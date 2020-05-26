Given this, I believe that a neutral rating is appropriate; however, this was only due to their adequate liquidity and without it my rating would have been bearish.

Based upon my analysis, it seems likely that deleveraging could easily take over a decade, which is not attractive for dividend investors wanting their previous dividend reinstated.

Introduction

Several weeks ago, Covanta (CVA) disappointed their shareholders by reducing their dividend by a very large 68%. Even though this painful action has already transpired, through analyzing their situation it is still possible to provide insights into any early warning signs that can be applied to other investments as well as estimating an approximate timeline for them to reinstate their dividends.

Distribution Coverage

When assessing distribution coverage, I prefer to forgo using earnings per share and use free cash flow instead, since distributions are paid from cash and not from “earnings”. The graph included below summarizes their cash flows from the last quarter and previous three years.

Image Source: Author.

Whilst the economic impact of the coronavirus is being used as a scapegoat for reducing their dividend, in reality, they have not been able to come even remotely close to covering them with free cash flow during their recent history. When reviewing their cash flows from 2017-2019, it can be seen that their dividend coverage only averaged a very disappointing 6.80%, which indicates that almost the entirety of their dividend payments were being funded through debt. This could not have continued indefinitely into the future, and thus, this was the first early warning sign that their dividend likely had poor sustainability even if the coronavirus was never to inflict the world.

When looking into the future, their new annual dividend of $0.32 per share will still cost $42m and thus would still only have had coverage of 21.43% based on their average free cash flow from 2017-2019. Admittedly, this improves significantly to 133.33% if their results from 2019 are utilized as a base; however, this is cherry-picking the best results. This indicates that their ability to cover their dividend going forward is still questionable at best, even if their earnings were not to suffer from this downturn. Since there are uncertainties regarding when their operating conditions will recover, with some analysts thinking it will be a sustained period of time that is longer than one year, it could be quite a while until this point is reached.

Financial Position

Their financial position will be instrumental in determining the length of time until they can reinstate their previous dividend, assuming that their future free cash flow even were to be adequate. The three graphs included below summarize their financial position from the last quarter and previous three years.

Image Source: Author.

After reviewing these financial metrics, it quickly becomes apparent that their leverage is very high; in fact, with a net debt-to-EBITDA of 9.67, it is so high that these levels are seldom ever seen by a solvent company. It is also quite concerning that even before this downturn their leverage was already very high, with their average interest coverage of 0.79 for 2017-2019 indicating that they were already borderline incapable of servicing their debt. This was the next early warning sign that their dividend was at risk of being reduced, as they need to deleverage and thus could not have continued funding any material portion of their dividend payments through debt.

Even if their earnings were to return to their levels of 2019, which seems unlikely in the short term, they would still be required to reduce their net debt by half in order to bring it back to a level that has any semblance of safety. Unfortunately, this appears likely to be a slow road even with very bullish assumptions, which significantly reduces their appeal for dividend investors.

If assumed that their operating cash flow were to return to its average of 2017-2019 and they were capable of operating with almost no capital expenditure, then their free cash flow would be approximately $200m. To halve their $2.515b of net debt, it would still take slightly over six years and this is also assuming that they completely suspend their dividend and incur no additional debt during this downturn. Realistically, there is virtually no possibility that their free cash flow will suddenly reach this level, and thus, any serious deleveraging could easily take a decade or longer, especially if they continue paying their dividend.

Image Source: Author.

Although their leverage is very high, thankfully their liquidity appears adequate, as evidenced by their current ratio of 1.12. Whilst their low cash balance is not ideal, thankfully they still retained $425m undrawn from their credit facility at the end of the first quarter of 2020, and since this equals nearly two years of operating cash flow, it should provide an adequate solution. Seeing as central banks are likely to continue with their accommodative monetary policy, it seems likely that they will be capable of refinancing any future debt maturities; however, they will still need to stem their leverage from increasing any further.

Conclusion

When their almost non-existent historical dividend coverage is combined with their very high leverage, it comes as little surprise that they moved quickly to use the coronavirus as an excuse for reducing their dividend. Realistically, based on these considerations, there are few reasons that investors should expect to see their dividends reinstated any time within the medium term; in fact, further reductions are actually more likely. Given this, I believe that a neutral rating is appropriate, but my decision was only marginal, and if it were not for their adequate liquidity and likelihood of being able to refinance debt maturities, then my rating would have been bearish.

Notes: Unless specified otherwise, all figures in this article were taken from Covanta’s Q1 2020 10-Q, 2019 10-K and 2017 10-K SEC Filings, all calculated figures were performed by the author.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.