Lessons and takeaways from Buffett that you can adjust to your own investing.

This is the second part of my Berkshire Hathaway series.

Photo by Pixabay from Pexels

It's remarkable how much long-term advantage people like us have gotten by trying to be consistently not stupid, instead of trying to be very intelligent. - Charles T. Munger

Introduction

Welcome back readers to the second part of my Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.B) (BRK.A) series. For recent friends and followers, my first article, published soon after the Annual Shareholders Meeting, can be found here. In it, I discussed:

A review of the Q1 2020 operating results based upon the May 10Q.

I discussed the reasons Warren Buffett didn't make the large share repurchases most investors expected in the March sell-off.

I described why Warren Buffett didn't make any new investments in public or private markets in the market crash.

I updated my Berkshire Hathaway valuation and intrinsic value calculation.

There was lively discussion and debate in the comments section and many requests for me to share my other notes from the Annual Shareholders Meeting, which is the purpose of this article. I won't be repeating the points made above, so anyone looking for my opinion on such matters, please see the article above.

This article is for new and long-term Berkshire Hathaway shareholders. It will be a bird's-eye view of the operating segments of the company based upon Warren Buffett's comments and answers at the Annual Shareholders Meeting. It won't be exhaustive, as Buffett doesn't always give detail on some businesses. But I think it is valuable for those thinking in years and not days or quarters. Further, having had nearly 3 weeks pass since the event, it is rational to take a step back from the noise and emotions that were accompanying it and to see the big picture.

I will break down this article into categories rather than the chronological order they appear at the Annual Shareholders Meeting. I'll add in key lessons that are universal for all investors. Further, I will update my intrinsic value calculation, since we now have evidence of portfolio changes in the 13-F filing by the company on 15th May 2020.

Risk Management

"The first rule is: Never lose money. The second rule is: Never forget rule number 1." - Warren E. Buffett

Buffett has always considered the tail risk when making investments. Not everything will work out as expected, but since the company is predominantly an insurer, it is sensible for them to only take on bets that have positive expected value and also low probability of ruin. With that said, Berkshire Hathaway did not underwrite any pandemic insurance policies and therefore had no direct exposure to COVID-19. Buffett mentioned, however, that they wouldn't be against writing such insurance. I expect they will probably underwrite such policies in the near future, since many corporations may be risk averse or mandated from a managerial and governance to do so. An increase in demand of such contracts, and with few places to go, means Buffett will charge a high price for such business, especially for bespoke contracts and unique counter-parties.

LESSON: Whether it is a stock investment or underwriting insurance, you need a margin of safety.

Part of the inaction by Buffett in the quarter is because, in March/April, the range of outcomes of the pandemic was high and, some may argue, it still is. While markets like the S&P 500 (SPY) and the Nasdaq (QQQ) have railed significantly from their March low, Buffett saw a situation where this economy could shrink and stay depressed for a lengthy period. This tells us that even Berkshire Hathaway, as an industrial conglomerate, has tail risk. The cash Buffett keeps is the hedge or insurance policy to get the company through the hard times, if they emerge. It is not just to buy stocks.

LESSON: Consider the worst-case scenario. Don't take a chance on ruin.

On a related note, at the Annual Shareholders Meeting, Buffett told us he sold all four airline positions that Berkshire Hathaway held, namely Southwest Airlines (LUV), American Airlines (AAL), Delta Air Lines (DAL), United Airlines (UAL) following the Q1 2020 earnings report. I have summarised this in the Airline section below. But, in short, the airline bet had changed from the original one Buffett made in 2016. The margin of safety diminished, and there was a probability of the equity being worth zero, and so Buffett sold.

LESSON: Buffett's recalculation of the odds here is an example of Bayesian thinking. You must update the prior odds as extra information becomes available in all investments.

