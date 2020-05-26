The SPY Finally Makes A Move Above The 200-Day EMA  (Technically Speaking For 5/26)

The economic cost of the lockdown period is staggering.

California has an estimated unemployment rate above 20 percent, according to Mr. Newsom — far higher than the 14.7 percent national rate and similar to the estimated rate for New York State, where the virus has hit the hardest.



In Los Angeles, with movie productions shut down, theme parks padlocked and hotels empty, things are even worse: The jobless rate has reached 24 percent, roughly equal to the peak unemployment of the Great Depression, in 1933.



California faces a daunting budget deficit of $54 billion, which could force painful cuts to schools, social programs, health care and road building. And the state was the first to borrow from the federal government to finance its $13 billion in unemployment claims.

The data that continues to emerge shows massive economic damage: The above chart shows three coincidental indicators -- retail sales, industrial production, and payroll employment -- converted to a base 100 format with 100 occurring in the month the last recession ended. All three have collapsed.

Cities are opening up streets to help restaurants (emphasis added):

The forced distancing required by the coronavirus prompted several cities to quickly close some public roads to make room so cooped-up residents anxious to get outside for exercise could do so safely. Now, following moves to shut, narrow or repurpose streets from Oakland to Tampa, cities including Washington are seeking to understand how those emergency closures might have lasting impacts on some of urban America’s most important, and contested, real estate. D.C. lawmakers are drafting legislation to make it easier for shutdown-battered restaurants to space out their tables by putting them on public roads, parking spaces and sidewalks at least for months, and to give neighborhoods a way to close streets to traffic to make walking and biking safer. A mayoral advisory group made similar recommendations Thursday.

This could have a lasting impact on the way cities look and feel.

One of the more interesting -- and puzzling -- moves in the equity market comes from the basic materials sector:

On an absolute basis, the XLB has rallied 45% from its mid-March low. The question is why? Industrial production has cratered; manufacturing -- an industrial production sub-index -- has wiped out almost all its gains from the expansion. The chart above is based on a "V-shaped" economic rebound, which is not appearing likely.

Let's take a look at today's performance tables: This is a good way to start the week. The equity markets were higher with the smaller-cap indexes leading the way. Mid-caps gained 3.47%; small-caps were up 2.79%; micro-caps advanced 2.33%. This continues the trend of the last several weeks with small-caps pulling the market higher. Larger-cap indexes also gained ground. The Treasury market sold off a bit. It's hard to see the financials continuing to lead the market higher, especially since they're at the very beginning of major losses. Industrials were number two, which continues their trend from last week. Energy continues to move higher as well. Defensive sectors are near the bottom of the table.

Let's start with the 2-week SPY chart: Prices are starting this week in the same manner as last week -- with a gap higher. Last week, Monday's AM gap accounted for most of the index's gains for the week. Today, the opening gap was the big move for the SPY. Let's zero in on today's movement: Prices were treading water until the last 30 minutes of trading when they were hit by a selling wave. Notice the large volume increase at the close.

There's an important upside to today's activity. Prices made a new, 30-day high, finally moving through the mid-290s.

And ... ... they finally made a convincing move above the 200-day EMA.

All in all, this is a good start to the week.

