Replacing LIBOR's Magic

CME Group can replace LIBOR without raising a sweat. The contrast between the easy CME solution and the painful SOFR process is ironic.

Here I dissect the magic of LIBOR. What is really essential to a LIBOR replacement? LIBOR’s magic can be replaced when LIBOR goes, but not by an overnight rate.

The current SOFR cut and paste exercise failed. The COVID-19 crisis revealed glaring SOFR index inadequacy exactly when fidelity to expected credit risk is needed most.

But right-minded, nonetheless. LIBOR must go for unassailable commercial reasons. However, failure to pick the simple obvious LIBOR replacement is costing market participants a fortune.

The LIBOR replacement project undertaken by global bank regulators has been expensive and not very pretty to watch.

What creates LIBOR's magic?

If LIBOR were not magic, it would have died long ago of lack of interest. Nobody trades LIBOR anymore. Big banks are constrained by post crisis regulation to avoid wholesale deposits - spelling the end of LIBOR.

Banks producing LIBOR’s component rate submissions find the whole process to be a burden, fraught with legal liability and negative PR they would love to avoid. They submit LIBOR estimates to support a Financial Conduct Authority request to do so.

What magic keeps this LIBOR zombie alive? LIBOR became magic entirely by accident, an accident I was fortunate enough to observe. I was lucky to be among a small group of people at the then-Chicago Mercantile Exchange – now CME Group (CME) – who designed and wrote the Eurodollar futures (E$F) contract and its economic justification back in the day. We saw no alternative but to settle E$F in cash at an indexed value, not at a transaction-based value.

The choice of a judgment-based index had nothing to do with making LIBOR a market benchmark. It was due to the non-negotiability of the time deposits that the London banks trade. Following this fascinating experience, I had the further good fortune to trade the arbitrage between E$F and LIBOR-based interest rate swaps for roughly a decade.

From the outset, the non-transactions method by which the LIBOR rate is determined was responsible for E$F's roaring success. The key to understanding both the blessings and problems of LIBOR is understanding that LIBOR’s daily “fixing” settlement, designed by the British Banker’s Association (BBA), intentionally included judgment, saving E$F the settlement problems inevitable with an instrument based on transactions rates. In other words, BBA knew that to be successful LIBOR must reflect human judgments of expected credit conditions, not simply a value-weighted average of transaction rates that reflect other unrelated factors.

E$F was listed by CME in 1981, a few months following CME’s Negotiable Wholesale Three-Month Certificate of Deposit Futures Contract (CD futures) listing. The two bank-deposit-based contracts were expected to compete to be the market choice of three-month bank rate futures. CD futures were the favorite of futures purists at the time due to CD futures’ settlement requirement that the seller delivers a physical CD to the buyer.

Perhaps physical settlement is the ideal for real asset futures like the CME crude oil contract.

However, physical delivery in CD futures went badly. Banks during the early ‘80s encountered rough sailing, leading some banks’ CDs to trade cheap to the market standard. This market fracture broke the relationship between CD futures prices and credit conditions among healthy banks. The resulting failure of CD futures hedges shifted market interest to the more manipulated LIBOR rate. In other words, manipulation is what made LIBOR successful. Manipulation is LIBOR’s magic. With CD futures, no manipulated settlement created many problems.

Manipulation is, of course, undesirable. But at the time it was the better of two poor alternatives. In that sense, manipulation was a good thing. Not, of course, the profit-motivated kind of manipulation that created the LIBOR scandals during the Financial Crisis. Instead, “good manipulation” involved ignoring some of the daily LIBOR transactions that do not reflect credit conditions faced by healthy banks. This kind of manipulation is a human-administered choice of a settlement price, not an algorithmically determined average value of transaction prices. Separating the wheat from the chaff in transactions conducted in the market for short-term funds was important in establishing a market standard measure of the cost of uncollateralized short-term money among traders in the volatile 1980s.

The failure of overnight rates to replace LIBOR

There are a series of well-known problems with the Fed-backed proposal to replace LIBOR with the Fed-created Secured Overnight Financing Rate (SOFR). The interested reader can find many articles describing these shortcomings. And here are discussions by the International Swaps and Derivatives Association (ISDA) and the Fed-appointed Alternative Reference Rates Committee (ARRC) of appropriate adjustments to SOFR to produce a LIBOR replacement. Experts of all kinds – academics, politicians, and wizened market veterans – have been consulted and their advice carefully considered, before SOFR was chosen and adjustments made to give SOFR a LIBOR look and feel.

I am certain that any LIBOR replacement that jumps through the hoops put forth by the responsible government body, the International Organization of Securities Commissions (IOSCO) – briefly:

A responsible accountable administrator for index determination;

An administrator without self-interest in index value;

Administrator authority to control the process of index determination;

Index quality: An index that reflects conditions of market supply and demand in a liquid market;

Index transparency; and

Periodic review of the index methodology;

...will not be a better alternative to SOFR in replacing LIBOR. SOFR was the best of the considered alternatives. To improve on SOFR, the markets must step outside the box.

