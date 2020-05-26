Image source

The COVID-19 crisis has created some winners and losers in the financial markets, with retailing behemoth Walmart (WMT) firmly in the former category. The company's revenue has soared since the crisis caused shutdowns in the US, with the company selling so much merchandise it had to prioritize essentials and ran completely out of normally plentiful goods. This should create a dream scenario for profits, but as is typically the case with Walmart, sales growth comes at the expense of margins. Given this, the stock still looks quite expensive to me, and I think investors should take the opportunity to lock in profits.

The upward buying pressure from the March low was significant, particularly considering just how far the broader market declined. We can see the extraordinary amount of outperformance Walmart exhibited against the S&P 500, some of which has been unwound, as I predicted it would be back in March. While some of it has been unwound, nowhere close to all of it has, and I think there's more to come.

If we look at the accumulation/distribution line, which measures the relationship between price action and money flows, we can see additional signs of weakness. The peak in the A/D line in April is pronounced and it has come well off its highs while the stock has stayed largely flat. That doesn't guarantee a pullback is coming, but this, combined with the outperformance of the market, looks to me like enough evidence that the rally is tired and needs a breather.

Fundamentals support a pullback

The fundamentals, in my view, also support a pullback from unsustainable highs. Make no mistake, Walmart is a big beneficiary of the COVID-19 crisis, and likely will continue to be for some time, potentially forever. The company is the go-to shopping spot for people that want contactless goods of all kinds without having to expose themselves to other shoppers. However, as I've said time and again, while Walmart is boosting sales, its profits are growing at slowing rates. This isn't new; it has simply been exacerbated by the crisis.

Here are some highlights from the recently reported first quarter to illustrate what I'm on about.

Revenue soared 8.6% in Q1 on a reported basis and 9.7% on a currency-neutral basis. Had Walmart been able to keep in-stock positions, that number surely would have been much higher as demand wildly exceeded supply in a lot of cases. That's a terrific result, and we can reasonably expect revenue to remain higher throughout the year, although probably not 10% higher given the panic-driven pantry stocking behavior appears to have peaked and is now subsiding.

Here's the problem though, one which has plagued Walmart for years; operating income was up just 5.6% in Q1, or just over half the amount revenue increased. Walmart hasn't had any trouble producing stronger top lines thanks to its investments in its digital businesses, primarily, but it simply hasn't translated into profit growth the way one would expect. That's no different under COVID-19.

While the company managed to reduce operating expenses as a percentage of revenue by 62bps in Q1, which is pretty impressive if you think about the conditions the company was operating under, gross margins declined yet again to 23.7% of revenue. In the US business, it was much worse, with gross margins declining 113bps as Walmart saw demand shift to lower-margin categories and higher fulfillment costs of digital orders.

Then, there was the comparable sales number, which I think the market is ignoring the warning signs from. The headline number in the US of +10% is extremely impressive, but it was due to the ticket size soaring 16.5%, while traffic declined 5.6%. Of course, you'd expect traffic to decline under emergency conditions but that will likely be the case for a long time going forward for all retailers as additional safety measures are put into place to avoid COVID-19 transmission. Measures like limiting the number of guests in the store, among others, will almost certainly crimp traffic growth for an undetermined period of time.

The reason this becomes a problem is that it is unreasonable to expect 16% ticket growth outside of emergency conditions as we saw in Q1. Thus, combining what we know about Walmart's margins, we have what almost must be lower sales growth combined with lower or flat margins. That's not a particularly inspiring outlook, and I think that is why the rally has stalled and is looking weaker.

FCF not as strong as it may seem

Walmart always details its free cash flow production, which is quite helpful for those of us trying to understand the company's inner workings more thoroughly. Below, we can see the headline number for FCF was quite strong at $5.3 billion in Q1.

Operating cash flow more than doubled to $7 billion year-over-year, while capex also declined $453 million, creating a huge influx of ~$3.9 billion in additional FCF. This dwarfed the company's capital returns of $2.25 billion on dividends and repurchases, so all appears well.

However, a deeper dive reveals that Walmart saw an enormous outflow of inventory, which juices operating cash flows and therefore, FCF generation.

The company saw an inventory outflow of $3.5 billion in Q1 compared to last year's Q1, which is understandable considering how shoppers swarmed the company's stores. However, this has the impact of increasing operating cash flow. This inventory must be replaced, so I strongly suspect we'll see this $3.5 billion tailwind to FCF unwound in Q2 and/or Q3 as the company tries to get back to normal in-stock positions. While this isn't a huge deal, it is yet another way, in my view, that demand was simply brought forward for Walmart, and that is fundamentals longer-term haven't necessarily improved all that much.

The bottom line

While the valuation has moderated a bit as the stock has come off its highs, Walmart is still trading for 25 times this year's earnings on no expected earnings growth.

What's quite incredible is that analysts continue to expect high-single-digit growth in profits for Walmart in the out years despite the fact that it has had year, literally years, of struggles with margins. The COVID-19 situation hasn't improved that, as evidenced by Q1 results, and there is thus no reason to think that is going to improve anytime soon.

The company continues to make investments in its digital capabilities, but this is done at the expense of margins. As I said, this isn't a new problem, but it also isn't being fixed by increased demand.

I think the valuation is too high even if you buy into 7%+ annual EPS growth, which I do not. Even if you do, 25 times earnings are too much for a company that will struggle to hit 7% growth, which in my view, is probably worth something like 20 or 21 times earnings.

If, like me, you think Walmart won't hit 7% EPS growth annually, the stock is even more expensive. Therefore, I think the balance of the evidence supports a lower share price, and certainly lower against the rest of the market as the enormous outperformance of Walmart over the rest of the market earlier this year continues to be unwound.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.