For loyal Warren Buffett fans, I recently discovered on Twitter a letter written by Buffett's grandfather to his oldest son. It's a lesson on playing it safe and holding cash. It seems prudence is behavioral and generational in the Buffett family:

Airlines

The worst sort of business is one that grows rapidly, requires significant capital to engender the growth, then earns little or no money. Think airlines. Here, a durable competitive advantage has proven elusive since the days of the Wright brothers. Indeed, if a farsighted capitalist had been present at Kitty Hawk, he would have done his successors a huge favor by shooting Orville down. - Warren E. Buffett (2007 Letter to Shareholders)

In November 2016, it was first reported that Berkshire Hathaway had taken a stake in 4 major US airlines. This came as a surprise for many shareholders and investors, as for many years, Buffett had shunned the airline industry. This was because of his experience having invested in US Airways in 1989 - a preferred stock deal amounting to $358 million, that got written-down to $89.5M by 1995 - resulting in loss of 75% on his investment over the period. However, by 1998, Buffett eventually made approximately $250 million on the investment as US Airways was able to pay back the loan with common stock.

The "unpleasant experience" of owning US Airways left both Buffett and Munger with a distaste of owning common equity in an airline, as can be seen from the following video.

But 2016 showed a complete 180-degree turn on Buffett's sentiment of the industry... but only after 22 years! Many praised him for his ability to change his mind, putting $1.6bn of capital to work initially across the four major airlines: Southwest Airlines, American Airlines, Delta Air Lines, and United Airlines. This toehold position quickly grew as by 2017 Buffett had investments totalling $2.1 billion in American, $2.2 billion in United, $2.4 billion in Southwest, and $3 billion in Delta. Later, as reported by March 2020, he increased his position in Delta even more. The total capital invested in airlines by Berkshire was approximately $8 billion.

So, what made Buffett change his mind?

The 4 major airlines accounted for 90% of the US air traffic. Industry consolidation over the many years had created an oligopoly with high barriers to entry. If the airlines behave rationally regarding pricing, it meant they could achieve 10-15% Returns on capital and high FCF. Transport and travel have become a democratised part of everyone's life (Note, I am writing from a 2016 perspective). The US economy, though it wasn't booming, was humming along with small-moderate growth since the financial crisis. This is important, as it didn't look like there was over-capacity in the industry. Buffett didn't have to pick the winner of the 4. He could own partial stakes in the entire sector. This meant he only had to be approximately right for a bet that had above-average returns ex-ante. Buffett stated at the 2020 Annual Shareholders Meeting that the annual earnings power would have been $1bn on $8bn he invested across the four airlines (he owned approximately 10% of the shares outstanding in each of the four).

In the recent COVID-19 crisis, Buffett retreated even when his holdings lost value. He exited all four airline positions as he describes in the video below:

The crux of the matter is his original thesis was broken, based upon how Buffett looks at the future of the industry and he sold for approximately a $4bn loss (-40% return on investment). While this was reported by the mainstream media as a major blunder by Buffett, in reality, it is an example of the Bayesian thinking described earlier. It was also a very minor part of the overall public stock portfolio worth over $240bn in December 2019 and worth $175bn at 31 March 2020. A 4% position became a 2.5% position. And if we were to include the value of his private enterprise, one would soon see how small this position really was.

We know this from a 2017 video, in which Buffett describes a situation where the airlines make little sense as an investment:

In short, the economics of the business are attractive over the long term because of operating leverage. But if there is overcapacity in the industry, it will work against you. An oversupply of planes means airlines sell the next available empty ("the last") seat at a cheap price. That last seat price, then becomes the "first seat" price, causing intense price competition. A fall in demand by consumers also causes the operating leverage to hurt shareholders, as once again you have over capacity.

I'd also like to point out to new shareholders of the company that Buffett doesn't play with positions. He reiterated this at the Shareholders meeting:

When we sell something, very often it's going to be our entire stake. I mean we don't trim positions. That's just not the way we approach it any more than if we buy a hundred percent of a business, we're going to sell it down to 90% or 80%.

The airline investment was an example of one where the challenging economics was known going in. They were within a circle of competence, and the thesis was simple and objective. But with new information, one must have the ability to see that the probabilities can shift.

LESSON - Investing is a series of decisions. There are things outside of your control. You can't anchor to old probabilities and pay-offs when facts change.

The U.S. Economy

Never Bet Against America. - Warren E. Buffett

As you can expect at a time such as this, a common thread throughout the Shareholders Meeting was about the state of the economy. Here are all the major points and considerations Buffett made with Greg Abel.

Regarding the impact of the COVID-19 U.S., Buffett said, "The range of possibilities on the economic side is still very wide."

Buffett said that we had never experienced a voluntary "sidelining" of the U.S. economy before.

He said effects could linger on people's psyches and behaviors.

