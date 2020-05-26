Innovation thrives within an environment that supports the growth and spread of information and this is something that must be encouraged and this is something we must work to achieve.

The new book "How Innovation Works" is a very relevant addition to the discussions going on about how America is to renew its edge in technology and continue to lead.

Innovation is going to play a major role in the rest of this century, especially as the Chinese push hard to overcome the technological lead held by the United States.

It seems like there has been a number of very relevant new books coming out this spring, relevant in terms of subject matter, but also relevant in terms of timing.

I have already reviewed one of these books. “The book is titled ‘Radical Uncertainty: Decision Making Beyond the Numbers’ and has been written by John Kay and Mervyn King. Mr. Kay was the first director of the Said Business School at Oxford University and wrote as a columnist at the Financial Times for twenty years. Mr. King began as an academic, but was later Governor of the Bank of England from 2003 to 2013.”

The book was written before the current pandemic spread throughout the world, but it is very, very pertinent to the environment we find ourselves in right now. In a world of “radical uncertainty,” one has no model of how the world works and, consequently, must attempt to define “what is going on” so that one has a narrative to work from in dealing with what is evolving.

How Innovation Works

We can now add another important book to the list, one that was released on May 19 but was also written before the current pandemic spread throughout the world.

The author of this new book “How Innovation Works: And Why It Flourishes in Freedom,” is Matt Ridley who has written a series of well known books, perhaps the best known is titled “The Rational Optimist: How Prosperity Evolves.”

Mr. Ridley’s book is very pertinent for the age and helps us to focus on an important aspect of moving on into the future. Innovation must play a big role in how things progress.

To get one started on Mr. Ridley’s thinking one can begin by listening to an interview with the author by Peter Robinson, the moderator of the podcast Uncommon Knowledge, which originates through the Hoover Institution. One can access the podcast at this location.

Mr. Robinson identifies, right at the start, Mr. Ridley’s definition of innovation as “enhanced forms of improbability.” This idea is quite similar to the concept of radical uncertainty in that it claims that innovation is created by individuals who don’t have a roadmap or a pathway to discovery.

After the fact, the roadway taken can be clearly defined, but when starting out, one has little conception of what the end result might be. And, it is in most cases, a long, slow path to fruition, one that can involve many, many people.

Innovation Is A Story

Mr. Ridley tells a lot of stories; he builds a narrative. This is the essence of radical uncertainty.

Innovation, like evolution, is a process of constantly discovering ways or rearranging the world into forms that are unlikely to arise by chance—and that happen to be useful.” Innovation is potentially infinite because even if it runs out of new things to do, it can always find ways to do the same things more quickly or for less energy.” The surprising truth is that nobody really knows why innovation happens and how it happens, let alone when and where it happens next.”

And, Mr. Ridley builds on these ideas: “Innovation is nearly always gradual”; “innovation is a team sport”; “Innovation is different from invention”; “Innovation is often serendipitous”; Innovation is recombinant”; Innovation involves trial and error”; and so on and so on.

And, Mr. Ridley fears, innovation is slowing down…at least in the United States. And, this brings up the new competitor…China. China is now innovating “with gusto” and the United States must pick up its game. In this, the United States must “regain its momentum.”

And Here We Must Look For Our Future

Mr. Ridley shows through his stories that the “real” innovation takes place outside the large organization. And, this I think is very important for the future of innovation in the United States.

I have worked with young entrepreneurs for a long time.

I have never been a young entrepreneur myself, but I have worked with young entrepreneurs as a banker, as a angel finance person, as a venture capital person, as an academic, and as just an interested party who really enjoys working with these young, intelligent, ambitious, and persistent people.

I have seen a lot of changes over the years. The last ten years have been particularly interesting given the changes in the economy and the technology since the Great Recession.

But, I have never seen the degree of activity and drive to change things as I am now experiencing. This must be encouraged and expanded. We must lead from here.. I believe that these changes are going to make a huge difference in the way things are evolving and are going to produce a connected world that we can’t at present, comprehend. Just two examples of what is happening.

Current Opportunities for Building A Company

One example of this that I have had the opportunity to work with in this space is associated with Penn State Harrisburg and is called the Penn State LaunchBox, formerly called the Penn State Center for Innovation and Entrepreneurship.

This operation provides all sorts of resources for the young entrepreneur in order to help spur on economic development. It provides startup coaching and training, free co-working space, access to legal resources, access to mentor-ship, and technical support through connections with the faculty of Penn State University and with its students. They also offer

Over the past twelve months I have done some “consulting” with the accelerator programs, like its Idea TestLab and their Startup Challenge program. These efforts provide intensive assistance in developing and building unclear of unknown business models. So far over 50 startups have graduated from these programs.

One thing that keeps me coming back to opportunities like these is the energy and engagement, along with the intelligence and drive that these young people bring to the effort to turn their ideas into reality. Bringing just as much or more energy and engagement to the center is Ms. Annie Hughes, director of the operation, who was formerly a brand manager of disruptive innovation at the Hershey Company in Hershey, Pennsylvania and brings insight and experience to the aspiring innovators. She knows what she is doing!

It is efforts like these that are helping to create the “new’ normal, because this effort is just one of many initiatives within the Susquehanna Valley in Pennsylvania. But, I can also attest to all that is going on in Philadelphia as I participated in many initiatives in that space as well.

It is an exciting future these young people are bringing to the world.

Bottom Line

Mr. Ridley, throughout, makes the case for freedom and the spread of information. Innovation is dependent upon the spread of information and the United States must do it best to encourage and support the growth and spread of information. This, to me, was what was so dynamic about the last half of the twentieth century. The environment was right for the growth and spread of innovation.

If the United States is to meet the challenge it is facing from China, it is going to have to renew this spirit and support efforts, like, for example, the work that is being done at Penn State Harrisburg, And, this work must be connected with the work that is being done elsewhere so that individuals can build and grow together. Only in this way will America remain globally competitive.

