We think that the COVID-19 crisis is set to boost investment demand for gold over the long run due to lingering macro uncertainty.

Renewed weakness in SGOL in June would induce us to buy the dips and reinforce our long-term long positions in SGOL.

We expect some profit-taking in the weeks ahead, in part due to negative seasonal patterns.

SGOL has taken a break over the past week, in line with our expectations.

Investment thesis

Welcome to Orchid's Gold Weekly report. We discuss gold prices through the lenses of Aberdeen Standard Physical Gold Shares (SGOL).

SGOL has taken a break over the past week, unable to break above $17 per share.

The lack of upside pressure in SGOL comes in line with our expectations. We think that US real rates are already at a very low level, so a rebound in US real rates could undermine investment demand for gold. We also think that the seasonality plays against gold in the coming weeks.

We expect some profit-taking in SGOL next month. If we are proven right, we would take advantage of lower prices to reinforce long-term long positions in SGOL.

Our overarching view is that the COVID-19 crisis will stimulate investment demand for gold in the long run because macro uncertainty is set to prevail for long.

Source: Trading View, Orchid Research

About SGOL

For investors seeking exposure to the fluctuations of gold prices, Aberdeen Standard Physical Gold Shares is, in our view, a great long-term investment vehicle, with a small expense ratio of 0.17%.

The average spread over the past 2 months is at 0.07%, suggesting that the ETF is also well suited from investors with a short-term horizon.

Further, the legal structure of the Fund prevents trustees from lending the precious metal held in the Fund.

The Fund physically holds gold bars in vaults based in London (UK) and Zurich (Switzerland) custodied by JPMorgan.

SGOL's assets total $1.75 billion.

Importantly, SGOL, which was launched in September 2009, tracks closely its benchmark - the London PM fix for gold, as the chart below shows.

Source: SGOL

Speculative positioning

Source: CFTC, Orchid Research

The speculative community raised by the equivalent of 28 tonnes its net long position in COMEX gold in the week to May 19, according to the CFTC.

This was the first week of net buying in the past three weeks.

We think that gold's spec positioning is heavy, limiting the room for additional speculative buying in the near term.

Indeed, the net spec length is at 48% of open interest, which is close from its all-time high of 53% of open interest.

Implications for SGOL: An increase in long-term US real rates next month could result in speculative selling, thereby pushing the COMEX gold price and thus SGOL lower.

Investment positioning

Source: Orchid Research

ETF investors bought another 23 tonnes of gold in the week to May 22, marking the 10th consecutive week of inflows, according to our estimates.

ETF investors have accumulated 137 tonnes of gold since the start of the month, representing a 5th consecutive month of buying. They bought 185 tonnes, 166 tonnes, and 56 tonnes in April, March, and February, respectively.

ETF holdings have jumped by 569 tonnes since the start of the year, a 24% increase.

The heightened macro uncertainty caused by the COVID-19 shock, combined with the unprecedented monetary/fiscal policy support in the US and other major economies, has induced investors to raise substantially their portfolio allocation to gold.

Implications for SGOL: Because we think that macro uncertainty will prevail in the medium to long term, investment demand for gold should be strong and, therefore, support the COMEX gold price. This will be, in turn, positive for SGOL.

Closing thoughts

The COVID-19 crisis is likely to stimulate investment demand for gold in the long run because macro uncertainty is unlikely to dissipate any time soon.

As we noted last week, we are a little cautious in the immediate term (especially next month) due to the fact that 1) US real rates have already moved sharply lower and 2) the seasonality of gold prices is negative next month.

In case of some profit-taking next month, we would be induced to reinforce our long positions in SGOL after lightening them up last week.

Long-term investors should focus on the big picture and stay invested in SGOL with a time horizon of at least 5 years and not pay too much attention to the daily fluctuations of gold prices. Sometimes, it can be confusing.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Our research has not been prepared in accordance with the legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Therefore, this material cannot be considered as investment research, a research recommendation, nor a personal recommendation or advice, for regulatory purposes.