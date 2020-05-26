RPHA is structured like a private equity firm, with the Manager keeping 20% of the net profits plus operating expenses.

Royalty Pharma has filed to raise $100 million in a U.S. IPO, although the final figure may be higher.

Royalty Pharma plc (RPHA) has filed to raise $100 million in an IPO of its Class A shares, according to an S-1 registration statement.

The company acquires the rights to biopharmaceutical royalties and co-invests in clinical trials.

RPHA is essentially a private equity firm that takes 20% of the net profits plus operating expenses.

When we learn more about the IPO’s capitalization structure, pricing and valuation, I’ll provide a final opinion.

Company & Market

New York, NY-based Royalty Pharma was founded to purchase the rights to pharmaceutical royalties and use the funding to co-invest in promising trials and biotech equity opportunities.

Management is headed by CEO Pablo Legorreta, who has been with the firm since the company's inception and was previously a co-founder of Pharmakon Advisors, a provider of debt capital to the biopharma industry.

The company helps various participants in the biopharmaceutical product development space monetize their royalty payments, including academic institutions, charitable foundations, small and mid-cap biotech firms as well as global pharmaceuticals companies.

Investors in the firm have invested at least $3.3 billion and include Adage Capital Management and Nogra Group SICAF.

According to a 2016 market research report by Greenfield Advisors, the market for healthcare product royalties was estimated to be $100 billion in 2016.

An estimated '25 private equity and venture capital firms have raised a total of at least $20 billion in capital to acquire these royalties in the last decade.'

Key elements driving this expected growth are returns of 20% or higher due to the specialized nature of the market discouraging many new entrants.

Financial Status

Royalty Pharma’s recent financial results can be summarized as follows:

Growing total revenue

Variable operating profit

Fluctuating net income

Stable cash flow from operations

Below are the company’s financial results for the past two and ¼ years (Audited PCAOB for full years):

Total Revenue Period Total Revenue % Variance vs. Prior Three Mos. Ended March 31, 2020 $ 500,879,000 15.2% 2019 $ 1,814,254,000 1.1% 2018 $ 1,794,894,000 Operating Profit (Loss) Period Operating Profit (Loss) Operating Margin Three Mos. Ended March 31, 2020 $ 361,430,000 72.2% 2019 $ 2,623,176,000 144.6% 2018 $ 1,364,446,000 76.0% Net Income (Loss) Period Net Income (Loss) Three Mos. Ended March 31, 2020 $ 71,240,000 2019 $ 2,348,535,000 2018 $ 1,377,729,000 Cash Flow From Operations Period Cash Flow From Operations Three Mos. Ended March 31, 2020 $ 471,104,000 2019 $ 1,667,239,000 2018 $ 1,618,317,000

Source: Company registration statement

As of March 31, 2020, the company had $1.2 billion in cash and $6.2 billion in total liabilities. (Unaudited, interim)

Free cash flow net of acquisitions of royalty interests for the twelve months ended March 31, 2020 was $220.2 million.

IPO Details

Royalty Pharma intends to raise $100 million in gross proceeds from an IPO of its Class A shares, although the final amount may be different.

Both Class A and Class B shareholders will be entitled to one vote per share.

The Manager of the entity will be entitled to receive quarterly equity distributions in Class B shares based on its performance and which will be convertible into Class A shares, thereby possibly diluting public shareholders over time.

Management says it will use the net proceeds from the IPO as follows:

We intend to use the net proceeds, including the net proceeds from the issuance and sale of any of the Class A ordinary shares pursuant to an exercise of the underwriters’ option to purchase additional Class A ordinary shares from us, from this offering, after deducting underwriting discounts and other offering expenses, to acquire royalties. We will also use the net proceeds for other general corporate purposes, including operating expenses, such as management and administrative fees and expenses relating to evaluating royalty acquisitions.

Management’s presentation of the company roadshow is not available.

Listed bookrunners of the IPO are J.P. Morgan, Morgan Stanley, BofA Securities, Goldman Sachs, Evercore ISI, Cowen, Citigroup, UBS Investment Bank, and SunTrust Robinson Humphrey.

Commentary

Royalty Pharma is seeking an IPO to fund its future royalty acquisition plans.

RPHA is essentially a private equity firm that invests in promising collaborations or acquires royalty interests from a variety of sources seeking to monetize their interests sooner than holding them to maturity.

The firm is backed by private equity firm Adage Capital Management. The Manager of the company gets 20% of the Net Economic Profit, defined as the aggregate cash receipts for all new portfolio investments in such properties less Total Expenses.

So, investors in the IPO will essentially be like limited partners in a VC firm in a sense, reaping 80% of the profits while 20% goes to the Manager, plus operating expenses.

The market opportunity for purchasing royalty interests or funding trials is large and growing as the biopharma industry is extremely active.

Public markets are generally more open to biopharma IPOs, which tend to make up the majority of IPOs in recent years.

Once we learn the proposed capitalization, pricing and valuation assumptions for the IPO, I’ll provide an update.

Expected IPO Pricing Date: To be announced.