Buffett mentioned that, during the American Civil War, 6% of the prime workforce - males aged 18 to 60 - died. And so, we have "faced tougher problems" and yet the "American miracle has always prevailed". While the atmosphere at the meeting was unusually sombre, Buffett remains optimistic about the future, such that if one could pick a place and time to be born, the best choice would be the USA today.

He stated, paraphrasing something Benjamin Graham had once said, "The stock market is high, but it is not as high as it seems". An indicator implying that there is opportunity in markets.

Buffett's sanguine nature showed when he mentioned the miracle of America has returned 5,000 to 1 on every dollar invested since 1789. Later, Buffett responded that the Dow has returned $100 for every $1 invested in the last 60 years, an 8% compounded annual growth rate.

Buffett followed that in 2020 we are now a better country and more wealthy country than in 1779 but "We still have a long way to go in creating an even wealthier and more equitable society".

Buffett described the FDIC as "a mutual insurance company of the banks backed by the federal government," and noted that it has not lost a penny of taxpayer money over its history, since assessments on banks fund it.

He surmised that the Great Depression probably would have been much shorter and less severe if they had created the FDIC earlier. He noted that over 4,000 banks failed early in the Great Depression. This wiped out vast sums of people's savings, and "scarred their memories" for many years after.

Buffett quipped that Paul Volcker belonged on a pedestal as Fed Chairman and continued by stating "Jay Powell, in my view, belongs with him on that pedestal." Buffett opined that "They [the Fed] acted with unprecedented speed and determination" to prop up the economy in the wake of COVID-19 crisis.

Regarding the massive expansion of the Fed's balance sheet, he said, "We don't know the consequences of doing that, but we know the consequences of doing nothing, and we owe the Fed a great thank you."

Berkshire Hathaway's Operations

Someone is sitting in the shade today because someone planted a tree a long time ago. - Warren E. Buffett

In response to a shareholder question about whether Berkshire is considering lending out its large cash hoard, Buffett said: "This is a great time to borrow money. It may not be a good time to lend money."

Noting that corporate debt issuance has proceeded at a record pace as the Fed has provided liquidity, he asserted, "We are not in the business of subsidizing companies with (our) shareholder money."

The credit freezes on some of the largest companies he was in discussions with, resolved rapidly. There were record debt issuances at the end of March and then even larger ones in April.

Berkshire Hathaway has borrowed over $2bn in Euro and in Yen and 0% yields, to take advantage of low interest rates.

Buffett stated that he doesn't want to be "dependent on the kindness of strangers, or friends" alluding to Berkshire Hathaway being able to independently make it through this crisis or any others in the future.

Buffett said despite the market rallying and the Fed stepping in, he would still be readily available to do a deal worth $30-40Bn at the right price, if "it happened next week". This shows he is not fearful. Nor is he hoarding cash as some have rushed to conclude.

They did 8 deals in the 2009 financial crisis, but that was over many months. Here, they are armed and ready, but the Fed's actions were preventative (of damaging conditions) and necessary.

GEICO benefited in the period, as the insurance liabilities diminished with less driving by customers. They passed the savings on to their customers. This is an example of what Buffett has described as widening the moat of a business.

Greg Abel answered a question and pointed out that the culture at Berkshire Hathaway was permanent and would not disappear when Warren and Charlie are not steering the ship. Abel added that Berkshire would retain the ability to move quickly on a deal and do investments in size.

Buffett mentioned that there could be tax implications of breaking up Berkshire Hathaway in the future.

Buffett mentioned there are some businesses in Berkshire Hathaway's private portfolio that could be permanently impaired and will not recover from the pandemic. They are choosing not to take on government loans or bailouts. But they are also not in the business of subsidising, a business that will not recover.

Buffett said that despite the COVID-19 effect on some company's businesses, Berkshire Hathaway Energy and Insurance subsidiaries give the company "a lot of strength". The "retained earnings give the company an advantage". Greg Abel continued saying there is $40Bn of capital expenditures (capex) "in the works" for Berkshire Hathaway Energy. Of which, 50% is for maintenance capex and 50% for growth capex. These initiatives are "planting seeds" for future returns for the company.

