable cash flows only.

There is one other deficiency of FFO for BPY. The company does not present AFFO in its supplementary and we cannot evaluate what percentage of FFO is retained after maintenance capex. But even this is not enough: BPY pays IDRs, i.e. a part of AFFO goes directly to BAM instead of unitholders. So, perhaps, AFFO less IDRs should be the best metric in normal times.

We can agree with the market that BPY is worth significantly less than its book value, but unfortunately, cannot calculate its intrinsic value. Currently, BPY is trading at $9+ and would be trading lower, perhaps much lower, if not for the implicit (and often explicit) BAM’s support.

Distributions

Most investors hold BPY primarily because of its distributions yielding at this point close to 14%. And it is not just yield that makes it attractive, but also the BPY/BAM’s unambiguously articulated intention to raise distributions annually at 5% or more. And for many years the company was doing just that. However, in Q1 2020, before the pandemic, they raised it for only 1%. That was a very disturbing signal. Let me quote Brian Kingston’s (BPY’s CEO) Q4 19 earnings call transcript: “Since our initial launch in 2013, we have increased the distribution by 5% on a compound annual basis and as more of our development activities become cash-generating in the years ahead. This will enable us to continue to increase the dividend in-line with that earnings growth”.

The quote is not very clear, perhaps, due to transcription errors, but it seems that Mr. Kingston tries to stick to 5% on a multi-year compounded (instead of annual!) basis and so the 1% bump is an unfortunate but temporary measure that is supposed to be remediated on a multi-year basis once development activities start generating rent. And again: all this was going before the pandemic-caused lockdown in the US. Do you really believe that in 2021 the distribution will be increased at, say, 5%? I would not count on this. Do you think the distribution will be cut in 2021? The business per se requires it at least due to the retail performance. For example, David Simon, the SPG CEO, hinted at the dividend reduction on their recent Q1 earnings call. However, in the BPY case it is not so clear. First of all, due to BAM’s support and in contrast to an independent company, BPY can afford to continue distributions at least temporarily and almost regardless of its balance sheet state. Secondly, since BAM owns 51% of BPY, half of the distributions (and more than that if you add IDRs) will be retained and reused by the Brookfield complex. And thirdly, BAM’s management fees directly depend on the BPY market cap. So, from BAM’s standpoint, it might make sense to support the BPY unit price by maintaining the distribution. We do not have enough information to guess the eventual outcome but for now BAM definitely intends to utilize all levers at its disposal to keep the BPY distributions. I think it was clearly shown by Bruce Flatt’s and Brian Kingston’s joint performance on BAM’s Q1 earnings call.

There is one other interesting quirk here. Besides BPY, one can buy BPYU, a corporation structured to be economically equivalent to BPY but with 1099 tax advantages as compared to a limited partnership. Its dividends are the same as BPY distributions and it trades at the same level (interestingly enough BIPC, a similar corporation structured to be equivalent to BIP, trades much higher than BIP). However, on page 4 of BPYU’s 2019 10-K you can read the following: “BPR intends to pay identical distributions in respect of the Class A Stock as BPY distributes to BPY unitholders. However, unforeseen circumstances (including legal prohibitions) may prevent the same distributions from being paid on each security. Accordingly, there can be no assurance that distributions will be identical for Class A Stock and BPY units in the future, which may impact the market price of these securities.” (Class A of BPR stock is now BPYU stock).

Even though this possibility seems remote today, we need to keep it in mind.

BPY Preferreds

Let us briefly review 3 preferred stocks - BPYPO, BPYPP, BPYUP. I do not want to go deep into details here but they are all cumulative perpetual preferreds that are trading at the time of writing correspondingly, at $19.40, $19.50, and $13.99 with stripped yields of 8.3%, 8.54%, and $11.65%. BPYUP was issued by BPYU, i.e. the corporate entity, and two others were issued by the partnership. Based on numbers, investors think that even though BPYU common shares trade on par with BPY units, their preferred stocks are very different from each other with BPYUP being less safe. Still, a 28% discount is hardly justified. If no disaster happens BPYU should pay the same dividend as BPY and as long as BPYU pays any dividend, BPYUP dividend should be funded in full. You need to consider extreme scenarios such as BPY stopping paying any distribution or being taken private by BAM to explain this trading gap. Even in these extreme scenarios BPYUP may very well keep paying dividends. Just recently Teekay Offshore (now Altera) was taken private by BBU and stopped paying dividends but preferred stocks are still delivering dividends despite the company being overleveraged. I would go even further and suggest that due to BAM support all of the mentioned preferred stocks are safer than they may seem based on their prices.

The Guessing Game

BAM has a lot of tools in its arsenal to fix the situation in the retail segment or at least to limit the damage. They have already announced a $5 billion Retail Revitalization Program (through one of BAM’s private funds) to bring capital and operational assistance to struggling retailers. Since BAM knows this landscape really well, they will support financially (most likely via debt or mezz financing rather than equity) the retailers with the best chances to survive. The more retailers survive, even temporarily, even without any flourishing, the more breathing room will BPY enjoy. Notably, less leveraged SPG cannot replicate this move (though it will benefit indirectly) as it does not have access to significant third-party capital. It shows how BAM’s unique structure provides certain flexibility despite high leverage. Certainly, operational improvements, buybacks, and debt refinancing will be used as well. But most likely, BAM/BPY will have to commit to more substantial redevelopment of valuable land that they initially intended to. However, this redevelopment will not be endless. Sooner or later, the right balance between retail, entertainment, office, medical, residential, and other forms of real estate will be found and today's retail centers will become economically viable pieces of real estate. Meanwhile all possible tools and BAM's financial support will be utilized to gain time. The redevelopment will take years but BAM has ample “patient” capital to cope with this.

Even though currently BAM has all intentions to maintain BPY distributions, it is probable they will have to bow to economic reality and slash it at some point in the future. But the retail is only one of three segments of the BPY's empire and, if it happens, the reduction in distributions may not necessarily be dramatic. Even at the 50% reduction, the BPY units will yield about 7% and are attractive at the current price.

Quite a few people think the office part of BPY might be vulnerable as well due to "work from home" New World Order. Nobody knows for sure, but there are plenty of arguments against it: long-term leases with the most financially stable tenants, premium real estate that is typically in demand, likely increase in space per person. Even if eventually BPY has to repurpose some of its office space, this process will be very slow with plenty of time to adapt.

I am not a big fan of BPY and expressed it in "Not all of Brookfield's subsidiaries are created equal". Since the publication the stock went down almost two times and now the price may become too attractive to ignore even despite opaque accounting and leverage.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BAM, BIP, BPYUP, BPYPO. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.