Perhaps it was good fortune that the COVID-19 total collapse of any useful relationship between SOFR (whether spot risk-adjusted SOFR or 3-month or six-month in arrears SOFR) and LIBOR, discussed here and made obvious in the graph, laid bare the failure of overnight rates to replace LIBOR now when the entire marketplace is not at risk.

Faced with the urgent need to put regulation-mandated index loans on bank balance sheets, the Fed ignominiously resorted to LIBOR pricing, sidelining SOFR. The decision was a good one because the Fed faced Hobson’s choice. Force the banks to take SOFR’s massive basis risk in support of a Fed-mandated science project to combat the COVID-19 crisis or back away from a SOFR rate that absolutely nobody thought represented current credit conditions in favor of LIBOR.

That this embarrassment did not completely derail SOFR illustrates the absence of any LIBOR alternative other than SOFR among the existing market rates.

LIBOR's magic has become a fatal flaw

LIBOR uniquely permits human judgment in finding a representative daily value of three- to six-month term interest rates. But while this administered approach to short-term rate valuation clearly has far outperformed the SOFR-based spot or term SOFR-based rate replacements during the COVID-19 crisis, there is no question that LIBOR catastrophically fails a critical IOSCO standard for acceptance as a market representative index – the index transparency test. LIBOR selection is not transparent and there is no way to make it transparent without losing the magic of human judgment to forecast expected credit conditions.

What have we learned since E$F was created?

What is different now, decades after the CME’s 1981 decision to accept a managed instrument? The markets have learned how to construct a stable index that replicates human judgment without a human choice of index values. IOSCO demands a transparent index responsive only to market forces. How can we achieve transparency without surrendering LIBOR's magic human discretion?

To replace LIBOR with a constructed term rate that is both transparent and reflective of market expectations, it is natural to consider how other indexes have been successfully constructed to reflect market conditions in other environments – successful market indexes that are based on transactions.

These instruments are not hard to find – the central examples are the stock index ETFs. The indexes that work are returns to constructed portfolios where one component instrument in a broad portfolio replaces another through a rules-based decision and a market transaction, resulting in transparent transaction-based prices reflecting prior human judgment. Human judgment matters, but the human judgments are made through portfolio construction criteria established in advance of index value computation.

In other words, a human value judgment is required to define the instruments included in the index, not the price of the instrument. Thus, human wisdom does not necessitate human opinion of value. The market can decide that.

Take a sledgehammer to the illiquidity barrier

But there is no such portfolio of short-term financial instruments. And any newly constructed one will inevitably be illiquid at first.

This presents us with an interesting puzzle in replacing LIBOR. What is needed is a portfolio whose value is based on a liquid market’s judgment of yield in the three- and six-month terms. That is, this portfolio must be priced in a liquid market, but it does not itself need to be liquid. If we consider only individual securities or existing indexes, there is no such animal.

But we have overlooked the obvious. The liquidity requirement may be easily met now, with a little finesse.

We have all the pieces we need to construct this now-imaginary short-term instrument. We have an incredibly liquid market for 3-month rates – the E$F market. All we need to do is to construct a three-month instrument that is uncollateralized, low risk, and privately funded - yet priced by E$F. Then use E$F closing spot prices and settlements to produce both the instrument and the index. Once the portfolio is valued, the index value is set and CME keeps its short-term interest rate futures franchise.

Voila

To describe the LIBOR substitute is to name it. If the LIBOR substitute can settle the E$F market, it will satisfy all the criteria to create the LIBOR magic - a reliable forward-looking 3-month term index.

To settle the 3-month futures, an investment fund managed by the CME accepts from the buyer the fixed origination value (some round amount, say $50,000) of the deliverable instrument in exchange for a promise to pay the principal plus interest determined at the close on settlement day. Once the deliverable instrument is issued to the buyer, the exchange-monitored portfolio manager passes margin payments back and forth from the seller in response to changes in the market value of her portfolio relative to the target value of the buyer's instrument. Easy peasy. Well, OK. There are technical details I am leaving out. Some of the omitted detail is to be found here.

The liquidity of the Exchange-Originated Instrument (EOI) following settlement is irrelevant to the viability of the 3-month term index derived from E$F prices. All the EOI needs to do is pay the buyer at maturity. Existing established E$F liquidity solves the LIBOR substitution problem.

Importantly, the settlement instrument itself need not be liquid. It simply must be correctly market-priced on creation in the liquid E$F market. There are broad implications of this method for reducing transaction costs and improving market transparency across the entire spectrum of financial markets, explained here. This LIBOR replacement has a substantial upside.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.