On Investing

The stock market is a device for transferring money from the impatient to the patient. - Warren E. Buffett

As usual, several questions from shareholders were regarding investing. Buffett's answers were:

Buffett advised the average investor should buy an S&P 500 (SPY) index fund. He noted that "it's very unusual" for a money manager to beat the market, and that "the money is in selling" people on these hopes. He is confident in the S&P 500 investing over 10 or more years.

Buffett told a story of a friend looking for investment advice but also had credit card debt. He quipped, "If I owed any money at 18% the first thing I do with any money I had would be to pay it off. It's going to be way better than any investment idea I've got." Later, he noted that he doesn't know what happens to credit card interest rates.

Regarding the market crash, Buffett said there are times when "money stops" and the Treasury market became "disorganised" in March 2020. Buffett remarked that investors need not sell stocks just because they went down.

The Occidental Petroleum (OXY) investment in 2019 was a loan - $10bn in preference shares were issued by the company to Berkshire Hathaway - but in essence, it was "a bet on oil prices" (USO). So far, it is looking like "a mistake". Buffett said it takes a while for inventory levels to go down and he "doesn't know the future of oil prices" (OIL). He anecdotally mentioned, OXY had sold calls and bought puts (a collar trade) to hedge oil prices.

For those interested where inventory currently stands, here is a chart below:

Buffett mentioned in a world of negative interest rates, in his view, it is better to own equities and not debt.

Buffett emphasised that the USD is the world's reserve currency, and importantly, there is "no risk the US will default" on its own bonds. Since they issue bonds in their own currency, they can just "print more currency".

Buffett said he does not expect the national debt to be repaid, but it will be "refunded". Here he is saying, when debt is due, they will inevitably roll over and re-issue more debt.

The topic of share buybacks was raised in the Q&A session. Buffett reiterated that there is a lot of "political backlash" on buybacks, but they are simply a way of "distributing cash to shareholders". For anyone new to investing and doesn't understand this, here is his full answer:

The last point I'd like to end with is... in the uncharted territories of where we stand today in terms of health, business and the economy. As Buffett commented, "the range of possible outcomes is extremely high". Buffett's actions and words suggest to "prepare for all possible outcomes".

Intrinsic Valuation Update

In my Part 1 article, I summarized the q1 2020 results and made an estimate on the intrinsic value of Berkshire Hathaway. I used a relatively prudent method:

Since the Company's stock portfolio is underweight technology names apart from Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL), I don't think granting it the assumed S&P 500 growth (+15%) since 31st March 2020. So, let's only adjust it +5%.

Additionally, let's assume 20% of the 2019 earnings (from businesses that could be permanently impaired) are not coming back.

This resulted in an intrinsic value per share of $228, relative to the share price at the time (6th May 2020) of $175, implying a discount of 23%.

Normally, I would refrain from doing an intrinsic valuation so soon. However, Berkshire Hathaway released a 13F on 15th May 2020, enabling us to see the stock portfolio changes during the quarter ending 31st March 2020. We can also adjust for the sale of the airlines (and an increase in cash of $6bn) There have also been several filings in April and May:

We also need to adjust the cash balance for the sale of equity securities, predominantly airlines of $6.509Bn. We take this value from a presentation slide at the Shareholders Meeting. This produces the following equity security portfolio worth $196.7Bn at May 24th 2020.

The updated valuation is:

(Figures are in millions $USD)

Even though the share price is the same since the last article, the intrinsic value has increased from $228 to $234. At one point, the share price had also fallen below $169.

Data by YCharts

Note, the P/B spike downward in 2020 in the chart above reflects the sell-off in March but also the fact the book value was based upon 31 December 2019 numbers on Y-charts.

Conclusion

A Berkshire Hathaway shareholder has a lot to look forward to from the company over the long term. Some may criticise or dislike the inaction by Buffett during this period, but his prudent behavior sets the tone and culture for the organisation for the next 50 years.

The discount of the company to its intrinsic value is the highest it's been in a decade, but one shouldn't be a renter of the business. The best returns will come from owning the business and compounding your capital over the many years ahead. I'll leave you with words from the Oracle himself.

Nobody buys a farm based on whether they think it's going to rain next year. They buy it because they think it's a good investment over 10 or 20 years. - Warren Buffett

I hope my notes have been useful. If so, please like the article and share it. I'll answer questions in the comments.

- Exile of the Mainstream

Disclosure: I am/we are long BRK.B. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.