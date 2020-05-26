Investor Takeaway

Marrone Bio Innovations, Inc. (MBII) operates as an agrochemical company that has been unprofitable in the past but losses have declined consistently over the past five years. The company has conducted an acquisition in the second half of last year and is eager to enter the European export market. Product approvals around the globe by regulatory agencies are promising as well. The enterprise has been approved by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency to distribute post-harvest sanitizer, Jet-Oxide to the agricultural segment in the U.S. There is a case for scalability with the diversified product portfolio of the company, however, financials are unsatisfactory, and our general outlook for the common equity is neutral.

Company Profile

Marrone Bio Innovations is a specialized agricultural company that produces pest management, plant well-being, and also plant nutrition products that optimize yield and quality. Some of the key products that the company sells are Regalia, a plant-extract-based fungicidal biopesticide that counteracts plant diseases; Venerate, a bioinsecticide that helps against insects and mite; and Stargus, a biofungicide used to fight common plant diseases such as molds. The California-based company serves its products in water treatment and agricultural markets, albeit it is a chemical company in essence. The enterprise also offers seed and soil treatment products along with sanitizers that control algae and fungi. The acquisition of Finland-based Pro Farm Technologies last September helped diversify the product portfolio of the plant health solutions company. They added on seed and foliar treatment products that hold proprietary nutrient and biostimulant technology.

Consolidated Financials

The enterprise ran a net loss in the first quarter of the year at $7.0 million, which included $1.1 million from the acquisition of Pro Farm's operating expenses along with $0.6 million in non-cash amortization charges. Operating expenses increased to $11.2 million, a $2.6 million increase compared to the same quarter a year prior. The company recorded gross margins of 57.7% in the first quarter, which was the sixth quarter that we have seen record 50+ percent margins. Debt to equity has increased to 112%, compared to 100.4% five years ago. The enterprise has less than a year's cash runway, and another cause for concern is that Marrone Bio is unprofitable as of the last reported quarter. However, losses have been reduced at a rate of 13% per year, over the past five years. The company has a total of $162.55 million in market capitalization and is a micro-cap, that is growing its product portfolio and I believe that this could bring scalability over time with diversified product offerings. My outlook is for the company to turn profitable in the medium term as new product approvals and penetration into the European market start to generate cash flow. Shareholders have diluted significantly over the past year, shares outstanding rose by 34.7%. Consolidated financials for the last reported quarter can be found here.

Catalysts

The acquisition of Pro Farm brought an increase in year-over-year revenue growth partially due to the seed treatments added on from Pro Farm. The crop protection and plant health tools should continue to support growth on the top line. The enterprise signed a commercial agreement with Anasac Chile S.A to distribute insecticides such as Grandevo and Venerate in the Chilean agricultural market. Another agreement was with UPL South Africa Ltd. to distribute Regalia Maxx, the biofungicide that delivers improved harvest quality and yield. Both agreements will provide exposure to significant export markets. Regalia Maxx also has been approved in Canada for hemp and cannabis use, both indoors and outdoors. The Canadian cannabis and hemp market is growing, and they will need pesticide protection and plant health solutions as the market sees both domestic and international demand. Commercial and medical cannabis consumption is completely legal in Canada, and the country is turning into a tourism hotspot similar to the Netherlands. Licenses issued to grow hemp in Canada have jumped 51% in 2019 compared to the year prior.

Probably, a more significant highlight is that Jet-Oxide - the port-harvest sanitizer and industrial disinfectant - has been approved by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency. The product is now allowed to be used to sanitize agricultural hard surfaces along with industrial food against the coronavirus. With the entry into Europe with the Pro Farm acquisition, company management is eager to further penetrate the world's second-largest fungicide market. They have submitted their second biofungicide - Stargus - for product registration in the European Union. Another EPA-approved bio-based plant health product - Pacesetter - has become available for soybeans and corn. The recently approved product increases yield.

Technicals

Data by YCharts

The equity has been trading in a bear pattern over the past year or so and the pandemic related news helped intensify the sell-off even more and Marrone Bio sold off even more to around $0.60 per share. Currently, a dip has been formed and a golden cross favoring the upside has been established and the equity is trading at $1.09. Around $1.20 can be treated as a short-term resistance level for the common equity if that level is breached short term. We can conclude that upside momentum is persistent. Growth investors could consider Marrone Bio on a technical basis if they are keen on following the trend. More risk-averse investors could consider waiting out to see how the earnings come in the next few quarters.

Downside Risk

We mentioned previously that the company was unprofitable and had less than a year's cash runway. The latter is more concerning for investors contemplating long positions along with those that already hold shares. If the company does not raise money soon, this could be a more significant issue at hand. The pandemic environment has brought the equity markets into a bear market and uncertainty has risen around the globe. However, the risk associated due to the pandemic is not idiosyncratic, rather a market risk. Meaning that if there are improvements in the market environment, this risk can be eradicated. The issue is that there aren't many market participants that can precisely point out when market uncertainty will decline.

Conclusion

The company has been diversifying its product portfolio and these will start generating cash flow for the business; hence, the next few quarters will be critical in shaping the conviction of the market towards Marrone Bio. If we see improvements ahead, the case for scalability could be brought up. However, as of right now, my general outlook on the common equity is neutral. Waiting on the sideline could prove to be the wiser path for investors considering long positions. Entering the European market will also be positive for the business along with upside momentum build up in technicals, but they are outweighed by the fact that the company is unprofitable in the present and has less than a year's cash runway. The upside can persist if Jet-Oxide, the post-harvest sanitizer that was approved by the EPA, can generate demand due to the coronavirus. Industrial foods and hard surfaces can be cleaned using the product, as we've mentioned before. The growth story is appealing; however; the numbers aren't there yet for a long opportunity with asymmetrical risk-reward opportunities. Second-quarter results will be critical in assessing a possible direction for the common equity.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.